Gordon presents budget, fields questions about property tax proposal

Dec. 12—CHEYENNE — Following a formal presentation of his 2025-26 biennium budget Tuesday morning, Gov. Mark Gordon fielded questions from state lawmakers about funding issues outside of the proposal itself.

Gordon released his conservative budget request in late November for the Legislature to consider prior to and during the 2024 budget session. Gordon said his main mission was to replace federal dollars the state received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wyoming must strive to prepare for a future that could well see declining revenues and continued inflationary pressures, despite all our efforts to the contrary," Gordon read to members of the Joint Appropriations Committee from his formal budget message. "That is why this budget recommends significant savings, leaving capacity available for future needs and challenges."

The governor has proposed that another $530 million be added to savings over the next two years.

However, there are still glaring issues faced by Wyomingites that the governor said were in need of investment, such as rising property taxes, an inelastic housing market and protecting the state's interests in coal and fuel production.

Addressing the issue of property taxes

Gordon told lawmakers that rising property taxes is more of a county issue than a state issue. His concern was how the state would "backfill" tax dollars to counties struggling to collect property taxes from their residents.

A public ballot initiative gathering signatures from registered voters around the state proposes slashing property taxes for homeowners by 50%. Lawmakers said they have considered how such a measure would hurt a county's ability to provide services and fund education.

JAC co-Chair Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said the referendum is expected to cost $200 million in funding for schools over the biennium, and take $60 million "out of the pockets of cities and counties."

"The question is, where would the money come from if that initiative passes?" Nicholas said.

The lack of these local tax dollars would likely be backfilled by the state, Gordon said. Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, raised a concern of how this "backfill" solution by the state would contribute to a "taxation without representation."

"I think it does complicate matters," Gordon said, adding the state would have to consider different sources of revenue and/or cut government services. "Those are all challenging sets of circumstances."

The mineral sector pays "an outsized proportion" in taxes, Gordon said, adding he was not in favor of raising severance taxes "on an industry that is already struggling."

Defending Wyoming's interests

One point of discussion was the proposal of an additional $695,000 to the Office of Consumer Advocate, which is tasked with defending state interests in court, and an extension of the governor's Energy Matching Fund (EMF) program.

The purpose of the OCA is to represent the ratepayer, which requires a high level of skill when it comes to analysis and understanding the law, according to Drew Perkins, the governor's chief of staff.

The OCA worked on behalf of Wyoming consumers during the recent Rocky Mountain Power rate hike hearings, after the state's largest utility company proposed a nearly 30% rate hike.

"We can't afford not to have them," Perkins said.

The EMF program funds new, innovative energy projects in Wyoming. Gordon said in his budget proposal that the program has already made "key investments" to expand the nuclear industry.

Larsen asked Gordon how his office has used the funds in the EMF program and what future projects he anticipated would benefit from it. The governor named several projects that have used the funds or requested funding — all of which address infrastructure and promote sustainable energy.

"All of these projects are moving our energy sector forward to continue transpiring as the leader of energy and climate issues," Gordon said.

The JAC will continue to meet in the state Capitol the rest of this week and Monday through Wednesday next week. The 20-day budget session is scheduled to begin Feb. 12.

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.