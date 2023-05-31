GOP Utah lawmaker Chris Stewart to leave Congress, citing wife's health concerns

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, on Wednesday confirmed he will be leaving his seat in the House of Representatives, citing his wife’s health.

“I can say with pride that I have been an effective leader for my beloved home state, and I’m honored to have played an important role in guiding our nation through some troubled times,” the lawmaker tweeted Wednesday. “But my wife’s health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured.”

The six-term GOP lawmaker did not provide additional details on the health concerns his wife, Evie Stewart, is facing.

Under Utah law, Gov. Spencer Cox will call a special election to fill the vacancy in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes much of western Utah.

The area leans reliably Republican, but any vacancy could make passing legislation in the House more difficult for Republicans, who hold a slim majority of 222 members in the House to 213 Democrats.

USA TODAY has reached out to Stewart’s office for more information about his departure.

'He has sacrificed'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said, “You’ve got to understand why he’s doing this – it’s the character of who he is, it’s because of his wife and taking care of his wife,” CNN reported.

“It’s the decision everybody should make at that time. He has sacrificed, his family has sacrificed, but at this moment right now his spouse needs him. So he’s made that decision. It was not an easy decision for him. But we will continue to hold that seat,” McCarthy continued.

The Salt Lake Tribune first reported that the lawmaker’s plans to step down from Congress.

