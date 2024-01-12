'Real-Life Caddyshack' Moment as Gopher Pushes Golf Ball Back Up Hole

A gopher was recently spotted trying to expel a golf ball out of its hole in San Diego, California, in a moment reminiscent of the 1980 film Caddyshack.

Video captured by Mitchell James Thornton in early January shows the rodent pushing the ball out of the dirt, only to have it roll back into the hole.

“Real-life Caddyshack,” Thornton wrote in a Reddit post. Credit: Mitchell James Thornton via Storyful

