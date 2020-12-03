GoPro Rings in December with Subscription and Sales Milestones

·5 min read

GoPro Subscribers Surge Past 670,000 Due to Record-Breaking GoPro.com Sales over the Black Friday - Cyber Monday Period

GoPro Sells 40 Millionth Camera Since 2009

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today shared that its GoPro subscriber count surged past the 670,000 mark due to record-breaking sales at GoPro.com during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.

"GoPro.com performed as we expected, handily breaking sales records over the Black Friday – Cyber Monday period, thus ensuring we'll finish the year with well over 700,000 subscribers," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "We are confident about our ability to exit 2020 with low channel inventory and a promising outlook for 2021."

The Company also shared that this week it sold its 40 millionth camera since the debut of its first HD model in 2009.

"On behalf of GoPro's employees, past and present, I'd like to thank our customers around the world for helping us reach the milestone of 40 million cameras sold," added Woodman. "We love what we do because you love what we make."

For more information about GoPro, the HERO9 Black and GoPro's subscription offering, visit http://www.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)
GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for a chance to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include but are not limited to planned growth and increased profitability in the second half of 2020 and beyond, and consumer demand and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the risk that our reduction in operating expenses may impact our ability to meet our business objectives and achieve our revenue targets, and may not result in the expected improvement in our profitability; our ability to continue to focus on expense management; the fact that our plan to profitability depends in part on further penetrating our addressable market, and we may not be successful in doing so; the risk that growing our direct-to-consumer business while reducing our reliance on our other sales channels could impact profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the United States and global economies and our business in particular; any inability to successfully manage frequent product introductions (including roadmap for new hardware, software and subscription products) and transitions, including managing our sales channel and inventory, and accurately forecasting future sales; the fact that a small number of retailers and distributors account for a substantial portion of our revenue and our level of business with them could be significantly reduced due to retail closures related to COVID-19; the fact that we plan to further transition from some distributors and retailers as we shift our sales strategy to focus on our direct-to-consumer channel, and that transition may result in reduced revenue and profitability; our reliance on third party suppliers, some of which are sole source suppliers, to provide components for our products and our reliance on third party logistics partners to deliver without interruption; our dependence on sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories, and subscription services for substantially all of our revenue (and the effects of changes in the sales mix or decrease in demand for these products); the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets, as well as fluctuations in currency exchange rates, may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending; any changes to trade agreements, trade policies, tariffs, and import/export regulations; the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including new market entrants; the fact that we may not be able to achieve revenue growth or profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; difficulty in accurately predicting our future customer demand; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; the risk that the e-commerce technology systems that give consumers the ability to shop online do not function effectively; the risk that we will encounter problems with our distribution system; the threat of a security breach or other disruption including cyberattacks; the concern that our intellectual property and proprietary rights may not adequately protect our products and services; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and as updated in future filings with the SEC including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. GoPro disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-rings-in-december-with-subscription-and-sales-milestones-301185805.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

