GOP struggles to elect next House speaker amid crises at home and abroad

As a government shutdown looms in the U.S. and conflict rages in the Middle East, House Republicans struggled through the weekend to name their next speaker.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Friday won the GOP nomination for the key role, but fell far short of the 217 votes needed to seal the deal in a House floor vote.

Jordan emerged as second choice after Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana won the nomination, only to drop out day later.

“There’s no positive messages here,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw , R-Tex., who supports Jordan, told CNN’s “State of the Union on Sunday.” “I don’t want to give everybody the impression that it’s a giant crisis, either.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“This is democracy. Democracy is always pretty messy,” he continued. “I think what the real problem is is that we’ve allowed a different process of democracy to take hold within our own conference, which is that majority doesn’t rule … It’s not pretty.”

Fifty-five House Republicans opposed Jordan in a secret ballot held after he beat Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia last week.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., said Friday that Jordan and his staff would have 48 hours to “make phone calls to understand why people aren’t there quite yet, and hopefully get them there before Monday,” according to CNN.

The next House speaker vote is expected to be held Tuesday.

“Nothing’s impossible, but it’s going to be really, really difficult,” Crenshaw said of securing the seat for Jordan.

Nearly two weeks ago, Rep. Kevin McCarthy , R-Calif., was ousted as speaker in an unprecedented vote that threw the House into chaos.

The move came after it took him 15 rounds of voting to become speaker, with strings attached — it took just one lawmaker, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to introduce the motion to give McCarthy the boot.

Two-hundred and eight Democrats joined eight hard-right Republicans in ejecting McCarthy as speaker on Oct. 3.

Dems are holding “informal” talks with Republicans on the speaker vote, according to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries,D-N.Y.

“When we get back to Washington tomorrow, it’s important to begin to formalize those discussions,” he said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“It’s time to end the Republican civil war so we can get back to doing the business of the American people,” the Brooklyn congressman added. “And we as House Democrats are committed to finding that bipartisan path forward in a meaningful way.”

McCarthy was ousted after the House passed a temporary federal budget, infuriating far-right lawmakers over the lack of funding cuts or steps to boost border security. The money is on track to run out Nov. 17.

Pols from both sides of the aisle have increasingly voiced openness to a deal on the next speaker — though the role is traditionally determined solely by the majority party, with the minority voting for its own candidate — Axios recently reported.

“We’re open to anything that’s reasonable,” Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., a member of the moderate Republican Governance Group, told the outlet last week. “Bipartisanship is not a sin.”

“There’s a sentiment building around [a bipartisan deal] among Democrats and Republicans,” said Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich.