GOPers Are Trying to Recruit QAnon Voters And Using This YouTube Show to Do It

As she gathered support for what was then thought to be a long-shot primary bid against Rep. Scott Tipton (R-CO), congressional hopeful Lauren Boebert made an appearance on “Patriots’ Soapbox,” a YouTube channel with a devoted following that claims to broadcast “real news the MSM does not cover.”

In her appearance, Boebert ran down her usual talking points: how she confronted former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke over gun control, how the restaurant she owns stands out because of its open-carry policy for waitresses, and how she dreams of joining the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

But a few things about Boebert’s appearance on Patriots’ Soapbox were different from her usual interviews on fringe right-wing outlets. There was the list of QAnon conspiracy theorist “clues” that the channel displayed next to her screen, and a constantly updating chat about QAnon running elsewhere on the broadcast at the same time.

Boebert had stepped straight into the internet heart of the QAnon community, and she didn’t seem to mind. And why would she? Patriots’ Soapbox may be part of the political fringe—putting out conspiracy theory chatter that law enforcement officials have deemed a legitimate threat—but it is increasingly becoming a potent force on the right.

Boebert, who pulled off an upset win over Tipton this month, isn’t alone. As the QAnon conspiracy theory movement makes inroads into the Republican Party and QAnon believers win a handful of congressional nominations, other Republican congressional candidates who don’t profess to believe in QAnon and even a Trump campaign official have begun courting believers on Patriots’ Soapbox.

QAnon-Curious House Candidate Gave Her Customers Diarrhea

Patriots’ Soapbox is a 24-hour, 7-days-a-week full-face dive into the heart of QAnon. It is the hub of a devoted community of tens of thousands of QAnon believers eager to share the off-the-wall ideas with each other. The various “shows” running on Patriots’ Soapbox often open with a Q-themed song like the Western-style “When Q Came to Town,” before launching into fevered dissections of QAnon clues and interpretation of current events through a QAnon lens.

The channel, which has nearly 80,000 YouTube subscribers and a popular Discord chat server, has been one of the most vocal QAnon outlets since the conspiracy theory began with a series of anonymous clues posted by a mysterious “Q” in October 2017. As QAnon took shape and gained prominence among Trump supporters, with its claims that Trump is engaged in a shadowy war against high-ranking pedophile-cannibals in the Democratic Party, Patriots’ Soapbox grew alongside it.

One of Patriots’ Soapbox founders, Coleman Rogers, who goes by the handle “Pamphlet Anon,” is so involved in the beginnings of QAnon that rival conspiracy theorists have accused him of being Q himself, a charge Rogers denies.

“It’s a dedicated 24-7 livestream into the QAnon worldview,” said Travis View, the co-host of a podcast tracking developments among QAnon believers.

Visually, Patriots’ Soapbox’s constant livestream looks like nothing else on YouTube. Other conspiracy theorists on the platform, like the producers of the slickly produced coronavirus conspiracy theory video “Plandemic,” rely on high production values to win new adherents to their ludicrous beliefs. But Patriots’ Soapbox relishes getting into the byzantine details of QAnon, with hosts sharing their screens to the audience as they flick between QAnon clues, tweets, and articles they claim prove the ultimate conspiracy.

Michael Flynn Finally Embraces His Q Cult Following

Patriots’ Soapbox emerged in the early days of QAnon as a bridge between the original Q clues and the broader Trump internet. At the time, the Q posts were mostly circulated and discussed on hard-to-navigate image boards like 4Chan and 8Chan, a barrier that prevented them from catching on with a more mainstream pro-Trump audience. That problem was worsened when Reddit banned its own QAnon forums, stopping QAnon from taking hold on that platform. But QAnon fans were able to find a place in the Patriots’ Soapbox YouTube and its lively Discord chat, where QAnon researchers obsessed with uncovering the global cabal they imagined could find compatriots at any time of day.