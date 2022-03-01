GOP torn as Greene speaks to far right amid 'Putin!' chants

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., answers questions during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene
    Marjorie Taylor Greene
    American politician and businesswoman from the state of Georgia
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Mitch McConnell
    Mitch McConnell
    American politician

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders in Congress are torn over what to do with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the congresswoman spoke at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist who marveled over Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the crowd erupted in chants of “Putin!”

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called the congresswoman's speech on the same stage “unacceptable.” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said “there’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists."

Yet it’s unclear whether Greene will face any further reprimand or rebuke for what is now an ongoing pattern of startling behavior. McCarthy had previously suggested the Georgia congresswoman, who is now barred by Democrats from committees, would enjoy a promotion i f Republicans take control of the House.

It all shows the difficulty Republican leaders have combating the party's drift toward Trump-style authoritarianism and embracing right-wing extremism.

“This may be a chance to burn out the cancer of the Republican Party — those that are, you know, Putin sympathetic,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a former military pilot who broke with his party over the Trump presidency.

But he worries that McCarthy and other GOP leaders will stop short of kicking Greene out of the party. “He won’t because she has power, let’s be honest, but I’m embarrassed by it.”

The scrutiny over the congresswoman, who remains an outlier on Capitol Hill, comes as most of Congress is largely unified in its condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and its support of Ukraine. Ahead of President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address, the invasion has proven to be a rare moment of common ground amid Democrats and Republicans as the U.S. defends the Western-style democracy.

This is not the first time Greene, of Georgia, has broken the norms of political behavior by associating with extremist groups, espousing conspiracy theories or musing about violence against politicians she disagrees with. Shortly after taking off in 2021, the House voted to strip the new lawmaker of committee assignments over her views and actions, in a largely party-line vote.

“For me, it was appalling and wrong,” McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol late Monday.

Asked to elaborate Tuesday as cameras were rolling during a press conference at the Capitol, McCarthy demurred, declining further response, as other Republican leaders and lawmakers stood by. “There’s no place in our party for any of this,” he had said.

McConnell offered no public comments, but said in a statement from his office: 'There’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism.”

Greene defended her appearance at the America First Political Action Committee event, saying she will continue sharing her message to “every corner” of the U.S. She has said she did not personally know the organizer or his beliefs, and participated so she could speak to the large crowd.

But the organization is not unfamiliar to Greene or several other Republicans in Congress including Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who has said they had briefly considered forming an America First Caucus in Congress. Another, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who has also spoken to the group.

The America First Political Action Committee was launched by Nick Fuentes, who is considered by anti-hate groups as a white nationalist. He grew to prominence after the 2017 neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville that brought the far-right’s enthusiasm for Donald Trump into the streets during the first year of his presidency.

Greene kicked off the group’s weekend conference in Florida, which was billed as a far-right alternative to the more established Conservative Political Action Conference that drew Trump and other GOP elected officials to Orlando over the weekend.

The congresswoman was welcomed to the stage after Fuentes led the crowd of mostly white men into a rousing embrace of Russia, marveling at its show of strength invading Ukraine.

“Can we get a round of applause for Russia?” he asked. The crowd chanted “Putin! Putin!”

Fuentes said more than 1,000 had gathered for his event, the third and biggest so far, and that the “secret sauce” of the organization's strength was “these young white men.” He mocked the Democrats' mantra that diversity is a strength.

Fallout has been mixed. On Tuesday, Republican U.S. Sen. candidate Herschel Walker dropped plans to attend a “Shall Not Be Infringed” rally for gun rights that Greene is set to host this upcoming weekend in Rome, Georgia.

Walker no longer plans to speak at the rally, spokesperson Mallory Blount told The Associated Press on Tuesday, without giving a reason.

But David Perdue, who the former Republican senator who Trump is backing in a primary challenge to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, still plans to attend.

"Perdue has also been clear that Putin is a murderer and a thug who has been enabled by Biden’s weakness and must be stopped,” said spokesperson Jenni Sweat.

Another Republican Senate candidate, Gary Black, the agricultural commissioner, said in a Tuesday statement that Greene's ideas and judgement "are a poison in the bloodstream of our party."

While McCarthy said he would be meeting with Greene, other Republicans were stepping in to offer their own views.

Asked if Greene or the others should be kicked out of the GOP, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, once the party's presidential nominee, said: “They should be laughed out.”

___

Associated Press writer Jeff Amy in Atlanta and Alan Fram in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Ocasio-Cortez decries 'KKK Caucus' after GOP lawmakers speak at white nationalist conference

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday for his record of defending members of his caucus who have engaged in white supremacy and antisemitism.

  • Herschel Walker pulls out of Greene event after her speech at white nationalist conference

    Georgia Republican Senate candidate and former NFL star Herschel Walker is backing out of a planned speech at an event organized by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she attended a white nationalist conference.Walker, the frontrunner in the GOP primary to challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), was previously slated to speak at Greene's "Second Amendment and Freedom Rally" in Rome, Ga. on Saturday. His campaign confirmed on Tuesday that...

  • Top Senate Republican: No place in Republican Party for white supremacists

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell spoke out on Monday against two Republican members of Congress who appeared at a white nationalist conference last week, making him the latest prominent Republican to rule out any role for racist politics in the party. "There's no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism," McConnell said in a statement, after being asked by a reporter about appearances by Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar at a meeting of the America First Political Action Conference.

  • Top U.S. Senate Republican calls on Biden for 5% increase in military spending

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that President Joe Biden's next budget request must include at least a 5% increase in defense spending above inflation, to counter what he called longer-term threats to U.S. interests posed by Russia and China. McConnell said in a floor speech that ramped up military spending must follow recent sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine to ensure the United States can counter advancements in Russian and Chinese weaponry that he said were intended to keep U.S. forces away from troubled regions. "It is this president's job to seriously meet the growing threats posed by Russia and China,” McConnell said in a floor speech.

  • Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for attending 'appalling and wrong' white nationalist event: 'This is unacceptable'

    His latest rebuke comes despite his pledge to restore both far-right lawmakers to their committee assignments if Republicans retake the House.

  • OnPolitics: The 10 primary elections that may decide control of the House

    Democrats currently hold the majority in Congress, with 222 seats to Republicans' 211.

  • McConnell, Schumer on Biden leadership before SOTU

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Joe Biden's "reckless spending" ahead of the president's first State of the Union. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said inflation is a priority and touted the nation's commitment to NATO. (March 1)

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene at a white nationalist conference? Probably Joe Biden’s fault.

    Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at a white nationalist event in Orlando, but who among us hasn’t accidentally addressed a crowd of white supremacists?

  • Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers censured for comments calling for violence

    The Arizona Senate has censured Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers, who has embraced white nationalism and called for violence. On a Tuesday vote of 24-3, with 3 not voting, the Arizona State Senate has censured Republican Senate Wendy Rogers. A total of 3 senators did not vote.

  • Trump appeals ruling forcing him to testify in NY probe

    Former President Donald Trump has appealed a judge’s decision requiring he answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices — a widely expected move that's likely to prolong the fight over his testimony by months. Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children filed papers on Monday with the appellate division of the state's trial court, seeking to overturn Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb. 17 ruling. In an eight-page ruling, Engoron set a March 10 deadline for Trump and his children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to sit for depositions.

  • Lawmaker to offer measure allowing Americans to seize jets, yachts of Russia billionaires

    Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) is introducing a measure that would allow U.S. citizens to seize yachts and jets of sanctioned Russians."Corrupt Russian oligarchs have enabled Putin's war," the lawmaker tweeted. "We must use every tool at our disposal to stand up to Russia and stand with Ukraine."Corrupt Russian oligarchs have enabled Putin's war.That's why I have introduced legislation to allow U.S. citizens to SEIZE yachts and jets of sanctioned...

  • Texas primary sets up Abbott-Beto showdown as midterms begin

    Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas on Tuesday opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington. Looking ahead, Abbott is in a commanding position in his bid for a third term, beginning his campaign with more than $50 million and running on a conservative agenda in America’s largest Republican state. “This group of people, and then some, are going to make me the first Democrat to be governor of the state of Texas since 1994,” O’Rourke told supporters in Fort Worth, where in 2018 he flipped Texas’ largest red county.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘about to enter much uglier phase’, says former Nato representative

    It is a dangerous moment for ‘the whole of the Russia-West relationship’, he said

  • Arizona Republican who backs white nationalism is censured

    The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to censure Republican Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation. Rogers is in her first term in elected office but has built a national profile among the far right with inflammatory rhetoric and vociferous support for former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Rogers has long faced fierce opposition from Democrats and a handful of Republicans for offensive comments on social media.

  • Iowa governor strides into GOP spotlight for Biden response

    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is introducing herself to a divided nation as the Republican foil to President Joe Biden after his State of the Union address, though without the presidential buzz that often accompanies the role. “Instead of moving America forward, it feels like President Biden and his party have sent us back in time to the late ’70s and early ’80s, when runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing on our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map," Reynolds is expected to say, according to excerpts of the speech made available before delivery.

  • Column: Harsh words for Putin and Republican crackpots turn Mitt Romney into a truth-teller

    A former advisor to Utah's buttoned-down senator calls it "Romney unplugged."

  • Hong Kong domestic helpers abandoned as COVID takes toll

    HONG KONG/MANILA (Reuters) -A rapid spread in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong has cast a spotlight on the plight of domestic helpers in the global financial hub after some were fired or made homeless by their employers when they tested positive for coronavirus. Hong Kong has around 340,000 domestic helpers, most hailing from either the Philippines or Indonesia. Under Hong Kong law, migrant domestic workers must live with their employers, often residing in tiny rooms or sharing the bedrooms of the children they care for.

  • Chris Christie slams Trump over Putin “genius” comments

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said in a tweet Monday that "history is watching" former President Donald Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Driving the news: Last week, Trump called Putin "very savvy" and a "genius" after he recognized two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine as independent ahead of the Russian invasion. On Saturday at CPAC, Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "very brave," but reiterated his belief that Putin is "smart." Get

  • United States country profile

    Provides an overview of the United States, including key events and facts about this superpower

  • Biden praises Ukrainians as 'wall of strength' against Putin

    President Biden praised the Ukrainian people as a "wall of strength" against the invasion launched last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin's in his opening remarks of the State of the Union address on Tuesday."Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated," Biden said. "He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the...