Gordon Brothers Expands European Commercial & Industrial Team

London, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has appointed Greg Zaharewicz as Director of Commercial & Industrial for its European team.

Based in London, Zaharewicz will be responsible for deploying capital on asset acquisitions in the European market for Gordon Brothers. Zaharewicz has over 25 years of experience in commercial and industrial assets deal structuring and has spent almost 20 years focused on the European market with a specialty in high-tech related industries including electronics, semiconductor, defence and life sciences.

Zaharewicz will focus on expanding the firm’s European activity, complementing the firm’s industrial operations across Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and the U.S.

Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Zaharewicz held senior positions at a number of global asset management and advisory firms.

“We are delighted to welcome Greg to the team,” said Duncan Ainscough, Managing Director of Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “Greg joins an expanding team as we continue to grow Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial practice in Europe, and he’ll be involved in originating asset acquisitions and structuring complex liquidity solutions against the full spectrum of industrial assets.”

“It’s my distinct privilege to join the Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial team in Europe who are widely recognised as one of the market leaders,” said Zaharewicz. “I’m excited to be part of a growing team serving as agent or deploying our own capital to deliver solutions for underperforming or surplus assets.”

Gordon Brothers delivers multi-asset and multi-jurisdictional solutions within the Commercial & Industrial space to clients throughout the world. The team was recently appointed as the exclusive selling agent of Honda’s automotive facility in Swindon and have completed successful disposition projects for Blitz Communications, MCLcreate, JD Norman and Bibby HydroMap.

Additionally, Gordon Brothers recently closed and funded two industrial sale and leaseback deals in Spain, providing much needed liquidity to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



More about Gordon Brothers’ global Commercial & Industrial capabilities can be found at www.gordonbrothers.com

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston with 25 offices across five continents.

