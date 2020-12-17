Gordon Ramsay stands by his $24 full English breakfast after fans criticized its price and size and said he'd choose it to be his last meal

Rachel Askinasi
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay stands by his full English breakfast. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

  • Gordon Ramsay's English breakfast and thin gravy have come under fire from fans.

  • Critics were saying the breakfast is too expensive and too small. To that, Ramsay told Insider, "if you're worried about the price, you can't f------ afford it."

  • And as for the gravy, he said, "There's no delicious thick gravy anywhere. So for any muppet out there that says my gravy looks thin, that's because it's a proper gravy."

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay put a "Quintessentially British breakfast" on his menu at London's Savoy Grill, but fans were disappointed and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. 

Many complained that it was missing components, was much smaller in portion size than a typical English breakfast, and cost too much money. But the "MasterChef" judge told Insider that he strongly disagrees with the "naysayers." 

"I stand by it, I swear by it, and it is [the] one meal that I would ever eat as a last supper," he told Insider. "It has to be a full English breakfast with extra baked beans."

"And you know what," he added, "if you're worried about the price, you can't f------ afford it."

The "MasterChef" judge's English breakfast costs £19 ($24.45) and features two eggs, slices of bacon, one mushroom cap, one slice of tomato, one sausage link, and a small gravy boat of baked beans. 

More recently, Ramsay's turkey gravy came under fire from fans who said it was too thin

Though many commenters were outraged by the thin gravy being spooned onto turkey wellington, Michelin-starred chef Brad Carter backed Ramsay up and told Insider that "the best, most full-flavored gravy can sometimes be the thinnest."

Ramsay also said that he believes the only delicious gravy is a thin gravy. 

"There's no delicious thick gravy anywhere," he told Insider. "So for any muppet out there that says my gravy looks thin, that's because it's a proper gravy. Again, if they're not 100% certain, and they don't like my gravy, f--- off to James Oliver's recipe."

