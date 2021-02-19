GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

  • FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. In an interview with The Associated Press, Sen. Thune, the chamber's No. 2 Republican, likened Trump's insults of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to "food fights within the family," saying they hurt the Republican party's goals. Thune also talked about his vote to acquit Trump of inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. (Tom Williams/Pool Photo via AP File)
  • Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., leaves the chamber as the Senate voted to consider hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 2

Thune Q A

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. In an interview with The Associated Press, Sen. Thune, the chamber's No. 2 Republican, likened Trump's insults of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to "food fights within the family," saying they hurt the Republican party's goals. Thune also talked about his vote to acquit Trump of inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. (Tom Williams/Pool Photo via AP File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN GROVES
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection.

In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.

“There was a strong case made,” Thune said of the Democrats' impeachment presentation. “People could come to different conclusions. If we’re going to criticize the media and the left for cancel culture, we can’t be doing that ourselves.”

Thune's remarks were his first explaining his vote in Trump's trial and assessing the turbulent GOP politics the former president has left behind. Thune, who is facing reelection next year in deeply conservative South Dakota, is among several establishment Republicans grappling with how to reclaim control of a party dominated by Trump and his most ardent supporters for years.

The senator only rarely criticized Trump while he was in office. But he called the former president's actions after the election “inexcusable" and accused him of undermining the peaceful transfer of power.

Still, Thune last week sided with most Republican senators and GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell in voting to acquit anyway. Thune and others argued that Trump could not be impeached because he was already out of office. Thune said after his vote that he was concerned with the idea of “punishing a private citizen with the sole intent of disqualifying him from holding future office.” Democrats fell 10 votes short of the 67 need to convict.

Since then, Trump has lashed out at McConnell and repeated the baseless claim that he won the election. The comments have inflamed a feud that is likely to play out in GOP primaries between Trump-backed candidates and those supported by the establishment wing.

Thune suggested he would be taking steps to assist candidates "who don’t go off and talk about conspiracies and that sort of thing.” He praised Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, who was censured by the Wyoming GOP for voting to impeach Trump, for doing an “exceptional job on most issues" and said he was ready to jump into primary battles like the one she is sure to face.

“At the grassroots level, there’s a lot of people who want to see Trump-like candidates,” he said. “But I think we’re going to be looking for candidates that are electable.”

Thune himself was hit by Trump last year after he said efforts by some GOP members in the U.S. House to reject Electoral College results would “go down like a shot dog” in the Senate. Trump called Thune a “RINO,” meaning Republican In Name Only, and “Mitch’s boy,” in reference to McConnell. The attacks inspired some Trump loyalists in South Dakota to huddle for a primary challenge to the state's senior senator, whose candidacy has gone unchallenged in previous elections.

On Thursday, the senator attempted to downplay those attacks, likening them to “food fights within the family" that hurt Republicans' goals, He noted there was no evidence to support Trump's claim of voter fraud.

“You’ve got to face the music, and at some point, it’s got to be over and you’ve got to move on,” he said, adding, “I think it’s just important to tell people the truth. The most important responsibility of any leader is to define reality.”

Recommended Stories

  • OnPolitics: The GOP's Trump problem

    Republicans are still figuring out how to move the party forward now that Donald Trump is no longer president.

  • Power comes back for most in Texas, but other problems pile up

    By Thursday night, around 240,000 customers in Texas were without power, but millions were under boil water advisories.

  • Racial justice and poverty advocates want Biden to go further to fight racism and inequality

    Racial justice and anti-poverty advocates want President Joe Biden to sign more executive orders and pursue even stronger legislation aimed at fighting systemic racism beyond his early moves and current proposals.Why it matters: The demands from groups like the Black to the Future Action Fund and the Poor People's Campaign show that liberal groups aren't just settling for diverse appointments or vague promises down the road. They expect early action around housing, wages, and expanding voting rights.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Black to the Future Action Fund released Thursday a "Black Mandate for the Biden-Harris Administration" that demands more resources to fight COVID-19 in Black communities and seeks at least $50,000 in student loan debt forgiveness.The Poor People's Campaign is pressing Biden and moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) to support a $15 minimum wage or higher. The intrigue: Advocacy groups say Biden won on a historic turnout of Black, Native American and Latino voters in states like Georgia, and Arizona, and a Black-focused agenda is needed in the next four years to undo decades of damage. The demands come even after Biden signed a series of executive orders last month dealing with everything from private prisons to housing discrimination, treatment of Asian Americans, and relations with Indigenous tribes.Biden is also pushing for comprehensive immigration reform and a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants without legal status.What they're saying: "We will stand with you when you are doing the right thing. But we will continue to challenge you when you are doing the wrong thing. And if there's anything that we have learned from 2020 is the Black voters are not playing any games," Alicia Garza of Black to the Future Action Fund told Axios. Garza said racial justice advocates learned from the disappointment following the election of former President Obama, who failed to use the infrastructure built from his 2008 election to pursue bold change. "We cannot heal this nation without full COVID relief of the minimum wage of $15. There is no way we can go through the pain and poverty prior and since COVID and not make this a major part of our economic recovery and economic future," said Rev. William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign.The Black Mandate for the Biden-Harris Administration calls for the president to reorganize the Office of Civil Rights and create a system to better reporting on white domestic terrorism groups and hate crimes.The agenda, which came out of a massive survey of Black voters, also seeks the passing of the American Housing and Economic Mobility Act, which would control rent and home prices.The big question: Can a new generation of racial justice and anti-poverty activists leverage the 2020 election to influence policy changes in a Congress usually sealed in gridlock?Will new activists seek to primary moderate Democrats who oppose bolder measures on jobs, housing and wages?The other side: The Biden administration has promised to address systemic racism early in the term but stressed it will need to pass legislation in a divided Congress for lasting change.Administration officials point to the executive orders Biden has signed and stressed he is focusing on COVID-19.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Falcons clear cap space by releasing veterans Allen, Bailey

    The Atlanta Falcons have cleared almost $11 million in cap space by releasing two veterans — safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey. The Falcons also waived quarterback Kurt Benkert, who spent the 2020 season on the Falcons' practice squad.

  • As US stocks up on COVID-19 vaccines, Biden pledges $4 billion to global COVAX campaign

    The money will come from funds already appropriated by Congress for international vaccination efforts and will not impact the Biden administration's campaign to inoculate Americans, the White House said.

  • Massive breach fuels calls for US action on cybersecurity

    Jolted by a sweeping hack that may have revealed government and corporate secrets to Russia, U.S. officials are scrambling to reinforce the nation’s cyber defenses and recognizing that an agency created two years ago to protect America’s networks and infrastructure lacks the money, tools and authority to counter such sophisticated threats. The breach, which hijacked widely used software from Texas-based SolarWinds Inc., has exposed the profound vulnerability of civilian government networks and the limitations of efforts to detect threats. It's also likely to unleash a wave of spending on technology modernization and cybersecurity.

  • Canada's slow-burn vaccine roll out puts pressure on Trudeau

    Canada's COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on the same day in December as the United States, but it now lags dozens of countries, including its southern neighbor, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is feeling the pressure. Canada's lack of domestic vaccine production is at the root of the problem, forcing the country to depend on foreign companies with production abroad. In June, Trudeau's Liberals had an 11-percentage-point lead against their Conservative Party rival, according to Abacus Data.

  • New York waitress claims she was fired for not getting Covid jab

    CDC says ‘actual risks of mRNA vaccines to pregnant person and her fetus are unknown because these vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women’

  • In U-turn, feds defend including undocumented in House count

    In a reversal of policy under then-President Donald Trump, Biden administration attorneys are arguing that the state of Alabama has no standing in trying to stop the U.S. Census Bureau from including people in the country illegally from the numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. A federal judge should dismiss a lawsuit from Alabama and Republican U.S. Rep. Morris “Mo” Brooks seeking the exclusion of people in the country illegally from the apportionment numbers, attorneys for President Joe Biden's administration said in court papers Wednesday. At the very least, the judge should put the court case on hold until the Census Bureau releases apportionment figures by the end of April that will show whether Alabama keeps seven congressional seats or drops to six, they said.

  • Justin and Hailey Bieber Sell Their Beverly Hills Home for $7.955 Million — and Throw in All the Furniture!

    The pair sold the 6,132-square-foot mansion two years after they first moved in, PEOPLE confirms

  • Asia stocks follow Wall St. down after weaker US jobs data

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after disappointing U.S. jobs and economic data. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia all declined. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% for its third straight daily decline.

  • All the best jokes and memes about the new trailer for Disney's 'Cruella,' from 'Joker' comparisons to calling for the 101 Dalmatians to unionize

    Disney released the first trailer for the upcoming film on Wednesday and people compared it to other villains like DC Comics' Joker and Harley Quinn.

  • Roger Stone investigated by Feds for ties to Proud Boys

    The notorious conservative and Donald Trump ally, Roger Stone, was recently on federal prosecutors’ radar for his affiliations to far-right nationalist organizations. According to CNN, Stone has not been charged with any crimes but investigators were looking at him in an undisclosed investigation along with Proud Boys, the far-right radical organization. The case is closed but it reveals figures close to Trump were involved in the Capitol takeover.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Cruz says he made ‘mistake’ by flying to Cancun as ex-president snubs Haley

    Follow the latest updates

  • Florida Man Arrested After Reportedly Burglarizing Homes of Families Attending Funerals

    42-year-old Florida man Ronald Rose has been arrested for at least 10 burglaries he is believed to have committed as families attended funerals.

  • Fundraiser for Trump and Obama sentenced to 12 years in prison for foreign money scams

    Imaad Zuberi, a top California fundraiser, admitted funneling foreign money into campaigns of Republicans and Democrats alike.

  • Pennsylvania lawmaker Malcolm Kenyatta, 30, announces bid for US Senate

    Malcolm Kenyatta, the history-making Pennsylvania state representative, has announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022. If elected, Kenyatta, who is 30, would become the nation’s youngest and the first openly gay male senator. Kenyatta announced his bid for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat on Thursday night to Joy Reid, host of MSNBC’s The ReidOut.

  • Police officer, 24, 'went to lockdown party then crashed while drink-driving home'

    Tasia Stephens could be barred from police service if a gross misconduct charge is upheld next week.

  • Capitol riot suspect sold footage to CNN and NBC News for $70k

    John Sullivan was arrested in January, 2021, and is facing charges of obstruction of Congress and interfering with police

  • DA son seeks release of father imprisoned in fatal '81 heist

    David Gilbert went to prison a revolutionary, raising his fist and scorning authorities who prosecuted him for an infamous 1981 armored truck robbery in which a guard and two police officers were killed. “As long as I can remember, I’ve known that the most likely scenario is that my father is going to die in prison,” said Chesa Boudin, sworn in as district attorney last year. Boudin ran a progressive campaign in which he said visiting his parents Kathy Boudin and Gilbert in prison showed him the criminal justice system was broken.