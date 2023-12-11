The GOP Wants To Kill Climate Programs That Protect Black Neighborhoods

Thousands of activists, indigenous groups, students and others take to the streets of New York for the ‘March to End Fossil Fuels’ protest on September 17, 2023 in New York City. The rally and protest comes days before the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit brings world leaders to New York for the UN General Assembly.



Forget the cliché that Republicans are climate deniers. They are more accurately the party of environmental gerrymandering. It is parallel to the GOP’s bald-faced efforts to amass disproportionate power in many states by diluting Black representation. The party is trying to deny environmental justice and the economic benefits of a green economy to communities of color as predominantly White GOP congressional districts run off with the investments.



This fall, the GOP majority in the House passed a bill that would cut billions of dollars from climate and energy efficiency programs launched during the Biden administration. For now, the bill is symbolic, with Democrats controlling the Senate and the White House. Should that change in the 2024 elections, this bill is a blueprint for a nightmare in Black, Latinx and Indigenous communities living with disproportionate pollution and disease from the burning of fossil fuels.

There is a method to this madness. Behind the crafted caricature of climate denial and its financial support from the oil and gas industry, the GOP is clearing the playing field of competitors, most notably the beleaguered communities that deserve a first shot at the green economy, so it can deliver green jobs to its own constituents.

According to a recent report by the nonpartisan business group E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs), the Inflation Reduction Act has resulted in the announcement of about 250 renewable energy, electric vehicle and battery storage projects and manufacturing facilities. The projects, according to the report, offer the potential of 303,000 construction jobs, 100,000 permanent jobs and $110 billion in new worker wages.

So far, those investments add up to $100 billion. As I pointed out in a more general piece last month for the Union of Concerned Scientists, nearly $75 billion of those investments, or three quarters, are in states either won in 2020 by former President Donald Trump or where state legislatures are solidly controlled by Republicans. Leading the way are Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Other red states with major levels of clean energy and electric vehicle investment include Louisiana, Alabama, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia. This likely is in no small way a result of conservative legislatures making many of those states attractive for manufacturing with lower minimum wages and anti-union labor laws.

This is despite the Inflation Reduction Act not getting a single Republican vote, amid classic GOP rhetoric decrying the IRA as wasteful socialist and communist spending. The Republicans have played the hypocrisy card for years on renewables. As they blunt or block an all-out fight against climate change and full creation of green jobs on Capitol Hill, 86 percent of onshore wind farms are in GOP districts, in an industry that now has 120,000 jobs.

A 2022 report by the Political Economy Research Institute at the University of Massachusetts Amherst estimated the Inflation Reduction Act could lead to the creation of 9 million jobs over the next decade. The GOP sees this loud and clear. For all the lofty pledges by Democrats to delivery many of these jobs to environmental justice communities, the Republicans have so far successfully gerrymandered the green economy into a stunningly White congressional map.

