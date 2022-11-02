GOP's Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat Slotkin bid

18
JOEY CAPPELLETTI
·3 min read

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who the the Wyoming representative crossed party lines to endorse last week in a first.

“If we want to ensure the survival of our republic, we have to walk away from politics as usual,” Cheney said. “We have to stand up, every one of us, and say we’re going to do what’s right for this country. We’re going to look beyond partisan politics.”

Slotkin is a two-term House member competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan's redrawn 7th Congressional District, which includes Lansing. The contest is among the most expensive House races in the country and is considered a toss-up.

Slotkin, who described herself as a Democrat representing a Trump-voting district, told reporters that Cheney approached her last month on the House floor about the possible endorsement. Slotkin acknowledged during her speech that the two differ on most policy issues, joking that the last time Cheney was in the area was to counter something the Lansing-area Democrat was doing.

“But there is one really, really big thing we agree on and that is preserving the American democracy,” Slotkin said.

Cheney’s visit to the battleground state comes as she considers a 2024 presidential run after losing her primary earlier this year. Cheney was one of eight House Republicans who lost primaries or chose not to seek reelection after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump in 2020.

In her endorsement last week, Cheney mentioned that she's become acquainted with Slotkin while serving together on the House Armed Services Committee. Slotkin also worked in U.S. intelligence, national security and defense during the Obama and Bush administrations.

Cheney said that this was the first time she has ever campaigned for a Democrat but that “it was not a hard decision at all."

Both have been vocal critics of House Republicans who have sought to downplay the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Cheney is vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, which recently issued a subpoena for Trump to testify.

“As a nation today, we are facing an ongoing assault by the former president and by people that are spreading his lie," Cheney said Tuesday.

Following Cheney's endorsement last week, her primary opponent Harriet Hageman and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard both announced that they were supporting Barrett in the Lansing-area race.

Barrett criticized Cheney during an event Tuesday morning for having the “audacity” to endorse his opponent in a critical race that will “decide which party controls Congress.”

“Elissa Slotkin and Liz Cheney prove that the political establishment has an unquenchable thirst for military engagement abroad,” Barrett said during the Howell event.

___

Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • One-on-one with Rep. Elissa Slotkin on Michigan's 7th Congressional District race

    Our Brett Kast sat down with Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is running in MI's 7th Congressional District against Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett. They spoke about inflation, abortion, the auto industry and more. The race is one of the tightest in the country and is bringing in millions of dollars from outside organizations.

  • South Carolina's Mace gets boost from McCarthy, Gabbard

    Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is getting a boost from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other political figures in the closing week before the midterm elections as she seeks a second term representing her fast-growing district. On Wednesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the Cuban American politician who currently serves as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, will appear with Mace at an event in Mount Pleasant, near Charleston, Mace’s campaign told The Associated Press. A day later, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who represented Hawaii as a Democrat but recently announced she was leaving the party, is holding a campaign rally with Mace at a restaurant in Mount Pleasant.

  • TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent

    Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard announced her endorsement of GOP congressional candidate Tom Barrett after Republican Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic challenger Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

  • State Attorney's Office drops all criminal charges against Colliers real estate agents

    The State Attorney's Office has confirmed to The Gainesville Sun that it has dropped all criminal charges against two prominent real estate agents.

  • Michigan Democrat says she’s ‘in vehement agreement’ with Cheney on democracy

    Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said Tuesday she is “in vehement agreement” with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on the issue of democracy, despite the two lawmakers’ differing views on policy. “While we disagree — and I look forward to debating her in the future on issues of policy — on democracy, we are in vehement agreement,”…

  • Liz Cheney Backs Democrat Over GOP’s Vance for Ohio Senate

    (Bloomberg) -- Representative Liz Cheney on Tuesday campaigned against Senate candidate JD Vance in Ohio, her latest public rejection of a fellow Republican in the stretch run of the midterm elections in which the Senate and House majorities are at stake.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed

  • What Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition means for the midterm elections

    Elon Musk, who spent months alternately courting and criticizing Twitter, ultimately acquired one of the world’s largest social media platforms days before the U.S. midterm elections. The acquisition, meanwhile, has sent the company into flux. Musk removed top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, and announced the formation of a “content moderation council” that will review company policies, including the status of suspended users like former President Donald Trump.

  • 'Rust' script supervisor lawsuit against Alec Baldwin can proceed, judge says

    A script supervisor on 'Rust' who sued Baldwin for assault and negligence over a film set fatality can proceed with her case, judge rules.

  • Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate'

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday lashed out at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate,” zeroing in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigned for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week’s midterm election. In a final-week sprint for Democrats before Election Day, Biden will campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday. In Florida, a state famously popular among retirees, he focused on federal programs for elderly people and the less well-to-do.

  • One-on-one with State Sen. Tom Barrett on Michigan's 7th Congressional District race

    Our Brett Kast sat down with Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett, who is running in MI's 7th Congressional District against Democratic incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin. They spoke about inflation, abortion, the auto industry and more. The race is one of the tightest in the country and is bringing in millions of dollars from outside organizations.

  • Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll

    The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45…

  • In A First, AIPAC Spends For GOP To Defeat Progressive House Candidate

    In a Pittsburgh-area House race, Democrat Summer Lee is still the heavy favorite against Republican Mike Doyle.

  • Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead

    Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and a decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives, who marched to the mansion of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott carrying the altar, chose the location to again demand tougher gun laws in Texas following the May shooting at Robb Elementary School. They have been most vocal about raising the age to purchase AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Abbott, who is up for reelection, has pushed back on that, saying it would be “unconstitutional.”

  • China Merchants Exploring Takeover Bid for Bain’s Chindata, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China Merchants Group Ltd. is exploring a takeover offer for Chinese data center operator Chindata Group Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters

  • Bentley's profit gets a lift from niche, personalised cars

    Luxury British carmaker Bentley said on Wednesday that its operating profit for the first nine months of 2022 more than doubled, as global economic uncertainty failed to dent customer interest for niche models and increased car customisation. The unit of German carmaker Volkswagen posted an operating profit for the first three quarters of 2022 of 575 million euros ($568 million), more than the 275 million euros in the same period of last year. Bentley said global sales were up 3% at 11,316 units, while revenue jumped 28% to 2.49 billion euros from 1.95 billion a year earlier.

  • Man accused of targeted fatal shooting of woman outside Kansas City gas station in August

    The shooter ambushed the 21-year-old woman outside the convenience store and fired at least nine gunshots as she ran, according to court documents.

  • Judas Priest singer Rob Halford reflects on his sobriety, why metal band is no longer 'hell bent for leather'

    Judas Priest will be honored with the award for musical excellence at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.

  • Cheney: Jan. 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump lawyers about testimony

    Cheney: Jan. 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump lawyers about testimony

  • Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano on Michigan’s offense: ‘No one’s stopped them’

    Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano talks about the threat posed by the Michigan offense.

  • Supreme Court rejects Turkey's bid to stop US brawl lawsuits

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Turkey's bid to shut down lawsuits in U.S. courts stemming from a violent brawl outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington more than five years ago that left anti-government protesters badly beaten. The justices did not comment in turning away Turkey's arguments that American law shields foreign countries from most lawsuits. Lower courts ruled that those protections did not extend to the events of May 16, 2017, when during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “Turkish security forces violently clashed with a crowd of protesters," as one judge described the situation.