Gordon, Palo Pinto/Erath water systems tapped for state water system improvement funds

Nov. 14—The city of Gordon and a water supply corporation serving Palo Pinto and Erath counties were tapped by the Texas Water Development Board last week for respective financial assistance of $830,000 and $1.41 million.

The state's water agency announced Nov. 9 the Barton Water Supply Corp. will use the low-interest loan to help with a water system improvement project.

The board said Barton, which supplies taps in Palo Pinto and Erath counties, could save $319,000 over the life of the loan.

The announcement takes note of escalating construction costs tied to the rehabilitation of Barton's Pump Station No. 5. The improvement project also includes replacing pumps, adding a 30,000-gallon storage tank, a 3,000-gallon pressure tank and electric system upgrades.

The supplier also plans to upgrade a chloramine disinfection system.

In Gordon, the city plans to use its $830,000 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to finish design and construction of replacing distribution lines.

That project aims to reduce water loss, and the loan is expected to save the Palo Pinto County city $178,000 over its life.