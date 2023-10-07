Gordon Hayward’s family gets a visit from Latter-day Saint missionaries

Brandon Judd
·2 min read
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward passes against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 26, 2023. Charlotte won 110-104.
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward passes against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 26, 2023. Charlotte won 110-104. | Nell Redmond, Associated Press

Two missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints now have a unique story to tell that includes posing for a photo with an NBA veteran familiar with the state of Utah, where the church is headquartered.

On Friday, the wife of former Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward shared a photo of two missionaries visiting the family.

Robyn Hayward shared the picture of the missionaries posing with her husband on an Instagram story, with a message of support for the two missionaries who hail from Utah.

“Saw these two guys on their mission, from Lehi and Ogden!” Robyn Hayward wrote. “Utah friends can you help send to their families, they were so kind 😊 I told them to be careful about going into strangers houses after I told them to come inside 😆 🤦🏻‍♀️”

She also offered some advice for others who run into Latter-day Saint missionaries.

“If you see people on their mission be kind and offer them lunch or a conversation, they’re away from home for a couple of years serving so be friendly and kind at the very least! 💙,” she wrote.

Gordon Hayward spent seven seasons in Utah with the Jazz to begin his NBA career and was named an NBA All-Star his final year with the Jazz in 2017.

After joining the Boston Celtics following his time in Utah, Hayward joined his current team — the Charlotte Hornets — in 2020.

