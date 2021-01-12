Gordon Hayward scores 34 vs. Knicks as Charlotte Hornets win 4th in a row

1 / 5

Gordon Hayward scores 34 vs. Knicks as Charlotte Hornets win 4th in a row

Rick Bonnell

Gordon Hayward’s $120 million contract looked like money well spent Monday.

Hayward scored 28 points in the first half — the highest-scoring half of his 11-season NBA career — in leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 109-88 home victory over the New York Knicks.

This was the 6-5 Hornets’ fourth consecutive victory, something they didn’t achieve at any time last season. The last four-game win streak was late in the 2018-19 season, when the Hornets just missed the playoffs.

Hayward finished with 34 points. After opting out of the last $34 million season on his contract with the Boston Celtics, Hayward agreed to come to Charlotte in arguably the biggest free-agent signing in franchise history.

The Hornets (6-5) looked sharp from tipoff Monday, committing just two first-half turnovers and opening a lead of as many as 17 points.

Devonte Graham added a season-high 19 points and added seven assists.

Observations off the game:

Hayward gets to the line

Hayward’s 28 first-half points were achieved with a series of herky-jerky dribbles into the lane, creating space for pull-ups and layups. He took only two 3-pointers, making both.

All this mid-range shots run counter to NBA trends on shot value, where the vast majority of attempts should either be 3s or at the rim. However, what was so efficient by any metric was Hayward earning 10 trips to the foul line and making them all.

Early in his career, with the Utah Jazz, Hayward would average about six free throws per game. He averaged about half that the past two seasons with the Boston Celtics.

Hornets respect possession

The Hornets went the first 15 minutes of this game without committing a turnover until Cody Martin gave the ball away in the second quarter. An errant bounce pass by Devonte Graham was Charlotte’s only other turnover before halftime.

That is a departure from the preseason, when it seemed a given they give up the ball 20 times in a game.

Hornets coach James Borrego talked pre-game about how much his team’s defense has improved over the first 10 games, but also how important it is they don’t allow a slew of live-ball turnovers to create easy scoring opportunities for opponents.

Borrego believes the Hornets can be one of the NBA’s best half-court defensive teams, but that’s dependent on avoiding foolish and frequent turnovers.

Bigs have to rebound

Late in the third quarter, the Hornets’ top rebounders were guards LaMelo Ball, with 10, and Terry Rozier, with five. It’s great the guards understand they must help on the boards, and Ball’s rebounding has been an advantage all season.

However, when big men Bismack Biyombo, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges combine for six boards over three quarters, that’s a problem.

Ball finished with 14 rebounds, two short of the most by any Hornet this season.

Trimming numbers

Coach James Borrego never planned to play a 10-man rotation for the long haul this season. He has played Malik Monk in only one game and Jalen McDaniels dropped out of the mix four games ago. Caleb and Cody Martin still play, but in limited stints.

Part of that is about finding starter’s minutes for rookie Ball off the bench without cutting into the starting backcourt of Rozier and Graham.

Rare hot start for Charlotte

Charlotte’s starters have had a string of bad stints opening games. Monday was a nice departure from that, with the Hornets taking a double-digit lead almost immediately.

A lot of that was defense: The Knicks (5-6) missed nine of their first 10 shots. Also, Graham, who has had shooting struggles this season, made his first two attempts from the field and looked confident and composed.

Latest Stories

  • Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

    Democratic lawmakers are moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Lisa Montgomery: Judge halts execution of only woman on US death row

    The judge orders a mental competency hearing to be held - just hours before the scheduled execution.

  • Hong Kong mass arrests: A stark step in Beijing’s ‘drive for control’

    Hong Kong police arrested more than 50 politicians and activists Wednesday, in a sign of how drastically Beijing has curtailed political freedoms.

  • Pompeo trumpets Trump, razzes critics in speech to VOA

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to U.S. government-funded airwaves on Monday to deliver a full-throated defense of the Trump administration’s presentation of its foreign policy and its support for democracy abroad. Less than a week after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to subvert the results of an election that saw President-elect Joe Biden win, Pompeo told staff at the Voice of America that America retains the credibility and standing to defend democratic values abroad. Pompeo’s speech reaffirmed his loyalty to Trump at a time when Democrats are calling for Cabinet members and Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

  • Hundreds of alleged members of Italy's most powerful mafia network face 'maxi trial' in Calabria

    The biggest mafia trial in more than 30 years will start on Wednesday when more than 350 alleged mobsters and their collaborators face justice in a huge, purpose-built courtroom in southern Italy. On trial will be members of the ‘Ndrangheta, a network of clans based in Calabria, in the toe of the Italian boot. It is regarded as the most powerful of Italy’s mafia organisations, having surpassed the more famous Cosa Nostra of Sicily. “It’s the most dangerous and it is present in every continent,” said Nicola Gratteri, a leading prosecutor in the trial who has lived under police protection for 30 years. “And it is the richest because it has a virtual monopoly on the importation of cocaine into Europe,” he told AFP, while guarded by three plain-clothes police officers wearing black balaclavas to hide their identity.

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • Mississippi governor signs law for flag without rebel emblem

    Mississippi hoisted a new state flag without the Confederate battle emblem on Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last state banner in the U.S. that included the divisive rebel symbol. Voters approved the design in November, and Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday signed a law to make it an official state symbol. Just before signing the law, Reeves said the old flag with the Confederate symbol was “a prominent roadblock to unity.”

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • Inmates escape from Calif. jail using a 'homemade rope'

    Authorities in central California were searching Sunday for six inmates who used a “homemade rope” to escape from a county jail, sheriff's officials said.

  • Arizona man charged in Capitol riot appears in court

    An Arizona man who took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns made his first court appearance Monday. A judge scheduled a detention hearing Friday for Jake Chansley, who has been jailed on misdemeanor charges since surrendering to authorities over the weekend in Phoenix. Chansley was inside the Capitol and on the Senate dais as he carried a U.S. flag on a pole topped with a spear.

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • Erdogan hopes new Turkey-Greece talks will herald new era

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he hoped the resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece over maritime disputes would herald a new era, and he urged Athens not to escalate tensions in the region. NATO members Ankara and Athens announced on Monday they had agreed to resume on Jan. 25 long-suspended exploratory talks over disputed offshore rights in the Mediterranean, which brought them close to conflict last year. Turkey angered Greece and the European Union last year when it deployed a seismic survey vessel to waters also claimed by Athens.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump administration to reportedly recommend states open up vaccinations for everyone over 65

    As the United States' COVID-19 vaccination efforts get off to a slow start, the Trump administration will reportedly issue some key new guidelines to states. The federal government is set to make "three big changes" to its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an administration official. The first will be recommending states "open the vaccination process to everyone older than 65 and to adults of all ages who have a pre-existing condition that puts them at greater risk for serious infection," Axios reports.Additionally, Axios reports the Trump administration will seek to expand the venues where Americans can receive vaccinations. Finally, the government will recommend no longer holding back doses to ensure all Americans can receive a second shot, according to Axios. President-elect Joe Biden's transition previously announced plans to release almost all available vaccine doses.News of the recommendations was confirmed by Bloomberg and The Associated Press. They come amid a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S., as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 9 million Americans have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to The New York Times. The Trump administration's goal was for 20 million Americans to receive a vaccine dose by the end of 2020. More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Warnock condemns Capitol rioters in post-election sermon

    In his first sermon since being declared a winner in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, the Rev. Raphael Warnock on Sunday addressed last week’s deadly Capitol Hill riot that all but overshadowed his historic victory. “Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story, our great and grand American story, began to emerge,” Warnock said in a 30-minute message broadcast from Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. On Wednesday, just hours before wins by Warnock, Ebenezer's senior pastor, and fellow Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff helped flip the Senate to Democratic control, thousands in a mostly white insurrectionist mob breached U.S. Capitol security in an attempt to disrupt Congress from certifying the Nov. 3 election victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

  • ‘She wouldn’t scream.’ Salon owner, guilty of trafficking, stabbed worker with nail tools

    Woman’s abusive ways also included biting and beating her mother with a cell phone, prosecutors say

  • Indonesia names first plane crash victim, steps up 'black box' hunt

    Indonesia identified a victim from the Sriwijaya Air crash on Monday as emergency crews prepared to send in a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search for the jet's cockpit recorders in the sea. Divers scoured the sea bed on Monday, retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage until fading light ended the search, emergency officials said. The Boeing 737-500 jet was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740 km (460 miles) from Jakarta, on Saturday before it disappeared from radar screens.

  • Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA'

    President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a "tense, 30-minute-plus phone call" Monday morning, during which Trump ranted about election fraud and McCarthy cut him off, saying: "Stop it. It's over. The election is over," Axios reported Monday night, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.Trump also tried to deflect responsibility for his role in inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, telling McCarthy "antifa people" were responsible for the violence, Axios reports. McCarthy reportedly shot back: "It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there." Conservative cable news and other media has tried to pin the blame for the insurrection on leftist groups, antifa specifically, though there's clear and documented evidence the violence was perpetrated by Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists, and far-right militia groups.McCarthy also told his House GOP caucus on Monday that there is "indisputably" no evidence of antifa involvement in the Capitol siege, Axios reported, adding that as he tries "to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party," McCarthy "is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright."McCarthy told House Republicans on the two-hour call that Trump accepts some responsibility for the siege, too, Politico reports, citing four GOP sources on the call. Trump has not publicly taken any responsibility for the assault, even though he urged the supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for him. Emotions are "still running high in the conference," with many GOP members blaming McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), for going along with the 120 House Republicans who continued challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win even after the riots, Politico says.One freshman Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) said on the call she's "disappointed" that "QAnon conspiracy theorists" are not only leading the party, but also led the objections after members of Congress had to walk by a crime scene to get back to work Wednesday night, Politico reports. And Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), one of a handful of House Republicans weighing voting to impeach Trump, slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) location during the siege, putting all members at risk. Boebert raised hackles on the call by suggesting Capitol Police had been involved in the siege, Politico says.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas