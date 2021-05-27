Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly said she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18

Anneta Konstantinides
·3 min read
Gordon Ramsay, Holly Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay and Holly Ramsay in London on January 6, 2019. Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

  • Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay, 21, has launched a new mental-health podcast.

  • Holly revealed in the first episode that she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18.

  • She spent three months in a psychiatric hospital afterward and was diagnosed with PTSD.

  Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay has launched a new mental-health podcast, and the 21-year-old is opening up about her own struggles as a sexual-assault survivor.

In her podcast "21 & Over," Holly said that she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18 years old.

Holly, who is cohosting the podcast with psychotherapist Talitha Fosh, said she left college after the first year because she was admitted to a London psychiatric hospital for three months as an inpatient following the sexual assaults.

"I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and since then I have been in therapy up to three times a week," Holly told Fosh. "I now have these diagnoses that I carry with me. It's confusing, and I'm trying to channel that and take control of my narrative and use that to make something good."

Holly said it took a year before she was ready to tell anyone in her life about the sexual assaults.

"I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind and tried to get on with everything as best as I could," she added. "My family has been an amazing support. It's brought me closer to them in many ways."

Gordon Ramsay&#39;s family
Jack Ramsay, Alexander Dundas, Tana Ramsay, Holly Ramsay, Matilda Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay in London on December 16, 2017. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Holly told Fosh that she first began experiencing anxiety and depression when she was 13 years old.

"I remember having prolonged feelings of being quite sad and feeling just generally quite empty, as if I was just going through day by day and not feeling much joy," Holly said. "But I was just a teenager, so I thought that this was completely normal. The idea of depression was quite a taboo - no one really spoke about it at all."

Holly found her feelings all the more confusing because she had such a supportive family at home.

"I've got great siblings who I get on with and love and adore, my parents and my relationship with them is great, so I felt very guilty for feeling like this," she said.

Holly Ramsay
Holly Ramsay at the Natural History Museum on October 23, 2019 in London, England. HGL/Getty Images

Through her podcast, Holly hopes to forge her own path as a mental-health advocate.

Holly told Fosh that around six months ago, she realized she was portraying "a different image than what was actually going on" with her social-media accounts.

"Now I'm ready to speak more about my mental-health journey and just show the real me, rather than what I think people would like to see," Holly said.

"It's definitely a work in progress," she added. "I'm not saying that I'm cured. There are still going to be bad days, there are still going to be great times and great days, but I'm just going to deal with them as they come."

