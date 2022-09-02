Gorbachev to be buried in low-key funeral snubbed by Putin

In this image taken from video provided by the Russian pool television on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last respect near the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow Russia. (Russian pool via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JIM HEINTZ and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·3 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is set to be buried Saturday in a ceremony falling short of a state funeral that will not be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin or top international leaders.

The relatively low-key funeral reflects the Kremlin's uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev, who has been revered in the West for ending the Cold War but despised by many at home for the collapse of the Soviet Union and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty.

Putin privately laid flowers at Gorbachev’s coffin on Thursday because of what the Kremlin described as the president's busy schedule that would prevent him from attending the funeral.

Asked what specific business will keep Putin busy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that the president will have a series of working meetings, an international phone call and must also prepare for attending a business forum in Russia's Far East next week.

Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.

Despite the choice of the prestigious venue, the Kremlin stopped short of calling it a state funeral, with Peskov saying the ceremony will have “elements” of one, such as honorary guards, and the government's assistance in organizing it. He wouldn’t describe how it will differ from a full-fledged state funeral.

If the Kremlin had declared a state funeral for Gorbachev, it would have made it awkward for Putin to ignore the event. It would also have obliged the Kremlin to send invitations to foreign leaders, something that it was apparently reluctant to do amid soaring tensions with the West after sending troops into Ukraine.

Putin, who once bemoaned the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century,” has avoided explicit personal criticism of Gorbachev but has repeatedly blamed him for failing to secure written commitments from the West that would rule out NATO’s expansion eastward. The issue has marred Russia-West relations for decades and fomented tensions that exploded when the Russian leader sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In a carefully-phrased letter of condolence released Wednesday avoiding explicit praise or criticism, Putin described Gorbachev as a man who left “an enormous impact on the course of world history."

“He led the country during difficult and dramatic changes, amid large-scale foreign policy, economic and society challenges,” Putin said. “He deeply realized that reforms were necessary and tried to offer his solutions for the acute problems.”

The Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev was mirrored in state television broadcasts, which paid tribute to Gorbachev as a historic figure but described his reforms as poorly planned and held him responsible for failing to properly defend the country’s interests.

The Russian public has remained similarly divided over Gorbachev’s legacy, with some praising him for ending the Cold War and shedding seven decades of totalitarian rule and others accusing him of betrayal.

___

AP journalist Susie Blann in London contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin says Putin is skipping the funeral for Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, because he doesn't have the time

    Gorbachev is often praised in the West for his role in bringing about a peaceful end to the Cold War, but he has a complicated legacy in Russia.

  • White House seeks $13.7 billion more for Ukraine

    President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide $13.7 billion in emergency dollars for Ukraine as U.S. aid to the war-torn country is running out. The request, which comes as lawmakers are preparing to return to Washington, is part of a larger $47.1 billion emergency spending package the White House is proposing to pay for the COVID-19 response, the ongoing monkeypox outbreak and help for recent natural disasters in Kentucky and other states. Congress will have to extend current financing for federal agencies before it runs out on Sept. 30.

  • 'Perennial battleground' Pennsylvania draws Biden, Trump

    U.S. President Joe Biden's fiery speech aimed at "MAGA Republicans" on Thursday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall will be followed by a Saturday rally in the same state by the original MAGA Republican, Donald Trump. While Democrats and Republicans are waging fierce fights across the United States ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, Pennsylvania is getting outsized attention. With fewer than 13 million people, a median household income below the national average, and a voting pool that is more than 80% white vs. 69% nationwide, Pennsylvania is not a standout for its size, wealth or diversity.

  • Ukraine Latest: G-7’s Russian Oil Price Cap; Grain Export Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Group of Seven plans to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil -- a measure the US hopes will ease energy market pressures and slash Moscow’s overall revenues. Separately, Russia’s Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe is expected to restart Saturday after three days of maintenance. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and

  • Friday evening UK news briefing: G7 to cap Russian oil prices in fresh blow for Putin

    Price cap blow for Putin | The G7 has agreed to roll out a price cap for purchases of Russian oil in a bid to slash Vladimir Putin's revenues and ease the global energy crunch. In a joint statement released today, G7 finance ministers pledged to ban the transportation of all Russian oil sold above a certain price. It has sparked an angry response in the Kremlin. It came as Russian forces have suffered heavy losses during a Ukrainian offensive. Meanwhile, Western anti-war hackers caused havoc on

  • Sinn Fein attacks Britain's 'toxic Brexit' ahead of trip to build US support for reunification

    Sinn Féin's leader attacked Britain’s "toxic Brexit" on Friday, before heading to the US to build support for a referendum on Irish reunification.

  • 'I am New Orleans': Florida State football coach David Johnson returning home for LSU game

    Florida State running backs coach and New Orleans native David Johnson explains his special connection to upcoming LSU game.

  • Ukraine crisis: Russian oil turns to Asia as sanctions bite

    Russia is offering discounted oil in Asia as it seeks new markets for its energy.

  • Putin denies Gorbachev a state funeral

    STORY: Mikhail Gorbachev is set to be buried on Saturday. But there won’t be a state funeral for the last Soviet leader. Russian President Vladimir Putin is denying him that honor. And what's more - he won't be at the funeral either.It's a decision that reflects the Kremlin's ambivalence about Gorbachev's legacy.Putin was seen placing roses by his coffin on Thursday, with a spokesperson saying he was there in lieu of the funeral due to his work schedule.Much like the funerals of Vladimir Lenin, Josef Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev - Gorbachev's ceremony will take place in Moscow's Hall of Columns.And it will have elements of a state funeral - like a military guard of honor.But it'll still be a far cry from the treatment Boris Yeltsin received in 2007.He was instrumental in sidelining Gorbachev as the Soviet Union fell apart - and hand picked Putin as his successor.When he died, Putin declared a national day of mourning - and attended a grand state funeral in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.While Gorbachev has been revered in the West, his legacy in Russia is more complicated.Many blame him for the economic chaos after the fall of the Soviet Union.Putin once called the breakup of the Soviet Union "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century". Now, Russia's invasion in Ukraine appears aimed at reversing - at least in part - the collapse of the Soviet Union that Gorbachev failed to prevent in 1991.

  • Denver police catch driver going 69 mph in school zone

    Speed limits are 20 miles per hour in such areas during busy morning and afternoon periods. Tickets for speeding can reach $420.

  • Former President Trump to told rally with Doug Mastriano and Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre

    The rally comes after President Biden held a speech in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

  • Algae bloom triggers widespread fish kill in San Francisco Bay Area: ‘Everything is dying’

    Causes of massive fish kill that hit San Francisco Bay Area remain a mystery.

  • 'Grandiose expectations' brought Foxconn to Wisconsin, participants in town hall discussion say

    A Foxconn town hall on Wednesday raised more questions about the stalled project in Mount Pleasant.

  • Michigan abortion rights amendment to go to state Supreme Court

    The group backing a Michigan ballot issue that would legalize abortion in the state said it would appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court after a state board on Wednesday deadlocked over approving the measure for the November ballot. Two Republicans on the state Canvassing Board voted against placing the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot, while two Democrats supported it. Reproductive Freedom For All, an abortion-rights advocacy group that amassed more than 730,000 signatures in support of the measure, said it would quickly take the matter up with the Democratic-leaning high court.

  • California Calls On Residents To Save Electricity Amid Extreme Heat

    Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency to increase energy production and limit demand during the hot weather.

  • Saviay'a Robinson, rapper Quando Rondo's cousin, killed in L.A. one week before Savannah trial

    Savannah native Saviay'a Robinson, 24, a close associate and family member of rapper Quando Rondo, who was murdered in Los Angeles on Aug. 19.

  • Teesta Setalvad: India activist gets bail in 2002 Gujarat riots case

    Teesta Setalvad's arrest on charges of fabricating evidence was widely condemned by global rights groups.

  • Stocks in Russia have risen to a 3-month high, even as the strength of its economy remains in doubt

    The MOEX index has hit its highest level since May, just as economists debate the extent to which Russia has been able to weather Western sanctions.

  • Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master

    A federal judge Thursday appeared to give a boost to former President Donald Trump’s hopes for appointing an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI, questioning the Justice Department’s arguments that Trump couldn’t make the request and that a special master would needlessly delay its investigation. “Ultimately, what is the harm” in such an appointment, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon asked department lawyers. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents seized by the FBI during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

  • Macron vows to prevent Russia from winning war in Ukraine

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to keep up France's humanitarian, economic and military support to Ukraine and to bolster European unity as a way to pile pressure on Russia and prevent it from winning it war in that country. “We cannot let Russia militarily win the war,” Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors at the Elysee presidential palace. “We must get prepared for a long war,” Macron said, adding that this would involve tensions escalating over Ukraine’s nuclear plants.