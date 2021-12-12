Gordon Ramsay moves restaurant HQ to Texas from California as his huge brand expansion plans start to take shape

Gordon Ramsay. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The expansion is part of Ramsay's plan to open dozens more restaurants across North America.

A dedicated team of chefs and businessmen will be based in Las Colinas, Dallas, the outlet added.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has relocated his restaurant headquarters from California to Texas, Dallas Morning News reported.

Ramsay has hired a team of businessmen and chefs to expand his restaurant brand across North America, the outlet reported. It added that the team, which will be based in Las Colinas, plans to launch 18 restaurants in cities including Boston, Miami, and Chicago.

The CEO of Gordon Ramsay North America, Norman Abdallah, will oversee the opening of 75 company-owned restaurants across the country in the next five years, according to Dallas Morning News.

The availability of chefs and restaurant support staff, as well as the favourable tax policies, are what attracted them to Dallas, Abdallah told the outlet. "The cost of living adjustment [from California to Texas] is pretty substantial," he added.

Gordon Ramsay North America did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Insider's Kate Duffy reported in February that Ramsay took a massive hit to his business during the pandemic, losing $80 million worth of turnover.

The impact of the pandemic has been "incredibly costly," he told The Sun at the time. "I get criticised for being wealthy, but the responsibility on my shoulders — the livelihoods at stake — is huge."

