Senate blocks Biden ESG investing rule, Biden vows to veto as GOP war on 'woke' heats up

In the latest in a series of efforts by Republicans to stop what they call “woke” investment decisions, the Senate overturned a federal rule on ESG investments Wednesday, passing a bill that sailed through the House just a day earlier.

Two Democrats crossed party lines to support the bill: West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Montana's Jon Tester.

President Joe Biden said Monday he would veto the bill if it reached his desk.

The GOP-controlled House voted Tuesday to block a Biden administration rule that allows retirement plans to consider environmental, social and corporate governance principles when choosing investments.

“Last night the House stood up and told President Biden to keep politics out of Americans’ retirement savings, now it’s the Senate’s turn," said Akash Chougule, vice president of government affairs with conservative advocacy organization Americans for Prosperity.

Labor Department rule allows retirement plans to consider ESG

The Labor Department rule enacted late last year makes it easier for retirement plans to take into account climate change and other ESG factors. ESG is the acronym for environmental, social and corporate governance principles.

“Congress must act to block the Biden administration’s recent rule that green lights so-called ESG investing in millions of Americans’ retirement plans," Kentucky GOP Rep. Andy Barr, who introduced the bill, said during the debate on the House floor Tuesday.

The House measure passed 216-204. One Democrat joined with Republicans.

"ESG opponents are trying to turn it into a dirty acronym," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. "Republicans talk about their love of the free market, small government and letting the private sector do its work. But their obsession with eliminating ESG would do the opposite, forcing their own views down the throats of every company and investor."

What is the main purpose of ESG?

ESG is an investing strategy that takes into account factors in addition to financial analysis.

Money managers like BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, which collectively manage $22 trillion in assets, are signatories of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing.

While not widely known outside investment circles, ESG is fast becoming a popular GOP talking point in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Is ESG 'woke'?

Republican lawmakers across the country accuse BlackRock and other asset managers of using their influence to push liberal policies and put pressure on companies to reduce emissions or hire more diverse boards of directors.

Red states from Texas to West Virginia have pulled billions from BlackRock and other money managers despite concerns that doing so may hurt financially.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) talks to reporters during a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Senate Republicans criticized the Biden Administration over tax enforcement, energy policy and a proposed new rule allowing retirement funds to take into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, which helps screen investments based on socially conscious factors.

“As worthy as those goals may be, they are not goals that may be entirely motivated by value maximization and they do not align with the views of many Americans who invest with those asset managers,” said Vivek Ramaswamy, the co-founder of investment firm Strive Asset Management who recently announced his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Big money managers disagree. "We have one bias," BlackRock Senior Managing Director Dalia Blass said at a hearing held in December before the Texas Senate's Committee on State Affairs, "and that's to get the best risk-adjusted returns for our clients."

What are examples of ESG?

This latest front in the culture wars is intensifying in part because ESG is seen as a threat to the oil, gas and coal industries.

Corporate environmental efforts often include reducing carbon footprints and divesting from fossil fuels. Investors now consider these efforts when deciding which companies to invest in and that trend is gaining momentum.

DeSantis leads fight against ESG

A leader in the anti-ESG movement is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely 2024 GOP presidential contender.

"ESG provides a pretext for CEOs to use shareholder assets to target issues like reducing the use of fossil fuels and restricting Second Amendment rights. It is, in effect, a way for the political left to achieve through corporate power what they cannot achieve at the ballot box," DeSantis wrote in his new book, "The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for American Revival."

