Gordie Howe International Bridge prepares to cross major milestone this summer

The behemoth international crossing, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, has invested about $13 million (USD) in more than 50 community initiatives in Detroit and Windsor since 2019, officials announced Tuesday as construction on the bridge prepares to cross a major milestone.

The $4 billion bridge has steadily taken form in both cities across the Detroit River, marking its place in Detroit's skyline with the erection of its 722-foot tower in August and then again with a matching tower across the border in December. This summer, officials with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America are expected to complete the main span of the bridge and finally connect the two nations.

"The 2023 season was a very, very good season for the project," said Jorge Gomez, chief commercial officer of Bridging North America. "The project managed to progress the construction beyond our own expectations, which is a reflection of the commitment of our construction team and the support from our partner."

Travelers were originally anticipated to be able to cross the bridge at the end of 2024; however, due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bridge is now expected to open to the public in September 2025.

Construction workers stand on the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Crews are also installing anchor boxes along the towers, which secure the cables to the towers. The bridge needs 216 cables, 108 cables on each tower, to maintain stability and hold the entire structure to the tower through tension.

As part of the project's commitment to the communities hosting its ports of entry on either side, officials announced the recipients of this year's round of financial distributions as part of its Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy. To date, the project has invested about $13 million in 51 initiatives in both cities since 2019.

The funding announced Tuesday is the latest distribution of the project's approximately $17 million committed to community organizations as part of its Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, one of two prongs that comprise its community benefits plan. The recipients of this round of investment include six initiatives in Windsor and six in Detroit — accounting for $1.26 million of the nearly $2 million distributed — and a seventh initiative for both cities to host summits focused on grant writing and organizing.

Heather Grondin, chief relations officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, speaks at a Gordie Howe International Bridge community benefits announcement on Feb. 6, 2024 at the Community Health and Social Services Center in southwest Detroit.

Detroit recipients, which accounted for $1.26 million of the nearly $2 million allocated this year, include:

Five solar-powered cell phone charging and Wi-Fi stations throughout southwest Detroit

Renovations for the Unity House community center

Food security and wellness education at the Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center

Expand programming at the Detroit River Project's Camp Freedom at Midnight

Greening of Detroit environmental stewardship programming

Community safety programs and interventions by youth Americorps members

For Karla Ramos, receiving the funding means the continuation and expansion of the CHASS Mercado, a farmer's market hosted by the community center between June through October. Ramos, a health educator for CHASS, is aiming to expand the farmer's market cooking class roster and distribute more vouchers to families in need.

"Families have told us that they find the classes and Mercado very beneficial for them because it gives them access to fresh fruits and vegetables and the hands-on learning experience," Ramos said. "They love it."

For more updates on the completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, visit GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com.

