Gordon Ramsay tried the $777 burger in Las Vegas and called it 'disgustingly expensive' and 'bloody delicious'

Rachel Askinasi
gordon ramsay 777 burger
Gordon Ramsay (left) brought his cohosts to try the $777 burger from Burger Brasserie. "Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip"/FOX

  • Gordon Ramsay tried the $777 burger from Burger Brasserie in Las Vegas.

  • While filming "Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip" with his friends (two fellow chefs from Italy and France), the trio stopped at the Paris hotel in Vegas to drop nearly $1,000 on a surf and turf sandwich.

  • The pricey burger is topped with luxe ingredients like foie gras and comes with a bottle of Dom Perignon Champagne.

  • Ramsay said the burger is "disgustingly expensive, but it's bloody delicious."

Related: I ate nothing but 'healthy' fast food for a week — here’s what happened

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is something of a hamburger maven in his own right. His restaurant group encompasses 35 eateries, several of which specialize in them. And he's no stranger to expensive ones. In fact, his eatery inside London's Harrods department store even has a $106 burger on the menu.

But on the first episode of his newest show, "Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip," the restaurateur tried out an extravagant burger seven times more expensive than that one.

Ramsay brought his two friends and cohosts, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix, to Las Vegas ("one of the most competitive cities in the world for cuisine," according to the celebrity chef) to try out a $777 burger at Burger Brasserie, an eatery located between Paris Las Vegas and Bally's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Read more: Blackstone bet big on 4 huge Las Vegas casinos. Then the coronavirus brought Sin City to a halt, right as the PE giant was trying to unload one of its multi-billion-dollar jewels.

In previewing their meal, Ramsay teased that they'd be tasting "a burger of absolute class. A burger that's gonna blow your minds. A burger that's gonna cost $777."

777 burger building
The 777 burger is made with foie gras, lobster meat, and beef. "Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip"/FOX

According to Ramsay, the pub is known for its 777 burger, which is made with an American Wagyu patty, lobster meat, American goat cheese, pancetta, foie gras, arugula, and 100-year-old balsamic vinegar.

After tasting it, D'Acampo and Ramsay both thought it was delicious. "The lobster and foie gras really come through," D'Acampo said, "which I was not expecting to go together."

But Sirieix couldn't get past the price tag. "It's alright," he said. "I just can't compute the price and the taste."

"Enjoy! It's Vegas!" Ramsay clapped back. "I mean, it's disgustingly expensive, but it's bloody delicious!"

The "MasterChef" judge says Las Vegas currently has "the greatest collection of top chefs anywhere on earth" and that "even the humble burger has been elevated to an art form" in the city known for its massive hotels and casinos.

Gordon Ramsay 777 burger
Fred Sirieix (left) and Gino D'Acampo (right) at Burger Brasserie. "Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip"/FOX

The burger also comes with a bottle of Dom Perignon Champagne, which perplexed the French chef as well.

"Why would you have this kind of Champagne with a burger?" he asked. "It's sacrilege."

Regardless of the price and Champagne pairing, Ramsay stands by his opinion that when it comes to burgers, "no one does it bigger than Burger Brasserie."

Read the original article on Insider

