Gordon Gault: Accused teen killers went to rivals' park

Gordon Gault died from his wounds six days after being stabbed

Six teenagers accused of murdering a 14-year-old boy went armed to their rivals' territory, a court has heard.

Gordon Gault was fatally stabbed with a machete in the Elswick area of Newcastle in November 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard six youths, now aged between 16 and 18, were seeking "revenge" as part of an ongoing feud.

They all deny murder and deliberately injuring a 17-year-old boy in an armed brawl.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Johnathan Sandiford KC said the group were looking to attack their rivals after several of them had been earlier assaulted.

He said the "incursion" was known as a "vio", short for violation, of the "territory or block" of the group's rivals.

'Shining machetes'

Jurors have been shown CCTV footage of the defendants, who came from the Benwell area, entering the park at about 18:00 on 9 November.

Footage was also shown of Gordon retrieving a baseball bat from a bush.

He was riding pillion on an electric bike when he was stabbed in the arm by Carlos Neto, 18, and died six days later in hospital, the court was told.

The armed altercation on Brunel Terrace ended when a woman drover her car in between the feuding factions, jurors have heard.

A couple were watching TV when they heard the commotion outside, the court heard.

The man said he could see a group of about five, all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, who had two machetes, the blades of which were "shining", and a knife.

About 15ft away was a group of three, one of whom had a "Rambo" knife in his hand and was shouting "something like 'come on then'", the court heard.

The larger group backed away and "appeared to be getting out of the way of any trouble", the man said.

Jurors were shown CCTV of Gordon falling from the back of the bike and lying motionless on the ground near a mosque on Malvern Road, with police later finding a trail of his blood leading back to Brunel Terrace.

Two of the defendants, aged 16 and 17, are unable to be identified, but the remaining four, all aged 18, are:

Carlos Neto of Manchester Road East, Manchester

Benedict Mbala of St John's Walk, Newcastle

Lawson Natty of Eastgarth, Newbiggin Hall Estate, Newcastle

Daniel Lacerda of Paddock Close, Ferryhill

The trial continues.

Follow BBC Newcastle on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.