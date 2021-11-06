Gordon County man sentenced to life for murdering his wife

Nov. 6—Dwight Juliuse Jones, who was found guilty in September on 23 counts in the 2019 shooting death of his wife, Krystal Jones, was sentenced to life without parole plus 130 years and 24 months on Thursday in Gordon County Superior Court.

Dwight Jones, 41, shot and killed Krystal Jones during a standoff with Gordon County Sheriff's deputies on Sept. 12, 2019, at the couple's home on Mount Zion Road in Resaca, Georgia.

A day earlier, on Sept. 11, 2019, police were called out to investigate after Krystal Jones and a friend, Jeffrey Adams, reported Dwight Jones for damaging Adams' vehicle and potential domestic abuse.

A Gordon County Sheriff's Office report on the incident said that Krystal Jones and Adams were driving to pick her children up from a friend's house on Sept. 11 when Dwight Jones suddenly blocked them in, jumped out of his vehicle and punched through the driver's side window.

Adams drove away, but Dwight Jones continued to follow them in his own car, eventually shattering the rear window of the vehicle with a rock at a stop sign. Adams called law enforcement to report the incident right away, and a deputy met with him and Krystal Jones to examine the damage to the vehicle. They also looked at pictures of injuries she said she received during a previous domestic abuse incident.

While with the deputy, Adams called Dwight Jones and put the call on speaker. The deputy reported that Jones told Adams he was "gonna get it."

"It's all good, I'll see you around, don't worry. Trust me, you don't know people like me. Trust me, you can believe that. I already told you don't [expletive] talk to my wife. Trust me, it's all good. You just really don't know. You better ask somebody. Trust me, you good. You don't want this. You don't, and you gonna get it," Dwight Jones said, according to the police report.

"I don't care if you are recording this or not. I don't give a [expletive]. You think I don't? I know where you live. Just keep your eyes open. Keep your eyes open. You ain't gotta say [expletive]. You know what it is. You think about it, you're with my wife. I was just talking to your wife, your ex-wife, whatever the [expletive] she is. She gonna clean you out. It's all good. I just got off the phone with her. It's all good, homie."

Krystal Jones told the officer who responded to the incident on Sept. 11 that Dwight Jones was not supposed to contact her as a condition of his bond from a previous arrest. The next day, four deputies were sent out to the Jones' residence after police received a call from a third party who heard a woman screaming, "He's going to kill me."

Upon their arrival on the scene, deputies said they noticed the sliding glass door was open and saw a Dodge Durango with the door also open parked in the rear of the residence. Police reports said officers entered the home when they heard a woman's scream, and then they saw Krystal Jones flee a bedroom covered in blood. Dwight Jones followed her out and began to fire shots. One of the deputies returned fire, at which point Jones returned to the bedroom and barricaded himself inside.

Krystal Jones managed to escape the home and was found on the ground outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including an injury to her forehead. The officer who found her said she could not move at the time and she was dragged away from the home to a safer location. She later died from her injuries.

Dwight Jones remained inside the residence, armed with guns and ammunition, for several hours and refused to come out, the report stated. Eventually, deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office convinced him to surrender without causing any further harm to himself or others.

A report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Dwight Jones was then taken into custody and treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound he received during the shoot-out. After receiving treatment, he was booked into the Gordon County jail.

