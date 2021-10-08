Gordon Ramsay said his daughter went through a 'healing process' after being sexually assaulted

Gordon Ramsay and Holly Ramsay in London on January 6, 2019. Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Gordon Ramsay has opened up about his daughter Holly's sexual assaults.

Holly, 21, revealed in May that she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18.

Ramsay said there "was a healing process" and that Holly is now "absolutely fine."

Gordon Ramsay is opening up for the first time about the "healing process" his daughter went through after she was sexually assaulted.

Holly Ramsay, 21, first revealed in May that she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18 years old.

She said she was studying fashion in London at the time. But Holly left college after the first year because she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for three months following the assaults, she said.

"I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and since then I have been in therapy up to three times a week," Holly said on the first episode of her mental-health podcast "21 & Over."

Ramsay told the Daily Mail this week that Holly "has had a very difficult time" following the assaults.

"Now she is in an amazing position," he added. "And she has dealt with those issues."

Ramsay said the pandemic also helped him be there for his daughter during such a hard time in her life.

"The pandemic, from a dad's point of view, was perfect timing because we got to spend quality time together and we got to understand what she's gone through," he said. "She's absolutely fine now, there was a healing process."

Megan Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay, Matilda Ramsay, Tana Ramsay, Holly Ramsay, and Jack Ramsay in 2016. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

On her podcast, Holly revealed that it took a year before she was ready to tell anyone in her life about the assaults.

"I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind and tried to get on with everything as best as I could," she added. "My family has been an amazing support. It's brought me closer to them in many ways."

Now Holly hopes to forge her own path as a mental-health advocate.

Holly Ramsay at the Natural History Museum on October 23, 2019 in London, England. HGL/Getty Images

"I now have these diagnoses that I carry with me," she said. "It's confusing, and I'm trying to channel that and take control of my narrative and use that to make something good."

"Now I'm ready to speak more about my mental-health journey and just show the real me, rather than what I think people would like to see."

