Gorbachev remembered fondly in Germany for enabling unity

GEIR MOULSON
·4 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Mikhail Gorbachev was enduringly popular in Germany for enabling the country's reunification after four decades of post-World War II division — and setting the scene for the peaceful collapse of communism that made it possible.

Even 25 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Gorbachev was hailed with chants of “Gorby! Gorby!” as he attended a ceremony in 2014 marking the anniversary in the reunited capital.

The Cold War border that split Germany into capitalist West and communist East after World War II looked set in stone when Gorbachev came to power in the mid-1980s. But little more than five years later, the country was reunited as a member of NATO and with a pledge for the withdrawal of Soviet troops.

Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday at 91, was remembered with fondness and gratitude in Berlin, and also with a hint of wistfulness at a time when the invasion of Ukraine has driven Russia and Germany apart.

“I don't think we were able to imagine reunification at all during the Cold War,” veteran lawmaker Wolfgang Schaeuble, the West German interior minister at the time and one of the main negotiators of the country's unity, told ARD television. “And that it then happened — in peace and freedom, without a drop of blood, couldn't have been imagined without Gorbachev.”

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel, who grew up in East Germany and worked as a scientist there, said that “Mikhail Gorbachev radically changed my life as well — I will never forget that.”

Soon after taking power in Moscow, Gorbachev had started the process of reform and increasing openness. Without that, Merkel said, “the peaceful revolution in East Germany would not have been possible.”

In 1989, pressure for change mounted in the communist countries of eastern Europe — including East Germany, whose long-serving hardline leadership had little appetite for reform.

Visiting East Berlin for the country's 40th anniversary celebrations in October 1989, amid protests by demonstrators chanting “Gorby, help us,” Gorbachev is said to have warned its leaders that “life punishes those who come too late.” Whether he actually said those words is a matter of contention, but they did sum up his message.

Merkel said she could still recall the fear that she and others felt at the time of a military crackdown.

“But this time ... no tanks rolled, there were no shots,” she said. “Instead, Mikhail Gorbachev reproached the aging East German leadership with the sentence: ‘Life punishes those who come too late.’”

Just over a month later, under pressure from ever-larger demonstrations, the East German government opened the highly fortified border that had stopped most of the country's population from traveling to the West.

In an interview with Germany's Stern magazine in 2013, Gorbachev said he wasn't woken up with news of the fall of the Wall — a pivotal moment in the collapse of communism in the Soviet-dominated eastern bloc — “and it wasn't necessary.”

“Our position was clear from the beginning,” he said. “We knew that Europe can't live with a divided Germany, with a time bomb. I understood that Russians and Germans have to reconcile.”

“We were convinced that the reunification of the Germans was in everyone's interest — even if Britain and France initially stood against it,” he added.

Gorbachev, who recalled growing up amid the horrors of Nazi Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union, said that he had forgiven the Germans.

The road from the fall of the Berlin Wall to German reunification just under 11 months later was stunningly swift. Gorbachev and his rapport with then-West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl were given much of the credit.

In February 1990, Kohl said during a visit to Moscow that Gorbachev had “pledged unambiguously that the Soviet Union will respect the Germans' decision to live in one state, and that it is a matter for the Germans to determine the timing of and path to unification."

In July, Kohl visited Gorbachev's home region in southern Russia, returning with an agreement from Gorbachev to allow a united Germany to remain in the NATO military alliance and for a full withdrawal of Soviet troops from the east by 1994.

The two leaders' informal “cardigan diplomacy” contrasts sharply with the current state of German-Russian relations, which are in deep freeze after Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz lamented that Gorbachev set the path toward democracy in Russia but died at a time when “democracy in Russia has failed.”

Gorbachev, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said, "also stands for how relations between Russia and Europe could have developed.”

___

More AP stories on Mikhail Gorbachev here: https://apnews.com/hub/mikhail-gorbachev

Recommended Stories

  • Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral, Kremlin says

    The Russian president will not attend the service due to ‘schedule constraints,’ the Kremlin said

  • What to know about Tim Michels, the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor

    What to know about Tim Michels' military service, net worth and the Michels Corporation.

  • A elderly Kennewick murder suspect appears in court with cuts and stitches

    He’s suspected of killing his wife at their home.

  • Fierce fighting continues on Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts General Staff report

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 31 AUGUST 2022, 08:23 Russian occupying forces are continuing their attempts to advance to the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast, with fierce fighting currently underway on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts, in areas in the vicinity of Kodema, Zaitseve, Pisky, Mar'inka and Pervomaiske.

  • U.S., S.Korean troops practice war with eye on N.Korea and 'near-peer' enemies

    Tanks and howitzers sent smoke and shockwaves through the air less than 20 miles from the fortified border with North Korea on Wednesday, as more than 1,000 South Korean and U.S. troops held a major live-fire exercise in stepped up practice for war. South Korea and the United States have resumed the largest field exercises in years after diplomatic efforts and COVID-19 restrictions led to many drills being scaled back. The allies see the exercises as a key part of their efforts to deter North Korea and its growing nuclear arsenal, but North Korea has called them a rehearsal for war and Russia and China have expressed concern that they will increase tension in the region.

  • 2 people killed in separate shootings in Boston

    Two people were killed in separate shootings in Boston on Wednesday, authorities said.

  • Skeletal remains found in Tennessee identified nearly 40 years later as Indiana teen

    The remains of a teen girl have been identified nearly 40 years after they were discovered in Tennessee, authorities said. The skeletal remains were found on April 3, 1985, in Campbell County, but detectives for decades struggled to uncover her identity. At the time, they speculated that she was likely between the ages and 10 and 15 years old, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a ...

  • Ukraine’s Air Force shows off anti-radar missiles in use for the first time

    Ukraine’s Air Force Command has demonstrated the use of U.S.-made AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile by a UAF MiG-29 fighter jet for the first time, in a video posted to their Facebook page on Aug. 30.

  • Trump's Legal Jab Left Him Open to Justice Dept. Strike

    Former President Donald Trump may have thought that he was playing offense when he asked a federal judge last week for an independent review of documents seized from his residence in Florida — a move that, at best, could delay but not derail an investigation into his handling of the records. But on Tuesday night, the Justice Department used a routine court filing in the matter to initiate a blistering counteroffensive that disclosed new evidence that Trump and his legal team may have interfered

  • Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but won't attend his funeral

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev but will not attend the late former Soviet leader's funeral, a decision reflecting the Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev’s legacy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that prior to departing for a working trip to Russia’s westernmost Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, Putin visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev’s body is kept before Saturday’s funeral to lay flowers at his coffin. Russian state television showed Putin walking to Gorbachev's open coffin and putting a bouquet of red roses next to it.

  • Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights on Friday due to pilots' strike

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Lufthansa said it will have to cancel 800 flights on Friday, likely affecting 130,000 passengers, after the pilots' union announced a one-day strike. The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union said late on Wednesday that pay talks had failed and Lufthansa pilots would stage a 24-hour strike starting just after midnight on Thursday, affecting both passenger and cargo services. Lufthansa said flight cancellations would affect Frankfurt and Munich airports, adding that several flights would also have to be cancelled on Thursday.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Heartland Express' (NASDAQ:HTLD) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Sweet or not? German farmer trials solar roofs for orchard

    It's picking season at Christian Nachtwey's organic orchard in western Germany and laborers are loading their carts with ripe red Elstar apples, ready to be shipped to European supermarkets. “The idea is simple,” said Nachtwey, whose farm lies in Gelsdorf, an hour's drive south of Cologne. Large-scale solar installations on arable land are becoming increasingly popular in Europe and North America, as farmers seek to make the most of their land and establish a second source of revenue.

  • Hezbollah at 40 stronger than ever but has more enemies

    Forty years since Hezbollah was founded at the height of Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon, the group has morphed from a ragtag organization to the largest and most heavily armed militant group in the Middle East. The Iranian-armed and funded Hezbollah, which has marked the anniversary with ceremonies in its strongholds in recent weeks, dominates Lebanon’s politics and plays an instrumental role in spreading Tehran’s influence throughout the Arab world. At home in Lebanon, a significant part of the population opposes its grip on power and accuses it of using the threat of force to prevent change.

  • U.S. gasoline prices fall to pre-Ukraine invasion levels

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. wholesale gasoline prices fell to their lowest levels since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, suggesting motorists in the world's largest energy consumer will see lower pump prices in coming weeks. U.S. gasoline futures fell as low as $2.5899 per gallon on Wednesday, the lowest since Feb. 18, just before Moscow invaded Ukraine, setting off a series of sanctions from the United States and its allies that boosted prices across the energy markets to multi-year highs. Energy costs have been the primary driver of global inflation, with retail gasoline prices hitting an all-time record in the United States at more than $5 a gallon in mid-June.

  • Ukraine Latest: UN Inspectors Arrive at Key Nuclear Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The UN nuclear agency’s convoy arrived at the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant in southeast Ukraine, Energoatom, the state company that manages the country’s nuclear facilities, said on Telegram. The facility has become a focus of the six-month-old war after its occupation and use by Moscow’s troops as a military base, stoking international alarm over a potential nuclear accident. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents

  • Fans are calling out Kim Kardashian for photoshopping IG swimming pool pics

    Kim Kardashian is known for heavily editing her pictures, and eagle-eyed fans have recently spotted that she's taken to Photoshop to edit some pool pics.

  • U.S. allows Nvidia to export, transfer tech to develop flagship AI chip

    The disclosure comes a day after Washington told the company to stop exporting its two top computing chips for AI work to China, a move Nvidia said could interfere with the development of the H100 chip it announced this year. The ban signaled a major escalation of the U.S. crackdown on China's technological capabilities as tensions bubble over the fate of Taiwan, where chips for Nvidia and almost every other major chip firm are manufactured. The ban, which affects Nvidia's A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine learning tasks, sent the company's shares down 4% before the bell.

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

    After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by […]

  • ‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’

    The host railed against the FBI following the Mar-a-Lago search