Gorgeous Sunday, humidity returns this week
Comprehensive coverage of local, regional, state and national news that affects the Tampa area are provided by the 6 o'clock News Channel 8 Today News team.
Comprehensive coverage of local, regional, state and national news that affects the Tampa area are provided by the 6 o'clock News Channel 8 Today News team.
Comprehensive coverage is a type of auto insurance that is usually optional and covers damage to your car caused by events outside of traffic accidents, such as theft or hail. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
By the time November rolls around, we can usually identify the No. 1 team in the country. That's not the case this year.
Coach Deion Sanders switched offensive play-callers ahead of the game. The move did not work.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
The singer and author is looking back on her struggles as she marks a sobriety milestone.
Turner blocked a field goal that was returned for a TD before his ejection.
X — formerly Twitter — is working on a marketplace for buying disused handles, and has been soliciting people to purchase old handles for $50,000, according to a report from Forbes. The company started purging inactive accounts in the spring.
Pasadena police are still investigating the incident and said the theft suspects are juveniles.
Some of our fave savings: highly rated headphones for nearly 80% off, a Shark vac reduced by over $100, and so, so much more.
Roughly 53,000 US home purchase agreements fell through in September, according to Redfin, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month.
Earlier this month, Google’s DeepMind team debuted Open X-Embodiment, a database of robotics functionality created in collaboration with 33 research institutes. The researchers involved compared the system to ImageNet, the landmark database founded in 2009 that is now home to more than 14 million images. “Just as ImageNet propelled computer vision research, we believe Open X-Embodiment can do the same to advance robotics,” researchers Quan Vuong and Pannag Sanketi noted at the time.
The memory foam is 'soft, but not squishy,' giving the pillow 'just enough bounce,' said a shopper.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The October jobs report showed a bigger slowdown in hiring than forecast, reinforcing hopes for an end to Fed hiking.
The experts agree: At-home STD tests are fast, reliable and allow you to test for a broad range of STDs and STIs.