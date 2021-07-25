GOP's Portman says Senate infrastructure deal '90 percent' done, held up by mass transit

Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
Rob Portman.
Rob Portman. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Sunday told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that the Senate's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package is "about 90 percent of the way there," pointing to mass transit as the issue that's holding up the negotiations. "And we're not getting much response from the Democrats," Portman said.

The Hill reported earlier in the day that a Democratic source close to the talks suggested transit was just one of a few outstanding issues, along with broadband, using unspent COVID-19 relief money, water funding, and highways and bridges. But Portman and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) had previously indicated broadband was mostly settled aside from a few disagreements over language. And on Sunday, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told Fox News that the deal would include around $70 billion in unspent COVID-19 funds to help pay for the deal, so it's possible the sides have indeed chipped away at those sticking points. Warner, for his part, remains confident the sides will have a deal by Monday.

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

Megan Rapinoe addresses the U.S. women's soccer team's resounding Olympic loss to Sweden

Tom Hanks customized his Airstream with a fireplace

