Gorell: Zero Bail policy is a risky proposition for our community and California

In recent years, the criminal justice system in California has undergone significant changes, and one of the most concerning is the trend toward Zero Bail. While this policy may be hailed by some as a step towards fairness and justice, it has unintended consequences that should be deeply concerning for Ventura County residents.

In Los Angeles County, the Superior Court has opted to embrace the policy of $0 Bail. They have adopted the most liberal interpretation of a recent California Supreme Court holding, and they are set to begin this weekend. No bail will be required for any crime committed in Los Angeles County except for 13 categories of serious and violent acts.

In response, at least thirteen cities in L.A. County, including the progressive city of Santa Monica, joined together in a lawsuit in an attempt to block the court’s policy and maintain a traditional bail approach. These 13 cities — and the police who protect and serve them — understand the negative impacts this policy will have on safety and security in a county already under siege by high crime rates. Regrettably, the L.A. policy also has the potential to dramatically impact the residents of Ventura County.

It is important to understand why the Los Angeles County Superior Court's Zero Bail Policy incentivizes and promotes criminal activity and why Ventura County's decision not to do so is necessary to assure our continuing safety.

The $0 Bail Policy, which was first implemented temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows individuals arrested for certain so-called non-violent offenses to be released from jail without having to post bail (some included offenses involve the use of force). In L.A. County, this will take place immediately upon arrest for certain crimes, rather than later in the process.

The stated goal of this policy is to increase fairness and reduce jail populations. However, the move highlights the fact that the Legislature has failed to adequately maintain California’s jails and prisons, prematurely closing several. We can all agree that bail should never be used as a tool to punish those who are charged but not yet adjudicated, but the move away from bail has other significant flaws.

First and foremost, the Zero Bail Policy removes one of history’s most effective disincentives to repeat criminal activity — incarceration. Allowing individuals to be released without the security of monetary bail, sends the message that there are minimal repercussions for breaking the law. This has the potential to embolden criminals and discourage law-abiding citizens, eroding the very foundation of a safe and just society.

We saw these results during COVID-19 when crime among repeat offenders escalated to a 15-year high. As an example, in Orange County during COVID when zero bail was forced upon the system, inmates release early or on $0 bail went out and committed new crimes at rates nearly triple normal recidivism rates: 44% for early release inmates and 38% for $0 bail defendants. The Chief of Police for the Los Angeles Police Department, Michel Moore, recently said the Zero Bail approach “offers little to no deterrence to those involved in a range of serious criminal offenses.”

Furthermore, the policy of Zero Bail places an undue burden on law enforcement and the criminal justice system. With criminals being repeatedly re-arrested and re-released, officers are forced to devote their time and resources to attempting to apprehend the same offenders over and over again. This takes valuable resources away from protecting the law-abiding public and preventing new victims, plus reduces the time law enforcement has to address more serious crimes.

Ventura County residents are indeed fortunate that our Superior Court has not adopted the interpretation of Zero Bail embraced by our neighbor county. In contrast to Los Angeles County officials, our courts recognize the importance of striking a reasonable balance between public safety and criminal justice reform. We must ensure that individuals who pose a threat to our citizens are prevented from preying upon new victims as they await trial.

Unfortunately, the policy in Los Angeles will negatively impact our residents. Many of the crimes committed in our neighborhoods are from people coming up from L.A. Whether smash-and-grab retail theft like we saw at Oaks Mall last year, catalytic converter theft from vehicles in Thousand Oaks, or home burglary crimes all over the East County, the perpetrators are primarily, and predictably, from L.A. County.

Ventura County is not alone in resisting the Zero Bail policy. Many other counties in California have made the same decision for similar reasons. They too understand and embrace the fact that, while thoughtful criminal justice reform is a worthwhile endeavor, the Zero Bail policy is definitely not the answer.

Jeff Gorell is a Ventura County Supervisor representing the 2nd District. Prior to that, Gorell was a California State Legislator; Ventura County Deputy District Attorney from 1999 to 2006; and Deputy Mayor of Los Angeles for Public Safety from 2015 to 202.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Zero Bail policy is a risky proposition for our community, California