Get gorgeous back-to-school locks with the Revlon One-Step hair dryer for 35% off at Amazon

Get the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer for 35% off right now at Amazon.

The new school year is starting which means you've probably already picked up a few new closet staples, school supplies and a go-to fall bag. Complement your scholarly look with the best hair possible when you scoop the best-selling Revlon One-Step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, on sale at Amazon. Ready to say goodbye to bad hair days?

Revlon One-Step Volumizer for $26 at Amazon (Save $13.87)

This hair tool will help you create salon-quality styles all season long from the comfort and convenience of your own home. Marked down by 35% at Amazon, the Revlon One-Step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush will arrive just in time for any Labor Day weekend festivities when you use your Amazon Prime membership to get free two-day shipping.

The Revlon One-Step acts as a hair dryer, brush and flat iron and, right now, you can take home the black version of the three-in-one hair essential for just $26—that's 35% off the usual $39.87 price tag. We love the Revlon One-Step so much that we named it one of the best hairstyling tools we've ever used, beating other top-tier hair dryers, straighteners and curling wands and earning an honorable mention in our ranking. The One-Step consistently left our locks looking smooth and shiny and cut our styling routine in half. While the tool's size required two hands to hold, we found it easier than using a traditional hair dryer and brush simultaneously.

The Revlon One-Step hair dryer is one of the best hair tools we've ever tested.

"With this tool, you don't need a straightener or curling iron to leave the house with a sleek, finished-looking style," Reviewed beauty editor Jessica Kasparian said. "With minimal effort, you can dry your hair from root to tip and customize your 'do to have more or less volume and curls inward or outward at the ends."

If you're after a high-performance hair tool that basically does it all, this Revlon One-Step deal is a clear winner. Pick up the best-selling hairstyling tool right now at Amazon.

