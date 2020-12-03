GoPro Rings in December with Subscription and Sales Milestones

GoPro Subscribers Surge Past 670,000 Due to Record-Breaking GoPro.com Sales over the Black Friday - Cyber Monday Period

GoPro Sells 40 Millionth Camera Since 2009

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today shared that its GoPro subscriber count surged past the 670,000 mark due to record-breaking sales at GoPro.com during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.

"GoPro.com performed as we expected, handily breaking sales records over the Black Friday – Cyber Monday period, thus ensuring we'll finish the year with well over 700,000 subscribers," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "We are confident about our ability to exit 2020 with low channel inventory and a promising outlook for 2021."

The Company also shared that this week it sold its 40 millionth camera since the debut of its first HD model in 2009.

"On behalf of GoPro's employees, past and present, I'd like to thank our customers around the world for helping us reach the milestone of 40 million cameras sold," added Woodman. "We love what we do because you love what we make."

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

