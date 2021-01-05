Gordon Ramsay's wife told him they should have a sixth child while in lockdown

Anneta Konstantinides
Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on September 3, 2019 in London. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

  • Gordon Ramsay said his wife Tana proposed they have a sixth child now that England has gone back into lockdown. 

  • "She said, 'Tomorrow night, we can go for number six,"' Ramsay told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" Monday. 

  • Ramsay and Tana's youngest son Oscar was born in April 2019, and the "MasterChef" star hopes the baby might follow in his footsteps. 

  • "Oscar, in my mind, is my last hope of getting anyone into the industry," Ramsay said. "Everyone's left the nest and nobody wants to cook." 

Gordon Ramsay has a full house, but his wife Tana is already thinking of the next addition to their family. 

The "MasterChef" star revealed to Jimmy Fallon that his wife recently proposed that they have a sixth child during lockdown. 

"Tana's asking for a sixth across the lockdown," Ramsay told Fallon while appearing on "The Tonight Show" Monday. "Because literally, two hours ago, our prime minister has just announced that we're locked down now until the freakin' 15th of February." 

On Monday night, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England was going back into a full national lockdown - meaning schools would be closed and people would be required to stay at home. 

Ramsay said that when they heard the announcement, Tana told him "we have good news." 

"I said, 'What's that darling?'" he recalled. "She said, 'Tomorrow night, we can go for number six."' 

"I have to talk to her," Fallon replied with a laugh. "No, no, it's just not fair!" 

Ramsay also revealed that none of his children want to follow in his footsteps and become a chef, although he hopes that might change with his youngest, 21-month-old Oscar. 

Gordon Ramsay Matilda Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Matilda in a 2018 episode of "MasterChef." FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

"Oscar, in my mind, is my last hope of getting anyone into the industry," Ramsay said. "Our eldest daughter is working in PR, Holly - our middle daughter - is doing fashion. Tilly is taking a gap year, Jack has become a Royal Marine. Everyone's left the nest and nobody wants to cook." 

Ramsay said he hopes that by refining Oscar's palate now, he may just sway his son to a life in the kitchen.

"He starts off with beautiful oatmeal in the morning with caramelized banana," Ramsay told Fallon. "I'll do him a little light scrambled egg on toast for lunch, and then for dinner tonight he had a roasted butternut squash soup!" 

"That kid is spoiled rotten, are you kidding me!" Fallon said. "But you know no one is going to take over the family business - that's just the way life works." 

"I think they've been watching too many reruns of 'Kitchen Nightmares' thinking 'F--- that, that's not my career!'" Ramsay replied, referring to the popular TV show in which he tries to help save failing restaurants. 

While Ramsay's older children may not have big culinary aspirations, they still enjoy cooking

In August, Ramsay filmed a TikTok of himself reacting as his 21-year-old daughter Holly attempted to make his potato gnocchi recipe.

@gordonramsayofficial

Holly !! I thought I taught you better #duet with @hollyannaramsay #ramsayreacts #fyp

♬ CEO of speaking French - I.y.a

"Holly! I thought I taught you better," he wrote in the caption. 

And Ramsay's 19-year-old daughter Tilly made headlines when she revealed on TikTok that she actually prefers her mother's cooking to what her "MasterChef" dad makes.

@gordonramsayofficial

This or that challenge with @tillyramsay 😅 #thisorthat #fyp

♬ original sound - Alexandra Karadimas

Tana is a bestselling author who has published six cookbooks geared towards families looking for simple and delicious meals.

