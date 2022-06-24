GOP unity? Some aim for reconciliation after tough primaries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MEG KINNARD
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Mace
    American politician
  • Katie Arrington
    American politician

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two days after losing a bitter primary to a rival she once deemed a “sellout” for occasionally working with Democrats, Katie Arrington appeared at a “unity rally” to urge South Carolina Republicans to come together and back Rep. Nancy Mace in the fall general election.

Republicans, Arrington said, “may fight like banshees inside the house, but once we walk out that door, it's one team, one fight.”

The cordial tone was striking in a Republican Party increasingly defined by an absolutist approach to politics. Former President Donald Trump, who backed Arrington, once refused to commit to supporting his GOP rivals if they emerged on top in the 2016 presidential primary. Since then, the party's win-at-all-costs mentality has only deepened as any nods at compromise are rejected.

Sen. John Cornyn, for instance, was jeered at the Texas Republican convention last week after working with Democrats on modest changes to gun laws after a school massacre in the state last month. Eric Greitens, a GOP Senate candidate in Missouri, released an ad this week depicting him with a gun as he goes “hunting” for so-called RINOs, which stands for Republicans In Name Only. The video was so graphic that Facebook removed it and Twitter prevented it from being shared.

That's what made the scene in South Carolina so notable. Aware that the coastal congressional district is one of the few places in the state where Democrats have been competitive, Republicans said it was important to move past the party's internal divisions.

“We need to put our weight behind a selected candidate that most of the people wanted and be unified in that," said Roger O’Sullivan, a Mount Pleasant retiree who had voted for Arrington, but will support Mace going forward. "It’s not going to happen tonight, but it has to certainly happen by November.”

Charleston-area voter JoAnne Knapp also expressed optimism for 1st District Republicans to come together even if they don't always agree, likening the division to a union of spouses who maintain their individual viewpoints, yet compromise when necessary.

“It’s kind of like a marriage,” Knapp said. “If you stay steadfast in your ways, it’s not going to last.”

Mace has angered many Republicans with her criticism of Trump, particularly after he sparked the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The violence, which unfolded during Mace's first week in office, undermined Trump's “entire legacy," she said at the time. And while she's a reliable conservative vote in Congress, she's occasionally worked with Democrats on issues such as advocating for the LGBTQ community, legalizing marijuana and strengthening cybersecurity infrastructure.

Acknowledging that “people still feel very passionate” about the direction of the GOP, Charleston County Republican Chairman Maurice Washington said he was “optimistic” that the party could unite against Democrat Annie Andrews in the fall.

“We’ve got to rid the party of ‘old guard, new guard,’ and lose that term, ‘RINOs,’” Washington said, of the moniker for those not seen by some as true conservatives. “That’s not about unity, that’s about trust. And unless we bridge that trust gap, along with the unity gap, we’re not going to be successful. ... But this is a good start.”

Beyond South Carolina, other Republicans have made some effort to bring the party together after a difficult primary. After being soundly defeated in Georgia's GOP contest for governor last month, the Trump-backed David Perdue said he trusted voters and would “make damn sure" that Republicans defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election.

But some GOP efforts to encourage reconciliation have not always worked out as planned. At an event last month intended to rally Republicans around the party’s nominee for governor in Nebraska, the Trump-backed candidate in the race, Charles Herbster, made only a brief appearance and left without endorsing the winner, Jim Pillen.

And earlier this week in Alabama's Senate runoff, Rep. Mo Brooks acknowledged that the “voters have spoken" in choosing Katie Britt as the GOP nominee. But, he added, “they might not have spoken wisely."

And even in South Carolina, Arrington took a sharper tone just one day after the unity event. She called into a Charleston-area radio show to vow that, while she is “all for unity in the party” and would work to ensure Mace’s reelection, she would also “rally up” her supporters to impress upon Mace their viewpoint that she needs to tilt away from being conciliatory with Democrats.

“The only way to make her accountable is to stay on her,” Arrington said.

“I’m going to become Nancy Mace’s worst nightmare,” she continued. “She is going to have to understand that we are not going to be complacent. ... I want a Republican to be successful, but I want a conservative Republican to be successful.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Recommended Stories

  • Want to reduce gun violence? Researchers are ready to help, but they need funding

    A big boost in federal dollars could let us study issues and solutions — and it doesn’t have to be political, two medical professors argue. [Opinion]

  • Potential Wisconsin Senate matchups show Johnson in tight race with Democrats: poll

    Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is polling neck and neck with several Democratic Senate challengers in hypothetical matchups, with three out of four Democratic primary candidates edging just past him, according to a new poll released Wednesday. A Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin created hypothetical matchups between Johnson and the four top Democratic challengers…

  • Yen Strengthens After Japan Ex-Forex Czar’s Intervention Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- The possibility of Japan intervening directly in currency markets to stem the yen’s slide can’t be ruled out, according to Takehiko Nakao, former head of foreign exchange policy at the finance ministry, in remarks that appeared to spark a move in the currency.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says

  • Adriatic hotels count cost of war and sanctions

    STORY: Europe’s Adriatic coast should be heaving with holidaymakers over the summer. But this season may be quieter than usual. Hoteliers in Croatia, Montenegro and Albania are being hit hard as Russian and Ukrainian tourists cancel their trips. Russians are being kept away by a ban on commercial flights. Around 380,000 of them would normally visit Montenegro over the summer, with tourism accounting for some 20% of the country’s economy. Hotel manager Zarko Radulovic says he’s not expecting many Russians now: "They will come, but it will be a small crowd compared to how it was previously. They'll arrive via alternate airports, from which they'll be able to depart. Istanbul and Belgrade are the only remaining European airports for them.”The World Bank last month downgraded Montenegro’s annual growth forecast to 3.6% from 5.9%, due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. It’s a similar story over in Albania. Growth forecasts have been cut for it too. And the worry goes beyond missing travellers from Russia and Ukraine. Tourism body boss Kliton Gerxhani says people in Germany, Scandinavia and other key markets are also getting jittery about travel to the region: “There are hesitations coming from these countries to make hotel reservations in Albania. Maybe the tourists of those countries will wait until the last minute whether they want to come or not, depending on the war, because the war is still ongoing."Tourism businesses in the region had hoped this year would mark a rebound from the health-crisis slump. Now war in Europe may see those hopes dashed.

  • Meet five of the Des Moines drag queens and kings taking the stage during Pride month

    Mae Banks, Jacob Sanchez-Principle, Vana B, Romeo Sanchez and Loretta Stone are five local drag performers helping Des Moines celebrate Pride month.

  • New Louisiana law protects Black girls, women from natural hairstyle discrimination

    The CROWN Act prohibits natural, protective or cultural hairstyle discrimination in education, employment public accommodations and housing options.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says the fake electors he tried to give Pence on January 6 came from GOP Rep. Mike Kelly

    Johnson made the remarks in a radio interview Thursday. He's insisted since Tuesday that his attempt to hand off the fake electors is a "non-story."

  • Florida Senators Rubio, Scott vote ‘no’ on bipartisan gun bill

    Florida Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio on Thursday voted against a bipartisan gun-control bill in the Senate, opposing the measure even though both men have shown a willingness in the past to support additional gun restrictions.

  • Fed's Bowman calls for steep rate hikes to fight inflation

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman on Thursday called for a more aggressive path of rate hikes than most of her fellow central bankers currently contemplate, saying she wants rates to rise until they exceed near-term inflation expectations. "Based on current inflation readings, I expect that an additional rate increase of 75 basis points will be appropriate at our next meeting as well as increases of at least 50 basis points in the next few subsequent meetings, as long as the incoming data support them," Bowman said in remarks prepared for delivery to Massachusetts Bankers Association conference. "Depending on how the economy evolves, further increases in the target range for the federal funds rate may be needed after that."

  • My mother wanted to explain her decision to have an abortion. I wanted to help her do that.

    What would you do if you were trusted with a family story? USA TODAY Editor-in-Chief Nicole Carroll decided to help her mom tell that story.

  • “I’m Prepared To Scream Until My Throat Is Raw.” 6 Teens On The Fight For Abortion

    On May 1, my biggest concerns were getting ready for prom and passing my AP tests. By the next night, my priorities were drastically different. A draft opinion from the Supreme Court had leaked, indicating that Roe v. Wade would most likely be overturned. Roe protects the rights of pregnant people to choose abortion without excessive government restriction. I saw this as a protection of my future, one that I’d always had. I found out like so many people I know did — scrolling through Instagram,

  • It’s time to dump Trump. Conservatives will be far better off without him | Opinion

    Millions voted for Donald Trump in the last two elections. Many conservatives supported his policies, especially his judicial appointments.

  • World's biggest bacterium found in Caribbean mangrove swamp

    Scientists have discovered the world's largest bacterium in a Caribbean mangrove swamp. The thin white filament, approximately the size of a human eyelash, is “by far the largest bacterium known to date,” said Jean-Marie Volland, a marine biologist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and co-author of a paper announcing the discovery Thursday in the journal Science. Olivier Gros, a co-author and biologist at the University of the French West Indies and Guiana, found the first example of this bacterium — named Thiomargarita magnifica, or “magnificent sulfur pearl” — clinging to sunken mangrove leaves in the archipelago of Guadeloupe in 2009.

  • Biden looks everywhere to lower gas prices — except boosting oil production

    The Biden administration has pushed a series of policies to address high gasoline prices, but has stopped short of incentivizing domestic oil production growth.

  • At Least 6 Dead as Meningococcal Breakout Ravages Florida’s Gay Community

    KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARYAt least six people have died in Florida as the state battles “one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease among gay and bisexual men in U.S. history,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.The outbreak is both sudden and deadly, with the six deaths coming from a total of just 24 cases among gay and bisexual men in Florida this year, the CDC said.The outbreak has left health officials and Florida LGBTQ+ groups scrambling to alert

  • Nevada counties face deadline to certify election results

    Facing a Friday deadline to certify results from the recent primary election, officials in Nevada’s least populated county were planning another hand count as a way to prove to residents that their votes count and that the voting process works. Several other county commissions also were scheduled to certify their results so they could be forwarded to the secretary of state's office, as required under state law. Distrust by some voters in Nevada has been fueled by unfounded voting machine conspiracies that have spread across the country over the past two years.

  • Wondermed pulls $4,600K out of a hole to ply you with ketamine

    For those of us who've been a little bit wobbly on the mental health front over the past couple of years, there are a bunch of options starting to crop up. The on-demand chat-based therapy options are one, and at-home ketamine-assisted treatments are another. You sign up and give them some money, and are taken through a telemedicine protocol to figure out whether ketamine is a reasonable treatment option for you.

  • Exec returns to Toyota as adviser after '15 arrest in Japan

    An American executive who resigned from Toyota after being arrested in Japan in 2015 on suspicion of drug law violations is back at the Japanese automaker, the company said Thursday. Julie Hamp has been hired by Toyota Motor Corp.'s North American operations to support its chief executive, Akio Toyoda, and advise the company on global management, sustainability, governance and global media relations. Toyota said her return was not a problem because she was never prosecuted.

  • We fought to defend democracy. This new threat to America now keeps us awake at night.

    Former chiefs of CIA, national security, intelligence and military forces: Threats of domestic autocracy now trump traditional foreign threats.

  • California leaders vow new gun restrictions after Supreme Court ruling threatens state law

    California leaders vow to craft new gun restrictions hours after a Supreme Court decision threatening limits on carrying handguns in public.