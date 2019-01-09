GOP women to join Senate Judiciary Committee for first time

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Chuck Grassley , R-Ia., listen during a media briefing after a leadership election November 18, 2018 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON – The Senate committee that dealt with the Brett Kavanaugh nomination, family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, and abortion restrictions will for the first time include a Republican woman — two women, in fact.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn are expected to join the Senate Judiciary Committee at the request of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s time, obviously,” Ernst told USA TODAY during an interview in her office Wednesday. She is particularly eager to work on immigration and border security on the committee.

McConnell’s decision to add the two female senators comes a few months after the committee took up allegations of sexual assault against now-Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh.

Republicans aware of the optics of a panel of men grilling a woman about assault hired a female prosecutor to question Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as she detailed her allegations against Kavanaugh in October. GOP senators took over questioning of Kavanaugh.

The 11 male Republicans sat in sharp contrast to the 10 Democrats, four of whom – including the committee’s top Democrat – were women.

Vice President Mike Pence officiates ceremonial swearing-in of Marsha Blackburn in the Old Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol as she becomes Tennessee's first female United States Senator. More

Ernst was elected in 2014, while Blackburn won her election in November, becoming the first woman sent to the Senate from Tennessee.

They are part of a growing number of female senators from both parties. There are now 25 women in the Senate, up from 23 in 2018. The two additional women are both Republicans, a growing population compared to House Republicans who saw their ranks decrease over the last election.

Ernst, who is also the only woman on Republican Senate leadership, said one way the party can recruit more Republican women to run for office is to show them "there is opportunity for their thoughts and their ideas in the United States Senate or even in Congress, even at the local level. We just have to engage more. We have to groom up-and-coming people."

"We do that by demonstrating we have room for you and we have room for your ideas on our committees. We have good assignments waiting for you," Ernst said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP women to join Senate Judiciary Committee for first time