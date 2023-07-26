Gordon Brown gave every child a savings account – but £1.7bn remain unclaimed

Child Trust Funds were launched under Gordon Brown for all children born between September 1, 2002 and January 2, 2011 - Oli Scarff/Getty Images Europe

There is still £1.7bn owed by a million people sitting untouched in savings pots dating back more than 20 years.

The abandoned “Child Trust Funds”, which were launched under Gordon Brown for all children born between September 1, 2002 and January 2, 2011, can be accessed once a child turns 18. But large numbers have been left unclaimed.

The value of each unclaimed fund is around £1,900, a report by the Public Accounts Committee said, with many account holders either having no knowledge of their savings or having lost track of them.

Some 42pc of 18-to-20-year-olds are yet to claim the savings that have matured in their accounts over two decades, the spending watchdog said.

The savings have gone unclaimed due to a “failure in long-term planning” by the tax office, which was responsible for setting the accounts up, it added.

It was also concluded that HM Revenue and Customs should be doing more to reach the young people who are yet to claim their money.

The accounts are managed by 55 providers, which could be earning as much as £100m in management fees. Of these, only four have “proactively and voluntarily” worked with the “Tracing Group” responsible for finding the holders of dormant accounts, the report said.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, Chair of the Committee, said: “The aims behind Child Trust Funds are laudable – for young people to come into a pot of money on reaching 18, with the promotion of financial literacy and good savings habits.

“But many young people are unaware that they have money waiting to be claimed. Schemes like these need careful planning so that they are not forgotten at the point when they mature.

“Our inquiry heard a world of difference can be made to care leavers in particular, with funds acting as a jump-start into adult life. In an ongoing cost of living crisis, our young people need every bit of support we can give them.

“HMRC still has time to make sure that CTFs are given the chance to be the boost to young people’s futures which they were designed to be.”

The committee’s inquiry found that around 887,000 child trust funds – half of those created – were intended for children from low-income families, and that many of these children have not come forward to claim their savings.

There have been additional complications for the families and carers of young people who lack the mental capacity to claim their money.

While there are around 126,000 young adults who need a family member or carer to make an application to access and manage these funds on their behalf, the Court of Protection for England and Wales approved only 15 applications of this kind in 2021.

An HMRC spokesman said: “Every 16-year-old is sent information about finding their Child Trust Fund with their National Insurance letter. We also regularly remind people how to check if they have an account.

“The banks and building societies managing the funds are also responsible for communicating with account holders. We would encourage anyone unsure about their situation to get in touch with their bank or building society as well.”

