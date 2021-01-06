Gordon Ramsay mourns the loss of Albert Roux, the legendary Michelin-starred chef who trained him

Anneta Konstantinides
Albert Roux
Legendary chef and restaurateur Albert Roux has died at the age of 85. PA Images via Getty Images

  • Legendary chef and restaurateur Albert Roux, who opened Britain's first Michelin-starred restaurant, has died at the age of 85. 

  • Dozens of the UK's most famous chefs, including Gordon Ramsay, trained at Le Gavroche — the restaurant Roux and his brother Michel opened in 1967. 

  • Ramsay paid tribute to Roux on Wednesday, calling him a "legend" and "the man who installed gastronomy in Britain." 

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Gordon Ramsay has paid tribute to legendary restaurateur Albert Roux, who opened Britain's first Michelin-starred restaurant and revolutionized the country's fine-dining scene. 

Roux died on Monday at the age of 85. His family said the iconic chef had been "unwell for a while," according to a statement obtained by The Evening Standard

Michel Roux Jr praised his father in the statement, calling him a "mentor for so many people in the hospitality industry and a real inspiration to budding chefs, including me."

Ramsay is among dozens of famous British chefs who got their start at Roux's legendary restaurant Le Gavroche, and the "MasterChef" star praised him in an Instagram post on Wednesday. 

"So so sad to hear about the passing of this legend, the man who installed gastronomy in Britain," Ramsay wrote in the caption. "We've shared the same office for the last decade and walking up those stairs today is going to be really difficult, thank you Albert for everything you gave me, God Bless you Chef." 

In a second Instagram post, Ramsay said that Roux was " hard, fair, passionate and incredibly understanding of what you could achieve if you listen."

Roux moved to the UK from his native France when he was 18, giving up dreams to become a priest to hone his cooking chops in the kitchens of politicians, athletes, and the French Embassy, according to the Evening Standard. 

In 1967, Roux and his brother Michel - who also worked as a private chef - joined forces to open Le Gavroche in London. 

Albert Roux
Albert Roux outside his restaurant Le Gavroche in London in 1991. Adam Butler - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Seven years later, Le Gavroche became the first restaurant in the UK to win a Michelin star, The New York Times reports. In 1982, it became the first restaurant in the country to win three Michelin stars. 

The brothers also opened The Waterside Inn in Berkshire, England, which received three Michelin stars in 1985. 

The Michelin Guide also paid special tribute to Roux with a tweet on Wednesday, calling him the "father of the UK restaurant industry." 

Roux's restaurants became a training ground for Britain's top chefs, including Ramsay, as well as Marco Pierre White, Marcus Wareing, and Monica Galetti. 

According to The Guardian, more than half of Britain's Michelin-starred restaurants in 2013 were run by chefs who had trained with Roux.

Mentoring chefs was important to Roux and Michel, who died last year at the age of 78. In 1984, the brothers launched a scholarship fund to help nurture Britain's culinary talent. 

Albert Roux Michel Roux
Albert (left) and Michel Roux (right) with the winner of the title "Roux Diners Scholar 1991," at the Inn on the Park in London. Adam Butler - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The brothers also helped bring cooking to television with their series "At Home with the Roux Brothers" in the 1980s. 

Tributes from other famous chefs poured in for Roux on Wednesday as news of his passing broke. 

Roux is survived by his son Michel Roux Jr, who now runs Le Gavroche, as well as his daughter Danielle.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Capitol riot was false-flag operation by leftists, Trump backers claim, with no basis

    As an angry mob of Trump fans stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, several of President Trump’s key allies sought to baselessly cast blame on the loose-knit movement of left-wing agitators known as antifa.

  • Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • A confident Stacey Abrams says Georgia runoffs are 'just the beginning'

    On Tuesday, the former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was once again out seeking to secure more votes for Georgia Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • Barr says Trump's conduct is a 'betrayal' of the presidency

    Barr also said Thursday that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable” in a statement to The Associated Press.

  • Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners

    Hundreds of minority Shiites continued a sit-in for a fourth straight day Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan to protest the killing of 11 Shiite Hazara coal miners by the Islamic State group. Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's request that the miners be buried, family members insisted they would do so only when Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure their protection.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Some Israeli Arabs, Jerusalem Palestinians wary of vaccine

    UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (Reuters) -As Israel leads the world in the rate of coronavirus vaccination, some of its Arab citizens and Palestinians in annexed East Jerusalem are regarding the shot with suspicion. In what officials see as a result of misinformation about possible side effects or supposed malicious properties, turnout for vaccines has been low among Arabs, who make up 21% of Israel's population, and Jerusalem Palestinians. Israel launched its vaccination drive on Dec. 19 with supplies from Pfizer Inc's. The Health Ministry said on Thursday that 17.5% of the population - and 70% of citizens aged 60 or older - had received their first shots.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Giuliani pushed senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: 'The election was NOT stolen. We lost.'

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah is pushing back on President Trump's false election fraud claims amid chaos in Washington, D.C, telling supporters, "We lost."Farah, who resigned as White House communications director just last month, in a series of tweets on Wednesday urged the president's supporters to accept that he lost the 2020 election, as rioters breached the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory."I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him," Farah wrote. "But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."Farah went on to write that supporters "need to know" that the "legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome," adding that it is "NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence." Earlier in the afternoon, Farah called on Trump to "condemn" the rioting in Washington, writing, "You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!"Although Trump later released a video telling the rioters to "go home," in the same video, he also again falsely claimed the election was "stolen" and told the supporters who breached the Capitol that "we love you" and "you're very special." The New York Times' Annie Karni reports that "some around POTUS are worried his video message was counter-productive and that the message received was that he still wants his supporters to fight for him."More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump GOP Sen. Tom Cotton not-so-subtly knocks Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inspiring Capitol siege for 'political advantage' Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

  • Chinese city of 11 million stops people leaving in bid to contain COVID

    The capital and largest city in northern China's Hebei province barred people from leaving on Thursday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the country reported the biggest rise in daily infections in more than five months. Hebei accounted for 51 of the 52 local cases reported by the National Health Commission on Thursday. In addition to barring people from leaving the city, people and vehicles from areas of the city considered high-risk were not allowed to leave their district, authorities said.

  • Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed

    Qataris awoke to a surprise blockade and boycott by Gulf Arab neighbors 3 1/2 years ago, and this week were jolted again by the sudden announcement that it was all over. Criticism of the boycott was a criminal offense in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as the four sought to punish Qatar. Qatar’s resolve in the face of the assault showed how little the campaign achieved as the small, but influential U.S. ally holds firm with its ties to Turkey, Iran and Islamists.

  • Trump withdraws Wolf’s nomination for Homeland Security chief as he criticises president over riots

    Wolf criticises president but did not resign unlike many of his colleagues

  • D.C. Police: 4 people died during pro-Trump siege of the Capitol, including woman shot by police

    Four people died Wednesday on Capitol Hill as a crowd backing President Trump stormed and occupied the Capitol complex for several hours, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday night. D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of one unidentified woman by a federal Capitol Police officer, he said, and the other three deaths — one woman and two men — have been attributed to medical emergencies.Fourteen officers were injured in the riot, including at least two who were hospitalized after being injured during the melee.> UPDATE from D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee:> > \- More than 52 people arrested > \- 2 pipe bombs recovered > \- Cooler w/ long gun and molotov cocktails pic.twitter.com/CDsEk5oqh3> > — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021> DC Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol; 1 woman shot by police, 3 in medical emergencies. pic.twitter.com/qZyM850iRa> > — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021Contee said more than 52 people were arrested during Wednesday's mob violence, half of them on Capitol grounds, and police found two pipe bombs and several unlawful pistols, plus a cooler containing a long gun and Molotov cocktails discovered in a truck on the Capitol grounds.More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump GOP Sen. Tom Cotton not-so-subtly knocks Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inspiring Capitol siege for 'political advantage' Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

  • Explainer: How a U.S. Senate divided 50-50 on party lines could work

    Twin wins by Democrats in two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, if confirmed, could divide the chamber 50-50 and give Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote. Raphael Warnock, a Black Baptist preacher, beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, declared victory with a narrow lead over incumbent David Perdue.

  • Capitol police chief defends response to 'criminal' rioters

    The head of the U.S. Capitol Police defended his department's response to the storming of the Capitol, saying Thursday that officers “acted valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions.” Washington's mayor called the police response “a failure.” Chief Steven Sund, in his first public comment on the mayhem from Wednesday, said in a statement that rioters “actively attacked” Capitol police and other law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and “took up other weapons against our officers.”