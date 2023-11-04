GoPurple rally kicks of Alzheimer's Awareness month, salutes caregivers

Nov. 3—November is National Alzheimer's Awareness Month. On Friday, local Alzheimer's caregiver support and education organization Remember For Me hosted its annual GoPurple rally on the south side of the Hunt County Courthouse.

Each year, the event not only serves as a time to remember those who have been lost to Alzheimer's disease but is also a salute to caregivers who help loved ones through their daily struggles with the disease.

One of the main points of the annual rally is to emphasize to caregivers in the community that they not alone in their daily battle as Alzheimer's causes a loved one to slowly drift away. Through stories shared by their fellow caregivers and presentations about the services that Remember For Me offers, GoPurple aims to provide both information and encouragement.

"Here at these rallies, we take it as a time to both support awareness of the disease and also to recognize and celebrate the caregivers," Thelma Waters said. "As a caregiver, a lot of times it can feel like you're going through this all alone, and for years my brother, when he was taking care of our mother, was doing exactly that. He basically gave up his life. He moved out of his apartment, he left his job, all to move in with our mother.

"We didn't know about all the services and support available to caregivers, but Remember for Me is helping send the message," she added.

In terms of services, Remember For Me offers respite care, which gives caregivers up to six hours of relief per month (while a professional caregiver looks after their loved one) and can be taken all at once or spread out.

Other services that Remember For Me offers include lawn care and light housekeeping for people who often find themselves occupied looking after family members with Alzheimer's to keep up with many household chores.

Remember For Me also holds a regular caregiver support group that meets at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at the Senior Center at 4912 Lee St.

In addition to sharing stories about dealing with Alzheimer's in the family and reminding caregivers of the services available to them, member of Remember For Me also regularly shares news of any new developments in Alzheimer's research and care as well as available caregiver assistance.