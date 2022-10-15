Gore man charged with first-degree murder

Oct. 15—A Gore man was charged in relation to a 2016 cold case that happened in Gore.

Colton Younger Perry, 33, was charged in Muskogee County District Court on Friday with first-degree murder with deliberate intent in the Nov. 27, 2016, death of Sarah Diane Diamond, 29, also of Gore. Diamond was found dead in her home Nov. 28, 2016. Her death originally was thought to be suicide.

Perry's wife, Misty Dawn Perry, 33, also of Gore, was arrested on Oct. 7 in connection with Diamond's death and charged Wednesday with first-degree murder.

Kile Turley, investigator with the Muskogee County Sheriff's Department, said Colton Perry contacted authorities.

"He called the sheriff's office around noon Thursday asking about his warrant and what he need to do to take care of it," Turley said. "The sheriff's office, along with U.S. Marshals, took him into custody outside his residence in Gore as he surrendered peacefully."

According to court records, Misty Perry, in an interview with Muskogee County Sheriff's investigators on Oct. 7, said she fired the fatal shot that killed Diamond. She says in the affidavit that Colton handed her a .45 caliber revolver "Doc Holiday Special" and said to "shoot Sarah and if she didn't listen he would kill her, her kids and her family."

The record also says that Jeremiah Bell was interviewed Oct. 7 and said he walked to the Perry's house the night of the shooting and found Misty crying and Colton waving around a gun.

"Colton pointed the gun at Jeremiah and said he just killed Sarah," the affidavit said. "Misty told Colton and Jeremiah to see if (Sarah) was alive. Both went to Sarah's, Jeremiah said he did not go in. Colton came out and said she was dead."

According to online court records, Colton Perry filed for divorce from Misty Perry on Sept. 26, 2022, in Sequoyah County.

Both are being held without bond at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility. Misty Perry is scheduled to appear court on Oct. 27 while Colton Perry has an Oct. 28 date set.