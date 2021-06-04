'Clenched fist nationalism' is reappearing across Europe, Gordon Brown warns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Sheridan
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gordon Brown&#xa0; - Jane Barlow/PA
Gordon Brown - Jane Barlow/PA

Gordon Brown has warned that the type of "clenched fist nationalism" seen in the 20th Century has reappeared across Europe in parties like "Le Pens’ remodeled French National Front”, as he cautioned of the damage a second Scottish referendum could do to the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, wants another independence vote to be staged by the end of 2023, with SNP ministers hoping that work on another referendum can start in earnest later this year.

The former Prime Minister said: "I foresee a major constitutional crisis next year as the Scottish nationalists demand another referendum and I will not be silent.

"The very existence of our country now depends on whether we can rescue patriotism from the clutches of this narrow nationalism by addressing the deeply felt economic, social, cultural, and political grievances that Boris Johnson will continue to misinterpret unless he starts to listen to more knowledgeable voices on the ground in Scotland and elsewhere."

Speaking ahead of the upcoming G7 meeting, Mr Brown said the UK should use it as a "launching pad" for a Global Britain that "the whole country can identify with".

Mr Brown also called on Mr Johnson to address "economic insecurity" that results in "stagnant incomes" and fewer opportunities, and to assure the public that economic security would not be found "in a new form of protectionism, or in swapping one border for another".

He cautioned that "an adversarial sectarian nationalism thrives when we ignore local ties that bind and fail to cultivate strong communities", and called for "an early extension of locally elected Mayors" in order for decisions to be made by those who are closer to communities.

Mr Brown added that the UK needs to find its "shared" mission, objectives and priorities in order to find an "enlightened patriotism".

It comes after a poll last month by Mr Brown’s think tank ‘Our Scottish Future’ found that only three out of 10 Scots felt the SNP had given them enough facts about independence in order to make a fully informed choice in any second referendum.

The poll also disclosed that SNP voters ranked another independence referendum only fifth in their list of priorities.

Mr Brown said the SNP must "open the books" and warned that the SNP Government "cannot be both judge and jury" when setting out the case for an independent nation.

'The very existence of our country depends on whether we can rescue patriotism from the clutches of narrow nationalism'

By Gordon Brown

Nigel Farage's notorious "Breaking Point" poster in the 2016 Brexit referendum is still remembered today — a classic example of political shock tactics. What is less well known is how the poster — which depicted a horde of Turkish immigrants threatening our homeland — lived on. Two years later, under a new headline STOP, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban stole Mr Farage's demagogic image to warn that his nation was being overrun. A year later, even more blatantly xenophobic images appeared again, this time in Spain from the nationalist party Vox. Irony of ironies, at least when it comes to poster design, the cause of anti-internationalism has gone internationalist.

We thought this clenched fist nationalism had ended in the first half of the twentieth century. But, in our time, it has reappeared all over Europe: in the propaganda of Le Pens’ remodeled French National Front, Germany's ADF, Italy’s League of Brothers in Italy, the Wilders party in Netherlands, and even in social democratic Scandinavia. Political nationalism has become, once again, the dominant ideology of our age.

A Europe that prided itself in its unity is now marked out by its deep sectarian divisions. And this return of tribal nationalism is not confined to the fringes: since 2010 we have seen a defensive nationalism made ‘official’ in formal tariff barriers, trade protectionism, the closure of borders and the building of walls separating countries, now 66 in number. And, in the last five, we have seen nationalism take on an even more aggressive form as America first, China first, India first, Russia first, and Turkey first movements emerged and vaccine nationalism and medical protectionism have taken hold.

All this is a far cry from the patriotism which George Orwell praised as the love of country, the natural, positive instinct to value our traditions, history, and culture. Instead it resembles his description of an us-versus-them nationalism which is not so much a patriotic celebration of ‘us’ but a resentment of ‘them’ and which views life as a constant struggle between ‘us’ and the ‘other’. It is an ideology that craves enemies and creates them where none exist, manufactures grievances that are more imagined than real, and incites the ‘ins’ to a xenophobic frenzy and ostracizes and even demonizes the rest.

But in one important respect — in its causes — this contemporary nationalism is different from the toxic nationalism of a century ago. Then, nationalist movements had their roots in claims of cultural discrimination, economic exploitation and political exclusion. The recent outbreak of Western nationalism — in the UK, in Spain, Belgium, Eastern Europe, the US and Canada — feeds on something quite different: economic insecurity ("I’m worse off than my parent’s generation"); social dislocation ("I’m not valued for what I do"); cultural loss ("my country is not what it used to be"); and political mistrust ("They’re all out for themselves"). And across Britain it exploits a feeling among millions of struggling families in the outlying regions and nations that they are being disdained and ignored, invisible to the political decision makers of the day and treated as second class citizens. "We don’t exist to them, do we?" is a common refrain, hence their susceptibility to the nationalism that proclaims the injustices they are suffering are, indeed, a form of discrimination, exploitation and exclusion.

Within our borders, our county is seeing five nationalisms — Scottish, Welsh, Irish , Ulster and English — which are becoming strong enough to threaten the viability of a now disunited Kingdom. I foresee a major constitutional crisis next year as the Scottish nationalists demand another referendum and I will not be silent. The very existence of our country now depends on whether we can rescue patriotism from the clutches of this narrow nationalism by addressing the deeply felt economic, social, cultural, and political grievances that Boris Johnson will continue to misinterpret unless he starts to listen to more knowledgeable voices on the ground in Scotland and elsewhere.

First, we must deal with economic insecurity: the devaluing of work, stagnant incomes from work, and a shrinking world of opportunities at work which make so many uncertain about what their place in this world is and will be. We have to show that the answer to economic insecurity does not lie in a new form of protectionism, or in swapping one border for another. The better way forward is to invest in upgrading people’s skills so that economies can create the well-paid and high value jobs of the future and in a new social contract, particularly for those who have during this crisis given the most to society but have been rewarded the least: from the health and care workers who save lives to the delivery workers who ensure supplies from oxygen to food, and the caretakers who keep our hospitals and workplaces safe.

It’s not just about money: it's about respect for people who feel that they are denied dignity and who deserve to be treated as equal citizens. Whether it be family, neighbourhood, workplace, village, town, or city, people want to feel they belong; to be a part of a community that is also part of them. An adversarial sectarian nationalism thrives when we ignore local ties that bind and fail to cultivate strong communities. It is time to reaffirm the importance of nurturing Edmund Burke’s "little platoons", and of a Britain that has never, in its long history succumbed to a self-interested individualism which would ignore the common good and never to an overbearing centralised state which would strangle local self-government. We have to move forward on the principle underlying devolution that public policy decisions that affect our lives should be made, where possible, closest to where people are and I for one would favour an early extension of locally elected Mayors.

If we are to avert years of constitutional upheaval, we have to show we can make Britain work as a political community, building on the kind of cooperation we have seen between our four nations and regions in delivering mass vaccination. There is indeed a golden thread that connects our centuries-old British commitment to tolerance and liberty with modern ideas of fairness and social responsibility. We have to rediscover that shared ethos and with it a shared mission, shared objectives and priorities; in other words, an enlightened patriotism that makes Britishness about more than holding a blue passport.

This also means we have to show that governments can manage globalisation well and not badly. The credibility of states now hinges on being able to solve global problems that require global responses, from pandemics to pollution to nuclear weapons proliferation. This week's G7 should be the launching pad for a version of Global Britain that the whole country can identify with: a United Kingdom whose leadership on global vaccination, the closure of tax havens, the delivery of net carbon zero and the revival of global trade and growth is proof that when cooperation across nations works we all reap the benefit.

Gordon Brown’s new book 'Seven Ways To Change The World: how to fix the most pressing problems we face' is published by Simon and Shuster on June 10

Recommended Stories

  • Planning summer vacation travel as pandemic restrictions ease up

    After more than a year of lockdowns, and with vaccines now widely available in the U.S., more Americans are ready to take a trip this summer. But traveling in the U.S. or abroad might be different from what you remember. This month's issue of Travel + Leisure magazine has tips to help tourists navigate the changes. The magazine's editor-in-chief, Jacqui Gifford, joined CBSN to discuss. (Disclosure: Jacqui Gifford is married to CBSN VP & managing editor Rob Gifford.)

  • JPMorgan freezes donations to Republicans who contested 2020 election

    JPMorgan Chase & Co will resume making political donations to U.S. lawmakers but will not give to Republican members of Congress who voted to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory, according to an internal memo on Friday seen by Reuters. The country's largest lender was among many corporations that paused political giving following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots when supporters of former president Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying the election. Just hours later, 147 Republicans, the vast majority of them in the House of Representatives, voted to overturn the Electoral College results which Trump falsely claimed were tainted by fraud.

  • Bucks' Jrue Holiday wins Joe Dumars Trophy for sportsmanship

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has won the Joe Dumars Trophy as the NBA player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. Each NBA team nominated a player for the award. After a panel of league executives chose one finalist from each of the NBA’s six divisions, 343 current players confidentially cast votes to select the winner.

  • Canada's Trudeau blasts Catholic Church for ignoring role in indigenous schools

    The Catholic Church must take responsibility for its role in running many of Canada's residential schools for indigenous children, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school last month. "As a Catholic, I am deeply disappointed by the position the Catholic Church has taken now and over the past many years," Trudeau told reporters. "We expect the Church to step up and take responsibility for its role in this."

  • Tennis-Third seed Sabalenka crashes out with loss to Pavlyuchenkova

    Third seed Aryna Sabalenka crashed out of the French Open with an error-filled third-round defeat to experienced Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Friday, leaving the women's draw without its top three seeds at the claycourt Grand Slam. After the exits of Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka, the Belarusian was the highest seed remaining this week in Paris but she failed to keep a leash on her unforced errors to lose 6-4 2-6 6-0 to the 29-year-old Russian. The start of the match was a complete contrast as Sabalenka peppered the red clay on the Simonne Mathieu court with an abundance of winners and Pavlyuchenkova could not handle the Belarusian's brutal power.

  • After Capitol riot, 17 police officers still out of work with injuries

    In total, more than 150 officers were injured in the January 6 attack.

  • UK drops Portugal from safe travel list in major blow to airlines

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain removed Portugal from its quarantine-free travel list on Thursday, essentially shutting down the UK's international leisure market just weeks after it reopened and sparking outrage from embattled airlines. Portugal said the decision lacked logic. Transport minister Grant Shapps said however that coronavirus variants had been detected in Portugal, forcing the UK to shut off the one big European holiday destination it had sanctioned and prioritise its national reopening instead.

  • Readers write: Points on free speech and public school

    Letters to the editor for the April 26 & May 8, 2021 weekly magazine. Readers discuss social media bans and the future of public education.

  • Portugal axed from green travel list amid warnings of new 'Nepal mutation' in Europe

    Portugal, previously the only viable major tourist destination for travel, has been removed from the green travel list.

  • Army called in to boost Scotland’s vaccine rollout

    More British troops will be deployed to help speed up Scotland’s vaccine rollout as a new surge in cases casts further doubt over plans to ease restrictions across the mainland this month. More than 60 Armed Forces personnel will be sent to help administer doses in Lothian and Lanarkshire - two areas which have been hit by outbreaks fuelled by the more transmissible Indian variant of Covid-19. Much of the Central Belt and Dundee last week saw a planned journey into Level 1 from Saturday cancelle

  • Nicola Sturgeon forced to reassure parents over misleading Covid claims

    Nicola Sturgeon has been forced to reassure parents that the risk to children from Covid-19 is “very low” after her Health Secretary made “scaremongering” claims which were dismissed by doctors. The First Minister stressed that nobody in the Scottish Government “is trying to alarm people” and that Humza Yousaf “used a word that was not the correct word to use” when he claimed 10 young children had been hospitalised in the last week “because of Covid”. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross ha

  • Man jailed for 30 years for murdering wife on a cruise ship

    He allegedly said, ‘she would not stop laughing at me’

  • Two sheriff's deputies fatally shot man during arrest attempt, prompting new wave of unrest in Minneapolis

    The man, ID'd by family and friends as Winston Boogie Smith Jr., was wanted on a state warrant for illegal possession of a firearm, U.S. Marshals say.

  • Trump said to be urging friends to spread bizarre theory that he will be ‘reinstated’ in August

    Wild claim based on Republican ‘audits’ of election results in Arizona and Georgia

  • Tucker Carlson slams Fauci as ‘Jesus for people who don’t believe in God’ on Fox News

    “Fauci is a figure of religious veneration,” Carlson said.

  • Jill Biden becomes oldest sitting first lady and marks it with a bike ride

    Bidens celebrate birthday by going to Delaware beach house

  • White House says Trump ‘unlikely to change his stripes’ after Facebook ban

    The social network announced on Friday it was banning the ex-president until 2023

  • Brother of capital murder suspect Yaser Said gets 12 years for hiding him for years

    Yassein Said claimed he never hid his brother who was on the run for 12 years before he was captured last year in Justin, Texas.

  • Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun

    Authorities said Friday that a man wanted on a weapons violation fired a gun before deputies fatally shot him in Minneapolis, a city on edge since George Floyd's death more than a year ago under an officer's knee and the more recent fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a nearby suburb. Family and friends identified the man killed Thursday as Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old father of three. Shelly Hopkins, who was in a longtime relationship with Smith, told The Associated Press that despite any mistakes Smith has made, he didn't deserve to be killed.

  • Man beats 23-year-old Asian woman with walking cane as she gets off subway train

    Police are now looking for man who swung his cane at the woman multiple times, striking her on the head and hip