GoPuff raises $1.15 billion at nearly $9 billion valuation from SoftBank, others

·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. delivery start-up goPuff said on Tuesday it has raised $1.15 billion in a new round of funding from investors including SoftBank, bringing its valuation to $8.9 billion.

The latest funding round is likely a precursor for the company potentially going public later this year. A source close to the matter told Reuters that GoPuff has already started discussions with financial advisers and banks and are mulling whether to go forward through a traditional initial public offering or a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company.

GoPuff did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on its plans to go public.

The Philadelphia-based company, which delivers everything from food and alcohol to medicines at a $1.95 flat delivery charge, had its last funding round in October when it raised $380 million at a valuation of $3.9 billion.

The company said it plans to use the funds to expand in new geographies, both in the United States and internationally, introduce new product categories, invest in new technology and talent.

The new investors include D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Baillie Gifford, Eldridge, Reinvent Capital, Luxor Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund 1.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • EU lawmakers refuse to sign off on border agency's budget

    European Union lawmakers on Tuesday refused to sign off on the budget of the EU’s border and coast guard agency over concerns about allegations of rights violations, hiring failures and harassment by senior Frontex staff. The European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee voted by 22-3, with five abstentions to postpone their endorsement of Frontex’s 2019 budget “until additional clarifications are brought on a series of issues.” Frontex, which supervises the outside borders of the 27-nation EU, is under pressure following a series of allegations that it was involved in the illegal pushbacks of migrants, notably in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkey.

  • Wealth managers still in crypto 'education mode', Fidelity says

    Most wealth managers and financial advisors are still in "education mode" on cryptocurrencies but demand for the emerging asset class among larger investors has grown, the boss of Fidelity Investments' institutional arm said on Tuesday. While some advisors and investment firms managing the fortunes of wealthy people have grown "sophisticated" and "comfortable" with cryptocurrencies, most are still getting to grips with the technology, Mike Durbin said. "They know what they are doing, and more importantly their end investor base also knows what they are doing - but the vast majority are still in the education mode," he added in an interview at Reuters Digital Assets Week.

  • Boulder shooting: Colorado gunman named as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as victims are identified

    The victims of the King Sooper mass shooting in Colorado have been identified by police. 10 victims were identified overnight by the Boulder County Coroner’s office. Denny Strong, 20; Nevin Stanasic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.One of the victims, Boulder Police Department officer Eric Talley, was killed in the attack.

  • Oil prices sink 4% as European COVID curbs raise demand worries

    Oil futures fall sharply Tuesday, pressured by fears renewed lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Europe would crimp energy demand.

  • The Weeknd and BTS help boost music industry revenues to $21bn

    BTS had the best-selling album of 2020, helping music industry revenues grow for the sixth year.

  • Democrat says failure to pass gun legislation makes Congress complicit in violence

    Lawmakers in Washington are looking at gun legislation less than 24 hours after 10 died in a shooting in Boulder, Colo.

  • California Draws Wall Street Bond Pitches for Clean Car Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Loop Capital Markets are angling for a piece of underwriting business that would help California put more electric vehicles on the road, as the most populous U.S. state tries to meet aggressive targets for the new cars.Both banks submitted pitches to state Treasurer Fiona Ma suggesting ways to structure $1 billion of bonds that Governor Gavin Newsom proposed to build vehicle charging stations, public records obtained by Bloomberg News show.In fact, JPMorgan bankers said the bonds could carry ratings higher than those on the state’s general-obligation debt, according to their presentation. That would further boost the appeal to prospective buyers.The underwriters’ pitches illustrate how banks are eager to capitalize on the growing interest among investors in projects addressing climate change, even in the late-adopting state and local bond market. And California could tap into its solid base of municipal-bond buyers to finance its nation-leading environmental initiatives.“Banks, as well as investors, are increasingly interested in getting involved with green proposals,” said Howard Cure, head of municipal research at Evercore Wealth Management. “Investors in California paper, a specialty state given the high state income tax, are always looking for newly secured debt issues, so demand would be great.”More ProtectionsJPMorgan spokesperson Jessica Francisco declined to comment. An email and a telephone call to Loop Capital’s media office weren’t returned. The Newsom administration anticipates selling the first round of the bonds in late 2021, said spokesperson H.D. Palmer. Ma said her office has yet to select an underwriter for the transactions.Last year, Newsom signed an executive order mandating that California phase out sales of new, gasoline-powered cars by 2035, the first state to do so. His securitization idea, included in his January budget, would help make that target happen by building more electric-vehicle-charging and hydrogen-fueling stations for alternatives to gas guzzlers.The JPMorgan presentation cited a McKinsey & Co. report saying that lack of access to such stations posed the third-most serious barrier for people to purchase the cleaner vehicles, after price and driving range.Newsom proposed securitizing future revenue from existing vehicle registration fees that had been set to end in 2024, instead of just pledging the cash flow for revenue bonds. That kind of structure entails more protections for bond holders, said JPMorgan bankers, who sketched out the potential of “high AA ratings” for the debt. California is rated Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service, AA- by S&P Global Ratings and AA by Fitch Ratings.Loop also said it anticipates the bonds could earn credit ratings in the AA category. The bankers noted in their pitch that they have done a “deep dive” on the governor’s proposal and that they “stand ready to assist” the various state agencies “to develop the concept into a viable plan of finance.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Port bottlenecks leave ships stranded, businesses stymied

    A trade bottleneck born of the COVID-19 outbreak has U.S. businesses anxiously awaiting goods from Asia — while off the coast of California, dozens of container ships sit anchored, unable to unload their cargo.

  • Boulder shooting: suspect and 10 victims named by police

    Police say 21-year-old man charged with 10 murder countsBoulder police chief: ‘I feel numb and it’s heartbreaking’Officer killed in Colorado shooting named as Eric Talley Boulder police released the names of the 10 people shot and killed at a Colorado grocery store on Monday and said the victims were between 20 and 65. The Boulder police chief, Maris Herold, said at a press conference on Tuesday morning: “I’m so sorry this incident happened.” Police said those who died were Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Herold said she lived three blocks from the store where the shooting occurred. “I feel numb and it’s heartbreaking,” Herold said. “It’s heartbreaking to talk to victims, their families. It’s tragic.” Police named the suspect as Ahmad al Aliwi Alissa and said the 21-year-old was in stable condition at a hospital after being injured in the shooting, and would be transported to a local jail soon. Herold said he had been charged with 10 counts of murder. More details would be forthcoming, authorities said. The Boulder county district attorney, Michael Dougherty, said it was too early in the investigation to identify the suspect’s motive. The FBI is assisting with the investigation and encouraged people to share any information they might have with the agency. Congressman Joe Neguse, a Democrat, called for change at the press conference. “We should be able to feel safe in our grocery stores, we should be able to feel safe in our schools, in our movie theaters and in our communities,” Neguse said. Police had previously identified one victim in the shooting, the first police officer to arrive at the scene, Eric Talley. The 51-year-old father of seven was looking for less dangerous work, his father said. “He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator,” Talley’s father, Homer Talley, said in a statement. “He didn’t want to put his family through something like this. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting and would be updated with further developments. This is the country’s second large-scale shooting in a public place in a week. On Tuesday, a gunman shot and killed eight people – all but one of them were women, six were of Asian descent – in a series of shootings at spas in the Atlanta area. There had been no large-scale shootings in the US for a year before then, though other types of shootings increased last year. In 2020, a record 41,000 people died in gun violence according to the independent research group Gun Violence Archive. The number includes more than 23,000 people who died by suicide. The advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety said more action was needed to prevent gun violence. “Gun violence is an epidemic within the pandemic, from Boulder yesterday to Atlanta last week to the dozens more people in the United States who are shot every day, but whose stories do not make the headlines,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown. “To save lives and end these senseless killings, we need more than thoughts and prayers – we need federal action on gun safety from the Senate, and we need it now.” Congress will be under increased pressure to respond to the shootings in a previously scheduled hearing about gun violence on Tuesday. Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, tweeted: “This Senate must and will move forward on legislation to help stop the epidemic of gun violence.” Earlier this month, the House passed two pieces of legislation that would expand background checks but they will struggle in the Senate, where Republicans have said they opposed the bills. A poll last year said 83% of Americans support comprehensive background checks.

  • Feds say they busted Cuban migrant smuggling ring operating out of the Keys

    Federal agents arrested three men Sunday in the Florida Keys as a boat was being lowered by one of them down a ramp at a local marina in an alleged scheme to smuggle migrants out of Cuba.

  • Polish writer faces possible jail term for calling President Duda a 'moron'

    An award-winning Polish author and screen-writer faces up to three years behind bars for calling the Polish president a “moron”. Jakub Zulczyk fell foul of a Polish law prohibiting the “public insult of the president of the republic of Poland” when he mocked Andrzej Duda over a tweet he posted congratulating Joseph Biden on his victory in last year's US presidential election. Mr Zulczyk, who has studied US politics, expressed his surprise that the president had written that “we await the nomination by the Electoral College”. “I have never heard that in the American election process there is such a thing as a 'nomination by the Electoral College'. Biden won the election,” wrote Mr Zulczyk. “Andrzej Duda is a moron." Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the Warsaw prosecutor’s office said: “The accused was charged with publicly insulting the Polish president by using a term commonly considered offensive on a social network profile." She added that the accused “had not confessed to committing the alleged offense, but had indicated that his statement was a critical assessment of the president's actions." Mr Zulczyk, who is well known in Poland for his writing and his television work, is not the first person to be prosecuted for insulting the Polish head of state. The crime, just one of a number prohibiting the insult of “constitutional organs of the state” in Poland, has been on the statute books for decades although it is rarely enforced. His prosecution comes at a time of heightened sensitivities in Poland. The government, led by the social conservative Law and Justice party, faces frequent accusations of attempting to politicise the criminal-justice system — something it strenuously denies — since it came into power in 2015. If convicted of insulting Mr Duda, the 37-year-old writer could be sentenced to three years in prison or be fined, or sentenced to a term of community service.

  • Unlike Nvidia, AMD Doesn't Mind If You Use Its Gaming GPUs To Mine Ethereum

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is taking a diametrically opposite stand to Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on putting restrictions on the use of its gaming graphics cards for cryptocurrency mining, PC Gamer reported. What Happened: AMD reportedly confirmed that it would not be blocking any workload on its Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics processing units. “We will not be blocking any workload, not just mining for that matter,” said Nish Neelalojanan, product manager at AMD, according to PC Gamer. “First of all, RDNA was designed from the ground up for gaming and RDNA 2 doubles up on this. And what I mean by this is, Infinity Cache and a smaller bus width were carefully chosen to hit a very specific gaming hit rate.” Neelalojanan, however, added a caveat that mining enjoys or scales with higher bandwidth and bus width which means there will be limitations caused by an “architectural level” for it. See also: How to Buy AMD Stock Why It Matters: While Nvidia’s 24GB GeForce RTX 3090 GPU can mine Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER) at up to 120 MH/s, higher-end RDNA 2 cards based on AMD’s Navi 21 chip can manage 58-64 MH/s, noted PC Gamer. ETH traded 1.61% lower at $1,776.73 at press time. AMD GPU drivers are based on Linux and are all open-source, which raises the question of whether the company could implement a mining block in the first place. Last week, Nvidia said it had inadvertently unlocked ETH mining performance after it updated its drivers for the RTX 3060. Nvidia tried to discourage the use of its RTX 3060 GPUs through drivers earlier so they would be 50% less efficient at mining ETH. The chipmaker estimates that between $100 million and $300 million of its fourth-quarter revenue came from ETH miners. Nvidia has introduced a cryptocurrency mining processor, which it said would help miners build “the most efficient data centers while preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers,” but has received criticism over its pricing. Price Action: AMD shares closed 1.2% higher at $79.06 on Friday and fell 0.3% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Nvidia shares closed 0.97% higher at $513.83 in the regular session and declined 0.13% in the after-hours trading. Read Next: Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptocurrencies You Can 'Create' Using Your Laptop Photo by Daniel Foster on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeeple Says NFT Art Is 'Absolutely' In A Bubble After Making M In Such A SaleWhat Is Going On With Harmony, BitTorrent, Theta, Helium, and VeThor Cryptocurrencies?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lucid Says The High-End Version Of Its Air Sedan Is Already Sold Out

    Lucid Motors said Monday it has already sold out the Dream Edition, the more expensive version of its upcoming all-electric Air sedan. What Happened: The Dream Edition is also the first version of the Lucid Air luxury sedan. The company has said it is on track to begin delivering the Lucid Air in the second half of 2021. “Loaded with luxury. The Dream Edition #LucidAir is now officially reserved,” Lucid Motors said in a tweet. The electric vehicle startup added that customers who are still interested in the limited production Dream Edition Model can join its waiting list when they reserve a Lucid Air Grand Touring. See also: How to Buy Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks While unveiling the Air last year, Lucid Motors said the Dream Edition would be available for $161,500 after federal tax credit. However, the Newark, California-based company has never officially announced how many copies of the Dream Edition would be produced. The vehicle has an estimated range of 503 miles on a single charge. See Also: Lucid Motors Shares New Plans For Growth In Battery Business, And Images Of Its Gravity SUV Leak In Europe Why It Matters: Delivery of the Dream Edition model could come ahead of Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) new Model S Plaid Plus, which too claims a range of more than 500 miles on a single charge. Tesla said earlier this month that it is delaying delivery of the new Model S Plaid Plus by a few months to mid-2022. Lucid Motors plans to go public via a SPAC merger with blank-check company Churchill Capital Corp. IV (NYSE: CCIV). Price Action: Churchill Capital shares closed 2.7% lower on Monday at $26.15. Read Next: Elon Musk Says The New Tesla S Plaid Is EV Maker's 'Best Car Ever' Photo: Courtesy of Lucid Motors See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMicrosoft Said To Be In Discussions To Acquire Discord For Over BTesla Employee Revelations On Solar Fires Classified As Evidence In Federal Probe: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Rally Stirs BofA Alarm on ‘Enormous’ Surge in Energy Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s massive rally over the past year means it’s only getting worse for the environment.The energy used by the network of computers that power the digital coin is comparable to that of many developed countries and rivals the emissions from major fossil-fuel users and producers such as American Airlines Group Inc. and ConocoPhillips, according to a report by Bank of America Corp. The level of emissions, which have risen alongside a spike in Bitcoin’s price, have grown by more than 40 million tons in the past two years. And when the digital asset is trading around $50,000 -- which it’s done for much of this year -- it uses about 0.4% of global energy consumption.More worrisome, according to the report titled “Bitcoin’s dirty little secrets,” is that rising prices may mean Bitcoin’s energy consumption will soon rival that of some of the largest countries in the world.“What I’m concerned about is the pace of growth in the demand for energy,” Francisco Blanch, head of commodities and derivatives research at Bank of America and lead author of the report, said in an interview. “The rate of change is enormous -- nothing is growing at this pace in the energy world.”Bitcoin has skyrocketed into the limelight during the Covid-19 pandemic amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus that’s been a boon to more-speculative parts of the financial markets. The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged almost 10-fold in the past year. That’s meant greater energy use, too.Because the coin’s supply is limited, any excess demand could push prices even higher. Rising prices encourage more so-called mining activity and may consequently push CO2 emissions up even more, according to Bank of America.Bitcoin transactions are processed by miners -- crypto slang for companies that operate a vast array of computers. Miners compete to confirm transactions and get new coins awarded in return -- but they require huge amounts of energy to run. Buoyed by increased competition, only a handful of such firms -- most China-based -- controlled about 50% of all the computing power on the network, Bloomberg News reported last year.According to Bank of America, it’s since become even more concentrated, with roughly three-quarters of so-called hash power now concentrated in the country. That, too, is worrying to Blanch, as almost 60% of Chinese electrical generation is derived from coal-fired plants.“Right now, this thing is taking a lot of energy and it’s possible that if everyone comes in and prices go higher, then it’s going to be way more energy,” he said.But crypto fans argue Bitcoin’s energy use is immaterial when placed within a larger context. Many say, for instance, that its carbon footprint is pretty negligible, compared with that of cars, power plants and factories. And even as its price surges, it’s hardly made a ripple in power markets, according to analysts at BloombergNEF.“Bitcoin miners use whatever power is available and the focus is absolutely on the lowest-cost power possible,” Jaime Leverton, chief executive officer at Hut 8 Mining Corp., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.Her firm’s mining operations are located in Alberta, Canada, where natural gas and wind are among the predominant energy sources. “It’s a conversation that certainly needs to evolve over time and doesn’t accurately reflect how we talk about energy in other tech sectors,” she said.Nic Carter, a partner at crypto-focused venture firm Castle Island Ventures, said he expects Bitcoin’s energy use in the long run to come almost exclusively from sources -- including hydro and flared gas -- that otherwise would go to waste.Still, “there’s a moral case to be made for Bitcoin, even in the presence of a carbon outlay, which is it’s so useful for society,” said Carter by phone. “The focus should be on making the grid greener in the aggregate, not trying to take a line-item veto and say this specific usage of society’s energy is illegitimate.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Police identify suspect and victims in Boulder grocery store shooting

    10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, including one police officer, the local police department confirmed.The latest: The suspect has been identified and charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree, police said in a Tuesday morning update.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.President Biden will give "brief remarks on the tragedy in Boulder" before leaving for Ohio on Tuesday afternoon, the White House said.He has directed flags to be flown at half staff to honor the victims — as he did five days ago following the deadly Atlanta spa shootings.#BoulderShooting live update 3/23/21 8:30 AM https://t.co/T3yXqQ1TP9— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021 The 21-year-old suspect, identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, will be transferred to the Boulder County jail today after being hospitalized and treated for injuries on Monday night. The slain officer was Eric Talley, 51, who was first on the scene and had been with the Boulder Police Department since 2010, said police Chief Maris Herold, who described him as "heroic."The following victims were also identified: Denny Strong (20); Neven Stanisic (23); Rikki Olds (25); Tralona Bartkowiak (49); Suzanne Fountain (59); Teri Leiker (51); Kevin Mahoney (61); Lynn Murray (62); and Jody Waters (65).Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021 County police, the FBI, ATF, and other Denver metropolitan agencies joined officers' response to the incident after a 911 call was made shortly before 3 p.m. local time. The suspect was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m.The only person who was not killed but sustained significant injuries was the suspect, Yamaguchi said. A motive had not yet been determined, he said and A live television feed showed a shirtless man being led away from the King Soopers store in handcuffs with a bloodied right leg. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty confirmed the injured person in custody is the suspect.What they're saying: Gov. Jared Polis (D) said in a statement Monday night, "Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it’s not our friends, coworkers and neighbors, but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don’t personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store."Polis, a Boulder resident, added that he's "grieving with my community and all Coloradans."Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse (D) tweeted he was "praying for the entire" Boulder community and "all of the first responders and law enforcement responding to this terrible incident."Denver Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson said in a statement that he’s "committed Denver safety resources to assist with this situation for as long as needed."What’s next: Herold said the "very complex" investigation would take at least five days to complete. Police did not comment on a potential motive on Tuesday. The big picture: Colorado has been at the center of multiple fatal shootings in the past few years, the most recent being in 2019 when two students opened fire in a charter school in Highlands Ranch, ending in one death and eight injuries.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Spring break: More than 1,000 arrests as Miami Beach parties descend into chaos

    Miami Beach authorities extend emergency curfew overwhelmed by spring break crowd

  • Line of Duty: Series six opener attracts record 9.6m audience

    Series six of Jed Mercurio's hit cop drama made its much-hyped debut on BBC One on Sunday night.

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • ‘Skullduggery’ Political Podcast: For the People, with Rep. John Sarbanes — March 20, 2021

    How can we save our democracy from partisan gerrymandering, the influence of big money in politics, voter suppression, and the spread of disinformation? Congressman John Sarbanes says it is through the pro-democracy reforms of the bill he authored: the For the People Act, which is H.R. 1 and S. 1 in the current Congress.

  • Illinois town becomes first to approve reparations for Black residents

    Black residents will qualify for the housing programme if they or their ancestors lived in Evanston between the period of 1919 and 1969