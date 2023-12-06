GOP strategist Phil Cox joins DeSantis super PAC

Veteran Republican strategist Phil Cox is joining Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid, as the PAC looks to regroup following a series of leadership changes.

Cox will be senior adviser to the group, according to three people familiar with the move. A longtime DeSantis ally, he will advise the board of directors and oversee the PAC’s field and budget strategy, said the people, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The move comes amid a broader restructuring of Never Back Down. Late last week, the super PAC fired a handful of staffers, including its interim chief executive officer, Kristin Davison. Davison had been in the role for just nine days after taking over for Chris Jankowski, who stepped down just before Thanksgiving. The super PAC’s board chairman, Adam Laxalt, left in late November.

As part of the shakeups, Scott Wagner, another longtime DeSantis ally, stepped into the role of board chairman.

DeSantis’ prospects have waned in recent months,with polls showing him trailing far behind former President Donald Trump and fighting for second place with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. He has outsourced many of his campaign’s basic functions to Never Back Down, including field deployment and TV advertising.

But the governor’s campaign has grown increasingly unhappy with the super PAC in recent weeks, particularly with its advertising. They have also blamed the PAC for a series of leaks — including a revelation that one of its top strategists, Jeff Roe, got into a near-physical altercation with Wagner.

Now the campaign and super PAC are trying to reset. In addition to the personnel shake-ups, Never Back Down is shifting its focus to turnout operations, with key field staffers including Kate Roberts, Jordan Wiggins, Michael Mahfouz and Jared Small. A newly formed pro-DeSantis super PAC, Fight Right, will oversee advertising efforts.

Cox will not be taking a salary or compensation, the people familiar with the decision said. Cox, a former Republican Governors Association executive director, also played a key role in guiding DeSantis’ successful 2022 reelection effort. Cox served as a top adviser to a number of Republican governors, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

Cox had worked for Never Back Down in a volunteer capacity earlier in the year but stepped down in May.