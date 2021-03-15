GOP will try to oust Alaska senator who voted for Trump’s impeachment

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, (R-AK) questions Rep. Debra Haaland, (D-NM) President Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of the Interior, during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, at the US Capitol on 24 February, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images)

The Alaska Republican Party will seek a primary challenger to Senator Lisa Murkowski after she voted to convict Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol riot.

The state’s Republican Party voted to censure Ms Murkowski for voting against the ex-president at his impeachment trial, and for a string of other votes they opposed.

“There’s a number of issues that the party has had with Senator Murkowski for the last several years which really culminated in the conviction vote of former President Trump,” said Kris Warren, who proposed the resolution and who heads the GOP in Anchorage.

“She’s repeatedly spoken out against President Trump over the years in spite of all the great accomplishments he had that helped the country and certainly helped Alaska,” added Mr Warren.

Other issues that have angered state Republicans include Ms Murkowski’s support for Joe Biden’s nomination of Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary.

She has not yet said if she will stand for a fourth term in office in 2022, but won reelection with 44 per cent of the vote in 2016, beating Libertarian Joe Miller, who had 29 per cent of the vote.

In 2010 she became only the second ever write-in candidate to win a US Senate seat, after she lost the Republican primary to Mr Miller.

Observers have pointed out that if the Republican Party turned to former GOP mayor of Anchorage, Dan A Sullivan, to primary Ms Murkowski, the state could bizarrely have two US Senators of the same name.

Republican Dan S Sullivan has been the junior Senator for Alaska since 2015.

It would be the first time in US history that the high chamber had two members with the same name, let alone coming from the same state.