How Gordon Brown added £270 a year to your mortgage payments

Gordon Brown, in his tenure as chancellor, did away with the mortgage interest relief at source - Jane Barlow/PA

Gordon Brown’s decision to scrap tax relief on mortgage interest payments will cost households £270 a year.

Mortgage interest relief at source, or Miras, was axed in 2000 over concerns it had become a middle-class giveaway.

The tax break was introduced by Margaret Thatcher’s administration in 1983 to boost homeownership.

While he was chancellor, Gordon Brown scaled down the tax cut from 15pc to 10pc of interest paid on the first £30,000 of a mortgage before getting rid of it entirely.

But now, experts say it could help struggling families hit by the biggest jump in mortgage payments on record.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has so far resisted pressure to offer extra help, saying the Government needs to “stick to the plan” to halve inflation.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate hit 6.01pc on Monday, according to analyst Moneyfacts.

If Miras were still in place at the 15pc rate, the average household remortgaging today would save £270 a year, according to broker L&C Mortgages.

Joe Stallard, of broker House and Holiday Home Mortgages, supported calls for MIRAS to be reintroduced, saying: “We are in unprecedented times so I think these sorts of things could well be considered.

“I don’t think it should be a carte blanche approach but it should perhaps be reserved for those most in need.”

He said “mortgage prisoners” – those stuck on their lender’s standard variable rate and unable to switch to cheaper options – are going to be hit hardest and face the prospect of having their homes repossessed.

Stephen Millard, deputy director for macroeconomics at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, warned that any help provided by the Government could further stoke inflation because it would give households extra money to spend elsewhere.

If it is inflationary, the Bank of England will respond by pushing interest rates up, which he said would defeat the purpose of the policy.

He said: “If the Government is giving extra money to people, it will almost always be inflationary, by definition, but what the Government needs to do is ensure that the poorest households can cope with the inflation. Richer households are more able to cope with higher prices.

“The Government is really in a bind at the moment: the cost living crisis is a real issue precisely because it’s very hard to actually intervene without pushing up on inflation, and in a sense making things worse.”

Reintroducing Miras could also push up house prices by making it possible for mortgage borrowers to take out bigger loans, which Mr Millard said would “distort” the market.

