The GOP's main voter bloc is shrinking

David Faris, Contributing Writer
·6 min read
Trump supporters and a young Biden supporter.
Trump supporters and a young Biden supporter. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

A new deep dive into the 2020 electorate by Pew Research contains mostly bad news for Republicans, whose approaching demographic doom is less racial than it is generational. While it shouldn't be news to anyone at this point that young voters are a solidly blue voting bloc, the more worrisome developments for the GOP are the unexpectedly elderly nature of the party's coalition and the unyielding Democratic lean of younger voters as they age. If Pew's numbers are to be believed, the only solidly Republican age demographic last year was 75 and over, meaning that every time the sun comes up, the GOP's struggle to win a majority of American voters gets harder.

Pew's in-depth study uses validated voter files – matching panelists to a registration database confirming whether or not they turned out – to offer a different, and possibly more accurate, view of the electorate than the exit polls taken on Election Day. Often this new data can challenge narratives that set in stubbornly and immediately after the votes are counted – in 2016, for example, Pew's research found that Donald Trump won white women by a considerably smaller margin than Election Day surveys indicated, upending one prevailing story about who was most responsible for Hillary Clinton's stunning loss.

There were some important differences between exit polls and the new study. For example, Pew found that Trump did better with Latino voters, and worse with Black voters, than exit polls indicated. Still, both sets of numbers showed Trump making modest inroads with these groups, easily the most concerning development for Democrats because of their centrality to the party's coalition. Exit polls had Trump winning married men by 11 points, while Pew gave this group to Biden by 5. Trump, seemingly paradoxically, lost ground with men and gained some with women, narrowing the overall gender gap. It's pretty difficult to discern a pattern in these differences, and the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.

But then there are the age numbers. Biden, predictably, obliterated Trump with the youngest voters – members of the so-called Generation Z, born after 1996, as well as younger millennials. Exit polls had Biden winning 18- to 29-year-olds by 24 points, 60-36, whereas Pew pegs it at 58-38. Exit polls also showed Trump with just a 52-47 edge among voters over 65, and Pew's numbers came in almost identical – 52-48 for Trump over Biden. And if those were the only topline stats you saw, you wouldn't think there was a huge problem for Republicans.

But Pew also broke the survey down into not just age groups but generational cohorts. And it's here where you'll find the most terrifying information for the GOP. According to Pew, Trump won a decisive majority only with members of the "Silent Generation," those born between 1928 and 1945 (and the extremely tiny number of living people older than that). Trump dominated that cohort by 16 points, 58-42. That means that the only reliably Republican voter bloc will shrink considerably between now and 2024, and that 65- to 74-year-olds must have been a much more blue-leaning group in 2020 to produce Trump's comparatively narrow 4-point margin with all over-65s.

You don't need a degree in actuarial science to know that in general, 65- to 74-year-olds will be around considerably longer than 75- to 102-year-olds. According to the Social Security Administration, a 65-year-old man has a remaining life expectancy of almost 18 years. At 75, it's just over 11 years, and at 85 it's less than six. Members of the Silent Generation are expected to shrink from 9 percent of the voting eligible population in 2020 to 7 percent in 2024. And while I hope that my over-75 parents are around as long as humanly possible, if I were a GOP operative I would be apoplectically trying to figure out ways to make the age profile of the average party supporter substantially younger, rather than tripling down on whatever Fox-driven cultural hysteria is dominating headlines in the conservative media. This stuff is not resonating with anyone who has more than 30 years to live.

Perhaps even worse for former President Trump and his acolytes, the Pew data showed little erosion in the millennial preference for Democrats over Republicans. Fifty-six percent of millennials voted for Clinton in 2016, and 58 percent voted for Biden in 2020. Remember, the first millennials voted in 2002, and as a group they simply have not budged. "Elder millennials" are turning 40 this year and they don't love the Republican Party any more than they did when George W. Bush was lighting several trillion dollars on fire prosecuting a pointless war in Iraq. And that's terrible news for the GOP's hopes of ever becoming a majority party again, because if they keep losing the youngest voters by double digits election after election, they need a significant number of them to get more conservative as they age just to hold current margins in place.

That doesn't mean Democrats are guaranteed to win the next several elections, even if the playing field is fair. "Demography is destiny" as a theory has aged badly, largely because Republicans remain competitive at the national level even as the country becomes more diverse and less white. Trump's gains among Latino voters helped avert a total bloodbath in 2020, and there is no particular reason why Republicans couldn't do better with them in 2024, in theory.

After all, Democrats' deteriorating performance with non-college educated white voters over the past decade offset the ongoing diversification of the electorate. But according to Pew, the rightward march of white voters was halted and marginally reversed by Joe Biden in 2020, who did 4 points better with non-college-educated whites than Clinton. Republicans may have already run headlong into a white ceiling.

Republicans also continue to make up zero ground with young people. This year's Harvard Youth Poll of 18- to 29-year-olds was the same horror show for the GOP that it has been for years, and it included yet another year of newly eligible voters who are repulsed by the dyspeptic, off-putting spectacle of the modern Republican Party, whose leading thinkers and politicians are staking their 2022 election strategy on a Woke Panic gambit dependent on demonizing an obscure academic concept (Critical Race Theory) and convincing voters that their imminent (and completely imagined) "cancellation" is their most important problem.

Thirty percent of Americans under 29 think Donald Trump was the worst president in American history. Sixty-five percent have an unfavorable view of the former president. Just 18 percent watch Fox News, the primary national vector for viral paranoia and disinformation, regularly. The Pew report is just a brutal document for Republicans. And it suggests that the light at the end of the tunnel, far from illuminating a path out of the wilderness for the GOP, is instead an oncoming, hostile generation poised to put Republicans at a decisive disadvantage in national elections for years.

You may also like

Texas state history museum abruptly cancels speech by authors of new book on the Alamo

Men are rapidly losing their close friends, poll finds

The West's megadrought

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McAuliffe slammed for saying voting should be ‘easier’ than buying a gun

    Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe said voting should be “easier” than purchasing a firearm.

  • At least a third of GOP midterm candidates have pushed Trump's election lie

    Dozens of candidates promoting the false notion that the election was rigged are seeking powerful statewide offices, including governor, attorney general and secretary of state, which would give them authority over the administration of elections, the WashPost's Amy Gardner reports.Why it matters: The embrace of Trump's claims on the campaign trail and in messages to voters provides insight into the former president's continued hold on the GOP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Marke

  • FBI: Militia-style group surveilled Capitol weeks after riot

    A Virginia man charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol told an undercover FBI agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated "surveillance efforts" on the same building more than a month after the riot, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday. The filing, which accompanied a criminal complaint against Fi Duong, doesn't specify why he and an associate wanted to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. “How do we feel about an Intel run around the Capitol tonight?" an unnamed associate asked Duong during a Feb. 13 exchange on the encrypted messaging platform.

  • At least 49 people charged in the Capitol insurrection are accused of trying to delete images, videos, or texts from their phones and social media accounts, according to a report

    Some defendants deleted social-media posts showing they participated in the US Capitol riots, authorities said in court documents, seen by AP.

  • Keystone XL pipeline company announces $15 billion lawsuit against Biden

    The Biden administration is facing a $15 billion lawsuit from the energy firm that owns the Keystone Pipeline System.

  • Tucson to ignore Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law

    Officials in the city of Tucson plan to ignore Arizona's new “Second Amendment sanctuary” law that bars state and local governments from enforcing certain federal gun regulations, possibly setting up a court fight as a growing number of cities and counties in the United States declare themselves similar firearm havens. The move by Democratic Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council again puts Tucson and Republican-led state at odds over how to regulate gun sales and use. The southern Arizona city has long tried to enforce gun laws stricter than the state’s, including mandating background checks for guns purchased on city property and destroying seized firearms.

  • Oklahoma GOP chair backs Lankford's primary challenger

    The chair of Oklahoma's Republican Party is backing a primary challenger against Sen. James Lankford (R), at least in part because Lankford did not object to the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to Tulsa World. The big picture: After a June 26 rally, Oklahoma GOP chair John Bennett told reporters that Lankford’s decision not to object to the results of the 2020 presidential election was proof that the senator couldn’t keep promises made to constituents, per The Oklahoman.Get

  • Subpoenas urged for Ivanka, Don Jr., and Meadows for Trump Jan. 6 involvement

    A former House Republican who once led multiple investigations into Bill and Hillary Clinton’s scandals is urging prosecutors to subpoena the records of former President Donald Trump's top officials and family members to determine if they had any involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Republicans weigh ‘cracking’ cities to doom Democrats

    GOP officials from D.C. and the states are debating how aggressively to break up red-state cities to maximize the party’s advantage in redistricting.

  • Democrats plan to zero out wall funding and reduce Border Patrol money amid historic surge

    House Democrats eliminated funding for a southern border wall and denied extra money for Border Patrol officers in a 2022 spending bill unveiled recently that comes amid a massive influx of illegal immigration.

  • A GOP strategist who once worked for Giuliani says the Republican Party under Trump has basically embraced 'neofascism'

    In an interview with MSNBC, Susan del Percio said that the Republican Party needs to "burn down" to purge the influence of the far right.

  • Critical race theory uproar sparks a new wave of school board recalls

    Efforts to recall school board members are surging around the U.S. — and especially in California — amid Republican efforts to quash teaching about institutional racism.Why it matters: Coordinated efforts by conservative groups are shaping public education, fueled by controversies over race as as well as backlash to COVID-19 closures.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Just halfway through 2021, at least 51 local re

  • California lawmakers move to pay meth addicts to stay sober

    California lawmakers are closer to sending Gov. Gavin Newsom legislation that would offer money for people addicted to methamphetamines to stay in treatment.

  • McConnell explains what it will take for him to talk more with Biden

    McConnell explains what it will take for him to talk more with Biden

  • 61 arrested after Chicago crowd hurls fireworks at officers and dances on police cars

    Dozens of arrests were made in downtown Chicago on the Fourth of July after a crowd of young adults and juveniles launched fireworks at officers and danced on police cruisers.

  • White House to spin July 4 vaccination shortfall

    President Joe Biden will lay out a five-point plan to immunize more people against COVID-19 after the White House missed its July 4 goal.

  • Biden’s immigration policies have turned a win into a loss | Opinion

    The Biden administration has systematically abandoned the border security policies and immigration reforms that enabled the Trump administration to turn back the tide of illegal immigration. With the floodgates to illegal immigration wide open once again, drug cartels and human traffickers are cashing in and both American and immigrant lives are at greater risk.

  • Journalists attacked, hurt in Georgia at anti-LGBT protest

    A protest against a planned LGBT march in the Georgian capital turned violent Monday as demonstrators attacked and injured some 20 journalists covering the event. Organizers of the Tbilisi March For Dignity that was to take place in the evening cancelled the event, saying authorities had not provided adequate security guarantees. Opponents of the march blocked off the capital’s main avenue, denounced journalists covering the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists and threw sticks and bottles at the media workers.

  • China's Xi takes dig at U.S. in speech to political parties around world

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged political parties worldwide to oppose any country that engages in "technology blockades", an allusion to the United States which views China as its strategic competitor. As U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has sought support from like-minded democracies including the European Union and Japan to coordinate a tougher stance against China, Beijing has doubled down on seeking support and affirmation from friendly nations such as North Korea and Serbia. "Looking from the angle of 'My Country First', the world is narrow and crowded, and often full of fierce competition," Xi said in apparent reference to former U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policy.

  • J.D. Vance addresses deleted tweets slamming Trump: "I regret being wrong"

    Author J.D. Vance, who's running in the Ohio Republican race for a U.S. Senate seat, addressed on Fox News Monday his since-deleted tweets criticizing former President Trump.Why it matters: The venture capitalist and now-vocal Trump supporter has been accused of hypocrisy and "flip-flopping" after CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski last week shared screenshots of the 2016 tweets in which Vance said the then-presidential candidate's comments on "Immigrants, Muslims, etc." were "reprehensible."Stay on top of