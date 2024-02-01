'Gorgeous' Sunrise Captured in New Orleans

A spectacular, colorful sunrise brightened the morning in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 1.

This video showing the city’s Central Business District, with the Mississippi River behind it, was captured by David Mora. “A gorgeous start to February,” Mora wrote.

Bright and dry weather was forecast for the city through Thursday and Friday, but rain on Saturday could dampen local Mardi Gras parades, the National Weather Service warned. Credit: @DavidMora via Storyful