Gorgeous animation shows how the Earth changes with the seasons

Paola Rosa-Aquino,Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·3 min read
earth seasons map print eleanor lutz
Eleanor Lutz

  • An animation showcases how the seasons change with Earth's orbit around the sun.

  • Earth's angle causes very specific weather patterns and daylight during the course of a year.

  • Most places experience four seasons, but they're not as pronounced near the equator.

Astronomers believe that billions of years ago, a Mars-sized object smashed into Earth, knocking our planet over and leaving it tilted at an angle.

That ancient bump is what caused the Earth's seasons — times of the year that have very specific weather patterns and hours of daylight that vary depending on the latitude.

Most places experience four noticeable seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and winter. Below, view how the seasons change with Earth's orbit around the Sun:

earth animation seasons eleanor lutz
Eleanor Lutz

Eleanor Lutz, who is currently a graphics editor at The New York Times, made the animation in 2019 using open data from NASA, USGS, and Natural Earth.

"I've always been very interested in designs that combine science and art. When I learned to code as part of my Biology PhD, I wanted to apply coding to my design work as well," Lutz told Insider. "I decided to create a series of astronomy maps, because there is a lot of wonderful open-source data in the astronomy community."

The graphic showcases how seasonal changes in precipitation and temperature affect Earth's ice, vegetation, cloud cover, and sunlight.

Earth's tilt relative to the sun causes the seasons

Earth is currently tilted 23.4 degrees relative to the plane where most objects in the solar system orbit the sun, NASA explains. That means that as our planet travels in a nearly circular orbit around the sun, different parts of the globe receive different amounts of sunlight throughout the course of a year.

Earth’s seasons are caused by its axis being tilted about 23 degrees.
Earth’s seasons are caused by its axis being tilted about 23 degrees.MIT/Alissa Earle

Earth is divided into a northern and southern hemisphere by an imaginary ring called the equator. When the northern hemisphere is leaning toward the sun in June, it experiences summer. That's when the sun's rays hit that part of Earth more directly, heating Earth's surface. When it's summer in the northern hemisphere, it's winter in the southern hemisphere.

Six months later, in December, the situation is reversed: the northern hemisphere is tilted away from the sun, and it experiences winter weather.

The tilt of the Earth's axis also defines the length of daylight hours, which are shortest in each hemisphere's winter. This is most dramatic at the planet's poles, above the Arctic Circle.

In Utqiaġvik, Alaska, the northernmost town in the US, the darkness lasts from mid-November until mid-January.

Near the equator, the seasons are less pronounced, because each day the sun strikes at about the same angle. There, the duration of daytime remains almost 12 hours throughout all of the seasons.

The angle of the Earth's tilt is relatively stable, but there are some slight shifts over large time scales (tens of thousands of years). According to NASA, the angle is slowly decreasing.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Lollipop lady, 87, dies in crash on road she campaigned to make safer

    Irene Allen was hit by a Mercedes Sprinter van in Bury, Greater Manchester last Tuesday, in what her family said was a 'tragic irony'.

  • This New Art-Filled Hotel Is Like a Living Gallery in One of Mexico’s Most Charming Towns

    The six-room La Valise San Miguel de Allende features works by celebrated Mexican master Pedro Friedeberg.

  • New Missouri treasurer 1st person of color in state office

    GOP Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named Vivek Malek state treasurer, making him the first nonwhite statewide official in Missouri history. Malek, a 45-year-old immigration lawyer from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, will replace fellow Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who is leaving the position to become state auditor in January. “Vivek’s story is inspiring proof that the American Dream can and will live on for the next generation of Missourians,” Parson said in a statement.

  • 77 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest

    Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who have violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.

  • Retailers say air fryers, slippers, and electric blankets are booming in popularity this winter as the energy crisis hits UK homes

    Tesco said it's seen a 500% rise in sales of electric blankets compared to last year, while John Lewis's hot water bottle sales were up 300%.

  • What the criminal referral of Trump means – a constitutional law expert explains the Jan. 6 committee action

    The Jan. 6 House Committee announced four recommended charges against Donald Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the US. Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesAfter 18 months investigating, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol held its final public meeting on Dec. 19, 2022. The panel recommended that the U.S. Department of Justice bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election

  • Block, the financial payments firm that includes Square, will halve its space in former Post-Dispatch building in downtown St. Louis

    The company signed a 15-year lease in 2019 to operate out of the renovated Post-Dispatch building, and had said in June it would retain the lease. But it's now downsizing.

  • 'The greatest sporting event I have ever seen' – selected by Telegraph Sport writers

    Argentina's dramatic victory over France in Sunday's World Cup final has instantly entered the pantheon as one of the greatest sporting events ever seen.

  • Two 'habitable' Earth-like worlds found orbiting star not far from Solar System

    Researchers found two planets with Earth-like masses orbiting the star GJ 1002, a red dwarf that is less than 16 light years from the Solar System.

  • 'Life is worse': Kenya's Ruto marks 100 days in office

    Kenyan shop attendant Winnie Wanjiru Mwaura was brimming with hope when she signed up to be an election agent for William Ruto during the August 9 polls and elated when he became president.

  • One of the thinnest laptops we’ve ever seen is on sale for $260 on Amazon — that’s $790 off

    This razor-thin and lightweight laptop was originally $1,050 and is now 75% off on Amazon. Plus, it comes with Windows 11 built in and arrives before Christmas!

  • How Netflix is trying to transform tennis like Drive to Survive

    Hardcore tennis fans are waiting impatiently for their first glimpse of Break Point, the Netflix documentary series that – if the company’s hopes come true – will do for fuzzy yellow balls what Drive To Survive did for six-cylinder engines.

  • New-car prices remain historically high. Here's how to score a year-end deal this December

    New car prices remain high, but you might be able to find year-end deals if you know where to look.

  • Half of Roblox’s 57 Million Daily Users Are Under Age 12. What Could Go Wrong?

    The numbers at Roblox are big, but the stock price and user growth are down, and the company is spending heavily for its cloud platform and new features. Plus: closed-end funds and the January effect.

  • 2022 NFL playoffs: Which teams can clinch in Week 16?

    Here is a look at who can clinch what in Week 16 as it relates to the 2022 NFL playoffs.

  • NASA's InSight lander says goodbye from Mars

    "My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send," the NASA InSight Twitter account said.

  • Got $300? These 2 Stocks Could Supercharge Your Portfolio in 2023

    The November inflation report released last week revealed a second consecutive month of moderating inflationary pressure, which suggests that the stock market could have a better year in 2023 as the Federal Reserve may eventually have to pause the interest rate hikes that have weighed on equities in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) for the month of November revealed a 7.1% increase in prices over the prior year, lower than the 7.3% increase anticipated by economists. Core inflation, which includes food and energy prices, increased 6% year over year, compared to a 6.1% increase projected by consensus estimates.

  • Putin visits Belarus as 'kamikaze' drones hit Kyiv

    STORY: As Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in Belarus on Monday, Ukrainian fears rose that he would pressure ally and counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to open a new front in the war. It’s Putin’s first visit to the country since 2019.Still, in a joint news conference, the pair hardly mentioned the war at all.Both Lukashenko and Putin also dismissed fears from Belarus’ largely silenced political opposition about a creeping Russian “absorption” of its much smaller neighbor.“Russia is not interested in absorbing anyone,” Putin said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”Lukashenko has repeatedly said his country will not be drawn into the war.Although Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for an attack on Kyiv in February, and there has been Russian and Belarusian military activity there for months. Russian troops that moved to Belarus in October will conduct battalion tactical exercises, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing the defense ministry. It was not immediately clear when they would start. U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said the two leaders’ track record spoke for itself. “I think a statement like that has to be treated as the height of irony, coming from a leader who is seeking at the present moment, right now, to violently absorb his other peaceful next door neighbor.”The meeting comes as Russia hit key energy infrastructure in and around Kyiv in a so-called “kamikaze" drone attack. Ukrainian officials said air defenses shot down 23 of 28 drones, most over the capital... no casualties have been reported from the strikes. Monday’s attack marked the third Russian air strike in less than a week and the latest in a series over the past few months targeting Ukraine’s power grid, causing sweeping blackouts during sub-zero temperatures. In his nightly address on Sunday (December 18), Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus. Putin calls the invasion a “special military operation” to ‘denazify’ Ukraine. It’s the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Cities have reduced to ruins, tens of thousands have been killed and millions driven from their homes in the ten-month-old conflict.

  • Greene lashes back at Boebert over speaker race: 'She childishly threw me under the bus'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded Tuesday to criticism from Rep. Lauren Boebert over Greene's support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy to become the next speaker of the House, calling the surprising attack "a cheap sound bite."

  • Listen to 'the bloop,' a strange noise recorded in the southern Pacific Ocean that stumped scientists for years

    In 1997, scientists recorded a haunting noise from deep beneath the ocean's surface. The mystery took a decade to solve.