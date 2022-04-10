🌱GoRaleigh Bus Crash + Mayors Unity Day Celebration + Leandro Strides

Happy National Barbershop Quartet Day Raleigh!

First, today's weather:

Warmer with clouds and sun. High: 80 Low: 58.

top stories today in Raleigh:

Two people were taken to the hospital after a violent crash involving a GoRaleigh bus on Sunday morning. The wreck took place along Garner Road in front of Christ Our King Community Church. It is unclear how the wreck occurred but two victims were critically injured on the crash and taken to the hospital. (WRAL, CBS17) Many gathered together on Saturday for the annual "Mayor's Unity Day Celebration." The annual event brings together people from all neighborhoods, and leaders in the community. Live music and food was available for participants at the Moore Park celebration. (CBS17) The victims in a Wednesday night head-on crash have been identified, and one victim's brother is speaking out about his life. Andre Gibson was only in North Carolina for a couple of weeks, working with Chick-Fil-A traveling to help open new stores. Pedro Reyna-Ibarra has been charged with felony death by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, and driving while impaired. (WRAL) Governor Roy Cooper's administration says that the North Carolina state budget spends a little over half of the necessary amount to comply with the plan that Judge David Lee approved. This week Cooper's budget office gave special Superior Court Judge Michael Robinson details on provisions in the budget that match up with the Leandro funding order. Robinson's job is to determine if the $1.75 billion order brought by Judge Lee needs to be adjusted prior to the Supreme Court taking up the appeal. (abc15) As elections are looming, Ted Budd and many are awaiting to see the power that a Donald Trump indorsement holds. The State's primary is May 17, and the field of Republican's includes several notable names, including the former Governor Par McCrory. Many are looking at Budd's candidacy as a test of Trump's backing power. (PBS)

Today in Raleigh:

Free Play Monday at Side Quest (5:00pm-11:00pm)

Monday Game Night at Tin Roof Raleigh (6:00pm-11:00pm)

First Run at Trophy + Trivia (6:00pm)

Trivia : Champions Bar (7:00pm-9:00pm), Alamo Drafthouse (7:00pm-10:00pm), Fortnight Brewing (7:30pm), TraLi (8:00pm), Doherty's Cary (8:00pm-10:00pm)

The Comedy Experience at Transfer Co. Food Hall (8:00pm-9:30pm)

From my notebook:

It's National Barbershop Quartet Day , and what do you know there are actually several quartets in the area, so if you're looking for one, check out Oak City Sound.

In a survey of 60,000 Americans, Forbes has named NC State the best large employer in North Carolina and the 54th best in the nation. (NCSU Facebook)

CORE Fitness Studio in Raleigh is excited to return after nearly two decades of closure. (CBS17)

Events:

Thriving Through Divorce – Vesta's Charlotte, NC Hub (April 12)

Top 10 Divorce Mistakes and How to Avoid Them – Vesta's Charlotte, NC Hub (April 20)

Pathways! (April 29)

