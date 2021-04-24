GOP's 'elder statesman' James Baker praises Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal strategy received an unexpected endorsement Friday, Politico reports.

James Baker III, who served as chief of staff to former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, as well as Reagan's treasury secretary and Bush's secretary of state, told his biographers Susan Glasser and Peter Baker (no relation) during a virtual event Friday that he supports Biden's plan to exit Afghanistan by or before Sept. 11, 2021 because "21 years is long enough." Baker, who Politico notes is considered an elder statesman in the GOP, said he's "always been one who felt that one sure way to doom a presidency is to commit to an endless conflict," adding that "you couldn't pick a tougher place to go and fight a land war" than Afghanistan.

Still, Politico writes, Baker's comments come as a bit of a surprise — Republican voters are mostly on board with the withdrawal, but GOP lawmakers have been more critical, especially those with more traditional GOP foreign policy views, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Baker would seemingly fall under that umbrella, as well, given that he supported both invasions of Iraq, and often favored the U.S. taking on an active role in geopolitics while advising Bush on foreign policy.

At the same, he supported former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. On the surface, that would appear to be another reason why praise for Biden was unexpected, but Trump was similarly a proponent of leaving Afghanistan. Read more at Politico.

More stories from theweek.com
5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers
7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guilty
The toxic culture of American police

Recommended Stories

  • Dem Rep. Says Nine-Year-Old Daughter Terrified of Climate Change: ‘We’re All Going to Die Soon’

    Representative Katie Porter (D., Calif.) said during a Thursday hearing with climate activist Greta Thunberg that her nine-year-old daughter is worried “the Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon” because of climate change. “I told my nine-year-old daughter that I was going to be speaking with you and I said, ‘what do you think about the climate change, climate change?’ And she said ‘the Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon,’ Porter told Thunberg. “And I asked her how that made her feel and she said it made her feel ‘angry.’” .@RepKatiePorter’s 9-year-old daughter said, “The Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon.” The congresswoman asked @GretaThunberg about the emotional toll of climate change on youth https://t.co/GTtIE58NSb pic.twitter.com/fYrE6y39cb — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) April 22, 2021 The Democrat continued by asking Thunberg how she can help her daughter and other young people “bear the emotional toll of the actions we’re taking, fossil fuel companies are taking, to destroy our planet.” “I know that there are many young people who feel angry and sad because of all the things that some people are doing to this planet,” Thunberg answered. “That’s very understandable. It would be strange if we didn’t feel that way, because then we wouldn’t have any empathy.” She urged Porter to tell her daughter to “take action herself because that will make her feel so much better, that’s what it did to me at least.” Thunberg explained that activism is “the best medication against anger and anxiety.” Porter has previously made headlines for her criticism of the oil and gas industry; in March, she told Strata Production Company president Mark Murphy “please don’t patronize me by telling me that the oil and gas industry doesn’t have any special tax provisions” after Murphy called her claim a “misconception.”

  • Biden addresses world leaders on final day of climate summit

    President Joe Biden is being joined by billionaires, CEOs and union executives as he makes his economic case for addressing the global climate crisis. The speech comes ahead of a reported proposal to overhaul the country's economy. CBS News Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss what the plan entails and other news from the Biden administration.

  • President Biden signs Kansas Republican Marshall’s pharmaceutical bill into law

    “I’m pleased my first bill as a U.S. Senator to be signed into law ensures affordable life-saving medicine while preserving innovation for cutting-edge medicine,” Marshall said.

  • Florida's Democratic Party is having an identity crisis: 2020 losses were the culmination of strategic missteps, cultural blindness, and internal divides

    For decades the Party has been losing its footing. After a shellacking in 2020, operatives are struggling to understand how they can fix the party.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • Repealing N.C.’s handgun permit requirement will drive up homicides and suicides

    Some N.C. lawmakers want to end handgun licensing

  • Woman found murdered in bathtub

    The woman was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head.

  • Michigan lawmaker dropped governor's name during DUI arrest, state police say

    State Rep. Jewell Jones told troopers that their actions were "not going to be good for you," according to a state police report. "I run y'all budget, bro."

  • Stimulus check boosters and more: 7 ways to squeeze the most from Biden’s COVID law

    The $1.9 trillion package holds multiple forms of aid for struggling families.

  • Good Samaritan stabbed to death trying to stop attack by angry customer at Berwyn grocer

    Berwyn police said a good Samaritan was stabbed to death while trying to stop an angry customer from attacking a teenage girl at Valle's Produce Friday morning.

  • Second Gentleman ‘Douglas’ Emhoff Is Now Going By His Full Name

    The subtle change from "Doug" to "Douglas" reflects a more serious tone from the entertainment attorney and Second Gentleman of the United States

  • India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

    The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of India's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of COVID-19 again hit a world record. Twitter has withheld some of the tweets after the legal request by the Indian government, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Saturday. The government made an emergency order to censor the tweets, Twitter disclosed on Lumen database, a Harvard University project.

  • Exclusive: Biden will push allies to act on China forced labor at G7 - adviser

    The United States will urge its Group of Seven allies to increase pressure on China over the use of forced labor in its northwestern Xinjiang province, home to the Muslim Uighur minority, a top White House official said on Friday. U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a meeting of the G7 advanced economies in person in Britain in June, where he is expected to focus on what he sees as a strategic rivalry between democracies and autocratic states, particularly China.

  • The Dia Art Foundation Expands Its Grounds in NYC

    A thoughtful update to its Chelsea home ushers in a bold new chapter for the foundation Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S. appeals court denies Dakota Access rehearing request, environmental review to continue

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday denied Dakota Access LLC's petition for a rehearing of a court decision that canceled a key permit for its oil pipeline and ordered an environmental review, court documents show. The decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia means the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) technically is still trespassing on federal land because it does not have a permit to cross under the Dakotas' Lake Oahe. The line is currently operating indefinitely but will be reassessed once the environmental review of the line is completed in March 2022.

  • Ben Carson: Police have an obligation to act in deadly situations

    Former HUD secretary on fatal police shooting in Columbus, Ohio on 'The Story'

  • GOP Rep. Burgess Owens says it's 'an insult' to compare the new Georgia voting law to Jim Crow

    "The soft bigotry of low expectations now projected on Black Americans ... is being done by the Democratic Party," Owens said during a Senate hearing.

  • There’s Nothing Stopping Democrats from Going it Alone on Infrastructure — Except Democrats

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic leadership hold a news conference after the first Democratic luncheon meeting since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 13, 2021. If Democrats wanted to pass a straight, party-line infrastructure plan with a price tag reaching into 13 digits, they could. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrested a green-light from the Senate’s rules maven in February that would let Democrats jam a massive spending plan through a budgeting loophole.

  • AOC praises Biden administration, says it has surpassed progressives' expectations

    In a virtual town hall, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said progressives 'expected a lot more conservative administration.'

  • India orders Twitter to pull tweets criticizing its COVID-19 response

    India has ordered Twitter to pull dozens of tweets criticizing the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.