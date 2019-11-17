Gordon Sondland, who flaunted Trump access, may offer first-hand account of Trump's Ukraine aims

WASHINGTON – Gordon Sondland seemed to feast on his new-found political power when he first snagged a plum ambassadorship and landed in Brussels as America's top diplomat to the European Union.

Appointed to the post by President Donald Trump after he donated $1 million to the president's inaugural committee, Sondland had a direct line to the Oval Office. And he wasn't shy, or even careful, about using it.

He apparently flaunted his ability to dial Trump's phone number at will and told more seasoned administration officials to move aside as he usurped their portfolios – particularly when it came to Ukraine, even though it's not part of the EU.

Now, Sondland's relationship with Trump, and his extensive dealings with Ukraine, have put the former hotelier, and his boss, in a precarious position. On Wednesday, Sondland takes center stage in the House Democrats' impeachment probe when he gives public testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. For impeachment investigators, he serves as a unique witness; he was Trump's point-man in the effort to push politically motivated investigations in Ukraine, and he seemed to have the most extensive, direct dealings with the president on the matter.

"Sondland will be the first individual in this inquiry to give open testimony about direct contacts with Mr. Trump on the issue of the investigations, military assistance (to Ukraine) and the relationship with Zelensky," said Aaron David Miller, who served as a top State Department negotiator for past presidents of both parties and is now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"Whether he chooses to open the door to further teasers ... I don’t know," Miller said.

The wealthy Portland hotelier has already told lawmakers he relayed a quid pro quo to a top Ukraine official, telling him U.S. military aid to Ukraine was likely contingent on a public statement by Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, committing to the investigations Trump wanted. These included one into former Vice President Joe Biden and another into a debunked theory about Ukraine's involvement in 2016 election interference.

Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, likened Sondland's diplomatic agenda to a "drug deal." Bolton's deputy, Fiona Hill, portrayed him as a dangerously uninformed and unconventional diplomat.

Now, new evidence emerged during last week's first public impeachment hearing that makes Sondland an even more intriguing witness for House Democrats.

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, revealed Nov. 13 that one of his deputies overheard Sondland chatting with the president on July 26 while they were in a restaurant in Kiev.

During that cell phone call, "the member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone asking Ambassador Sondland about "the investigations," Taylor recounted during the House Intelligence Committee's first public impeachment hearing. "Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward."

After the call, Taylor's aide asked Sondland what Trump thought about Ukraine. "Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden" than he does about Ukraine, Taylor recounted.

House Democrats interviewed Taylor's aide during a closed-door session on Friday. David Holmes told lawmakers Sondland assured Trump that Zelensky “loves your ass” and would do “anything you ask him to” when asked about investigations he sought, according to his opening statement obtained by CNN and confirmed by The New York Times.

Holmes testified, "I then heard President Trump ask, 'So, he's gonna do the investigation?' Ambassador Sondland replied that 'he's gonna do it,' adding that President Zelensky will do 'anything you ask him to.'"

Trump told reporters on Nov. 13 that he didn't remember any Kiev phone call with Sondland.

"I know nothing about that. First time I've heard it," the president said, adding that there was no quid pro quo "pure and simple."