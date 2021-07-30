GOP wants answers from scientist about 'dramatic change' on COVID origins

GOP wants answers from scientist about 'dramatic change' on COVID origins
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jerry Dunleavy
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House Republicans want answers about the “dramatic change” in how a top scientist first talked about the coronavirus, from initially saying some of COVID-19’s features “(potentially) look engineered” to calling it a “crackpot theory” a few days later.

The GOP is focusing on a still-secretive teleconference call with Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the top GOP member on House Oversight, sent a letter to Kristian Andersen, a professor of immunology at Scripps Research, asking him “to brief the committees about gain-of-function research conducted at the Wuhan lab and the possibility COVID-19 was engineered to be more contagious.”

Jordan and Comer wrote: “On the evening of February 1, 2020, you and several other international virologists participated in a conference call with Dr. Fauci. The American public does not know what happened on this call, as all emails pertaining to the content of the discussion have been redacted. But we do know what happened after.”

The Republicans pointed out that on Feb. 4, 2020, Andersen sent a letter to EcoHealth Alliance's Peter Daszak, saying: “The main crackpot theories going around at the moment relate to this virus being somehow engineered with intent and that is demonstrably not the case. Engineering can mean many things and could be done for either basic research or nefarious reasons, but the data conclusively show that neither was done.”

The Republicans said: “In three days, with no explanation as to why, you flipped your perspective entirely and began calling a theory you lent credence to only days earlier a ‘crackpot theory.’ It would appear the primary intervening event was the February 1, 2020 conference call with Dr. Fauci. We are very interested in understanding what happened on that call or what science came to light that caused such a dramatic change in your own hypothesis as to the engineering of COVID-19.”

Thousands of Fauci’s somewhat redacted emails from 2020 were released earlier this year, and they showed how he cast doubt on the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis.

An email from British researcher and Wellcome Trust Director Jeremy Farrar on Feb. 1, 2020, related to a “Teleconference,” was sent to Fauci, Andersen, Edward Holmes, a virologist at the University of Sydney, Robert Garry, a virologist at Tulane University, Andrew Rambaut, a professor of molecular evolution at the University of Edinburgh, and others, with the message noting that “information and discussion is shared in total confidence and not to be shared until agreement on next steps.”

Emails show Bill Gertz, a national security reporter for the Washington Times, messaged then-Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director, Katie Miller, on April 19, 2020, saying, “Dr. Fauci on Friday said he would share a scientific paper with the press on the origin of the coronavirus. Can you please help me get a copy of that paper?” Fauci responded to Gertz the next day, sharing three sources that argued in favor of a natural origin for COVID-19.

The first article shared by Fauci, which he appeared to have given some sort of input on, was a piece published in Nature on March 17, 2020, by Andersen, Holmes, Rambaut, and Garry. The piece argued in favor of COVID-19’s origin being a “zoonotic event” and would be widely cited to dismiss the lab leak hypothesis in the early months of the pandemic.

Andersen had sent Fauci, NIH Director Francis Collins, and Farrar an email on March 6, 2020, to “thank you again for your advice and leadership as we have been working through the SARS-CoV-2 'origins' paper” for Nature and to give them the chance to provide "any comments, suggestions, or questions about the paper or the press release.”

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and other Republicans also wrote to Fauci this week, saying: “The Andersen paper led the narrative away from COVID-19’s potential lab origins. As Americans, we are deeply concerned by the appearance of discrepancies that largely influenced our understanding and approach to this virus.” The congressmen asked Fauci to “please provide the notes from the February 1, 2020 Farrar teleconference that were sent to you on February 2, 2020.”

Fauci repeatedly shared a Jan. 31, 2020, article for Science by Jon Cohen that skewed toward the natural origins hypothesis.

Cohen noted that Richard Ebright, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University, told Sciencelnsider last year that the COVID-19 data was “consistent with entry into the human population as either a natural accident or a laboratory accident.” Cohen called this "conjecture," then quoted Daszak, casting doubt on the lab leak hypothesis.

Fauci forwarded the article to Farrar and Andersen on Jan. 31, 2020, saying, “This just came out today. You may have seen it. If not, it is of interest to the current discussion.” Andersen noted that he was quoted in the “great” piece and suggested that the SARS-CoV-2 genome looked strange for a natural virus, replying, “The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered. … I should mention that after discussions earlier today, Eddie [Holmes], Bob [Garry], Mike [Ferguson], and myself all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory. But we have to look at this much more closely and there are still further analyses to be done, so those opinions could still change.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In response to the email emerging earlier this year, Andersen tweeted: “We seriously considered a lab leak a possibility. However, significant new data, extensive analyses, and many discussions led to the conclusions in our paper. … The conspiracies have created a narrative where we all ‘dismissed it out of hand.’ That's absurd and couldn't be further from the truth.”

Andersen deleted his Twitter account a few days later in early June.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Anthony Fauci, NIH, China, Wuhan Lab

Original Author: Jerry Dunleavy

Original Location: GOP wants answers from scientist about 'dramatic change' on COVID origins

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The CDC's leaked document is 'largely reassuring' for vaccinated people, says a Brown University public-health expert

    People who are fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant just as easily as those who are unvaccinated, according to an internal CDC document.

  • Over a dozen vaccinated, high-risk Missouri residents among the dead in COVID surge

    “High risk, immune compromised and sadly couldn’t muster an immune response,” tweeted Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth.

  • Leaked CDC report says COVID Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox

    A recently leaked report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox, reports CBS News' Skyler Henry. Dr. Julie Morita from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation talks with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what these new developments mean for Americans.

  • Women detect early signs of Covid better than men

    Women are more likely to spot early signs of Covid than men because they are better at noticing changes in their body, researchers believe. The study, which looked at data from the Zoe Covid Symptom Study app, found that men were more likely to report shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and fever following infection, while women were more likely to notice loss of smell, chest pain and a persistent cough. Researchers believe that although the differences could be biological, they may also be cau

  • China on 'high alert' as delta outbreak spreads to 5 provinces

    The spike raises questions over the country's zero-tolerance approach to the virus — and whether it can contain the delta variant.

  • Argentina lagoon turns bright pink due to pollution

    The lakes, located near an industrial park on the outskirts of the Argentine city of Trelew, sprawl across a dusty, desert-like plain and are largely undeveloped. Officials with the municipality of Trelew recently uncovered a truck dumping waste in the watershed, according to posts made by the city on social media.Authorities gave conflicting views to local media, however, on whether the sudden change in colour of the lakes was harmful. Environmentalists were more concerned.Local activist Pablo Lada, a member of Argentina's National Ecological Network (RENACE), told Reuters in an interview that the pink colour could potentially be the result of a dye typically used to give prawns raised nearby their typically rose-colored hue."I think that the pink lagoon uncovered a ...lack of treatment of this waste that has become a big problem," Lada said.Local and regional environmental officials are investigating the cause and potential damage to the lakes but have yet to arrive at any conclusions.

  • US Navy says drone strike hit oil tanker off Oman, killing 2

    U.S. Navy explosive experts believe a “drone strike” targeted an oil tanker that came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, killing two on board, the American military said Saturday. The strike Thursday night on the oil tanker Mercer Street marks the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

  • CDC warns "war has changed" against Delta variant

    CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon Lapook, who speaks regularly with CDC Director Rochelle Wallensky and other top health officials, joins Norah O'Donnell to breakdown the CDC's new data.

  • ‘Daily Show’ Exposes Fox News Hypocrisy on Immigrants and COVID

    The Daily Show is currently on an extended summer hiatus—with host Trevor Noah set to return with a “brand new look and feel” starting in mid-September. But that hasn’t stopped the team of writers and researchers from working diligently behind the scenes to hold Fox News hosts and other conservatives accountable for spreading dangerous misinformation.This week, the show took aim at Fox for changing its tune on the dangers of COVID-19 now that they want to scare viewers about the potential that i

  • Nanjing: New virus outbreak worst since Wuhan, say Chinese state media

    Almost 200 people have been infected since the virus was first detected at Nanjing airport on 20 July.

  • Does Your Dog Get the 'Zoomies'? Here's What's Really Going On

    There's actually a reason for your pup's sudden need for speed.

  • Delta variant: Doctor recalls anti-vaxxers visiting ER and 'secretly' getting vaccinated

    The spread of the Delta variant seems to be convincing some vaccine skeptics to reconsider getting the COVID-19 vaccine, even if that means being inoculated in secret.

  • New Samoa PM cancels USD$100mln China-funded port

    Under new leadership, the island nation of Samoa is treading more cautiously as China and the U.S. look to secure power in the Pacific waters.On Friday its newest prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa reversed a promise the old government made to build a new port on China’s dime - to the tune of USD$100 million. Mata’afa called the project ‘excessive’, for a nation already heavily indebted to Beijing. She indicated she would only approve investments that had clear benefits for Samoa. “There seems to be a renewed interest in the Pacific, which may be a good thing, but not necessarily.”"We do have a very broad scope of partners for development. China just takes the forefront because of the nature of the work that's being funded through China. So there's, you know, there's a lot of infrastructure, mostly building infrastructure which other donors don't do. There seems to be a big drive now in terms of ports - airports and seaports."“So for us it's a matter of prioritising, having a review and then engaging us and where we could work most successfully with each partner."Though this stretch of the Pacific has been largely uncontested since World War Two, the country of 200, 000 people has found itself exposed to a geopolitical tug-of-war between Washington and its allies and a more assertive Beijing.But China remains Samoa’s single-largest creditor.Its debts to Beijing worth $160 million account for 40% of its external debts. Mata’afa however has said her government will assess its relationship with China in the same way it evaluates all of its bilateral relations.

  • U.K.'s Delta wave seems to have peaked sooner than expected. Could the same thing happen in the U.S.?

    After surging for months because of the hypercontagious Delta variant, COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom are rapidly plummeting, raising the question of whether America’s Delta wave could also peak sooner than expected.

  • MyPillow Pulls Ads From Fox News After Election Fraud Spot Rejected

    MyPillow advertisements are a staple in between segments on Fox News, but that is, perhaps temporarily, no longer be the case as the company’s CEO Mike Lindell decided to pull his ads from the network, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night. Lindell told the Journal he was retaliating against Fox News because the network refused to air a commercial about a “cyber symposium” that he’s live streaming next month, which advances the absolutely false claim that the 2020 election was “stolen”

  • EXCLUSIVE: Republican senators raise questions after receiving unredacted Fauci email about Wuhan lab

    Five Republican senators are questioning why the Department of Health and Human Services redacted a portion of an email between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak, the president of a research organization that worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on coronavirus studies before the pandemic.

  • Four vaccinated adults, two unvaccinated children test positive for COVID on Royal Caribbean ship

    Six passengers on Royal Caribbean International's Adventure of the Seas, which departed from Nassau Saturday, have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Meet the typical Chinese millennial, who makes $22,000 a year but has no student debt, grew up in an economic boom, and has learned how to outhustle everyone else

    There are 400 million millennials in China. Insider interviewed six of them to find out more about how they live, work, and play.

  • Republicans argue Fauci emails show NIH funded gain-of-function research at Wuhan lab

    Top House Republicans argue that emails and other evidence show that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and are calling on its director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to explain his repeated sworn testimony to the contrary.

  • 'I didn't feel respected at all': South Africa's Siya Kolisi hits out at first Lions Test refereeing

    South Africa captain Siya Kolisi claimed he was disrespected by referee Nic Berry as the British and Irish Lions were accused of “destroying the dignity” of the series by the increasingly enraged Springboks. The explosive claims build upon the hour-long monologue released by Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus in which he subjected Berry, the referee in the first Test defeat to the Lions, to searing criticism. That drew a fierce response from Rugby Australia which said Erasmus’ claims wer