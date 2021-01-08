Gordon Ramsay has a full gym in his bedroom at his LA mansion and just gave fans a peek inside

Fred Sirieix (left), Ramsay (center), and Gino D'Acampo (right). Courtesy of FOX

Viewers got a peek at Gordon Ramsay's Los Angeles home during the premiere of his new show, "Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip."

While his cohosts Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix explored his bedroom, they pointed out that the chef has a gym annex inside.

Though cameras didn't make it inside the gym, viewers were able to see a glimpse of machines, equipment, and a mirrored wall.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is famously fit and has often talked about his love for fitness.

What fans may not have known, however, is that along with his love for outdoor cycling and running, he actually has a complete gym set up inside his Los Angeles bedroom.

During the first episode of Ramsay's new show, "Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip," which aired on Tuesday, viewers got a peek inside the "MasterChef" judge's LA home. Ramsay brought his friends and "Road Trip" cohosts, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix, to his California complex where they met his mother, who was vacationing there.

"Welcome to Los Angeles, my second home," Ramsay said on the show as he drove his friends and fellow foodies down Sunset Boulevard.

D'Acampo, of Italy, called Ramsay out on that remark and joked, "What do you mean your second home? You are American through and through!"

Ramsay (right) and his mother (left) on the show. Courtesy of FOX

The episode was filled with scenes showing the friendship between the three men as they traveled through parts of America's west coast, some southern states, and parts of northern Mexico. When it came to the LA portion of the show, Ramsay let his buddies loose in his house to "freshen up," which is when they made their way into his bedroom.

"This must be his room," D'Acampo whispered as he cracked open the door to Ramsay's mostly white- and cream-colored space.

As he and Sirieix walked through the master suite, D'Acampo spotted an annex just off of the main area: "He's got a gym!"

Though it was only a blip on the screen, we saw a punching bag hanging from the ceiling, suspension straps, a weight machine, a medicine ball, a treadmill, and a padded bench.

Representatives for Ramsay did not respond to Insider's request for comment regarding his home gym set-up.

Gordon Ramsay's home gym. "Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip"/FOX

In addition to his bedroom gym, Ramsay gave viewers a glimpse into his personal life by showing us what his relationship with his mom looks like, inviting us into his home, and putting his friendship with D'Acampo and Sirieix on display.

"Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip" airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.

