Gordy Buchanan Range annual steak chili feed set for March 9

Feb. 28—BEMIDJI — The Gordy Buchanan Memorial Range is set to host its annual steak chili feed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave.

The meal will include all-you-can-eat steak chili, cornbread and honey. There will also be a silent auction, a release said.

The cost to attend is a donation of $10, which includes the meal and a chance to win a grand prize.

Grand prizes include:

* Dickinson 28 gauge shotgun

* J.P. Sauer S100 Classic rifle

* Ruger 10/22 rifle

* Tristar Upland Hunter 20 gauge shotgun

Only 550 tickets will be sold for the event and those with tickets do not need to be present at the event to win a prize. Winners of firearms must be 18 years or older.

Tickets are available at MD Pawn and Bait, Timberline Sports and Convenience, Ridge Top Outdoors and R&R Arms.

The event is sponsored by the Northern Mississippi Range Association.